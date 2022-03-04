Opinion: In Lone Tree, a parable about neighborly indifference speaks to who we've become

Jacqueline Smetak

“Hegel remarks somewhere that all great, world-historical facts and personages occur, as it were, twice. He has forgotten to add: the first time as tragedy, the second as farce.”

Karl Marx, “The Eighteenth Brumaire of Louis Bonaparte.”

I've been listening to the news and getting a feeling of deja vu. It's as if the mistakes of the First World War that led to the Second World War are repeating with Russia and Ukraine. It may be “farce,” but it's not funny. It's the existential absurd.

And that's as far as I can take it. So I will switch to something mundane and small that happened in Lone Tree, where I live.

Toward the end of last October a neighbor was robbed. A pair of thieves went into his apartment while he was at work and took everything. It happened in broad daylight, in front of witnesses gathered in the alley, and down from one of our few retail stores.

The shopkeeper even helped the thieves. She let them use a table to sort through what they were taking and let them dump what they didn't want in her trash can. She told me this, and in the telling she threw up her arms exclaiming: “And it was hilarious!”

A neighbor living in a nearby house thought the whole thing looked strange and finally called the county sheriff — the town doesn't have any police. But by the time a sheriff's deputy arrived, it was too late. The thieves were gone.

They had taken everything. Sheets, towels, dishes, electronics. Everything. The apartment had security cameras. Except the thieves took the hard drive.

The victim knew who the thieves were and where they lived. He put together a list of items stolen, gave the sheriff the list and all the information he had on these people, and then waited. And waited and waited until he finally called the sheriff's office and was told that since he couldn't prove the items were his, they wouldn't be pursuing the case.

Small-town life is vastly overrated, but there are some advantages. Topping the list is that these towns are quiet. Nothing ever happens and crime is mostly kids committing acts of petty vandalism.

Lone Tree advertises itself as embodying “the values of its origins: community pride and genuine concern for the well-being of its residents.” The town does have a school, but there's no local newspaper or places to hang out. Civic organizations are disappearing as their members grow old and die.

The town doesn't even have a phone book. I was told when I moved here that people in Lone Tree don't have friends. They have relatives.

Which means if you are not from around here, you're out of luck. Social life in this town is strictly a family affair.

Which makes what happened to my neighbor all the more odd. He's from around here. But apparently, even in a place where everybody knows everybody's business, the defining word is indifference.

Or maybe it's paralysis caused by the absurdity of trying to live a meaningful life in an indifferent world. Or maybe just trying to live.

We watch. We understand. We do nothing

Which brings us back to the evening news.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Opinion: In Lone Tree, a parable about neighborly indifference