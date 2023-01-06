OPINION: Loquacious Sam, the prosecutors' man

Jan. 6—News stories about Albuquerque lawyer and politician Sam Bregman lacked, shall we say, a certain originality.

"State Treasurer Robert Vigil is represented by a flamboyant former Albuquerque city councilor, Sam Bregman." — Albuquerque Journal

"Bregman is not media shy and sometimes can be flamboyant." — Albuquerque Tribune

"As a councilor, [Bregman] was praised as an innovative lawmaker — and slammed for being flamboyant. — Albuquerque Journal

At 59, former defense attorney Bregman is better described as loquacious Sam, the prosecutors' man. He just started his two-year job as district attorney of violence-plagued Bernalillo County.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham handed the appointment to fellow Democrat Bregman after former District Attorney Raúl Torrez was elected state attorney general. Bregman raced from the starting blocks with plenty of promises.

"I just tell everybody in this office, I got your back. I do," Bregman said during his introductory news conference.

"We're down some lawyers. We gotta find more lawyers. Recruitment, that's a big deal."

"I've heard the state's got a little bit of extra money. I'm going to be up there at the Legislature asking for as much as I can get for the prosecutors of this office."

"This may be the biggest job yet when it comes to importance."

"I feel like I'm walking on to one helluva team."

"I love the courtroom. Absolutely love the courtroom. I plan on prosecuting some cases, um, second-chairing, picking juries, understanding what's going on out there. I can't wait to do that."

Bregman established a long and detailed agenda. He has never lacked ambition, but administration wasn't always his strength. The whole state watched Bregman flop as chairman of the Democratic Party of New Mexico.

He won the job in 2013, elected by party insiders. Bregman began with many promises, chief among them was a plan to have a rapid-response team counter any false claims by then-Republican Gov. Susana Martinez.

With Bregman at the helm, Democrats instead were outmaneuvered in astonishing fashion. Martinez won a second term with ease in 2014. Worse for Bregman, Republicans won control of the state House of Representatives for the first time in 62 years.

Bregman didn't bother seeking a second two-year term as party chairman after presiding over a Democratic disaster. It was a stunning comedown for someone so self-assured and experienced in politics.

He was just 32 when he won a seat on the Albuquerque City Council while working as a prosecutor. The convergence of Bregman's two jobs provided him with one of his more satisfying times in public life.

"One of the things I learned very quickly because of the type of cases I was handling was that victims of sexual assault, for example, were waiting in emergency rooms for hours to get care," Bregman said. "I went on to create the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners program. I was just recognized a few years ago as the founding, the founding father, if you will, of SANE. It's a great program."

Similar programs had been established in Texas years before Bregman's involvement, but he pushed through legislation in Albuquerque that allocated $110,000 for the breakthrough funding in his city.

Bregman ran for mayor of Albuquerque midway through his council term. He lost. He followed that defeat with a failed City Council reelection campaign and an unsuccessful run for Congress.

He fared much better in courtrooms, becoming one of the state's more successful defense lawyers. In one of his heavily publicized cases, Bregman defended Albuquerque police Officer Keith Sandy, who was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of a homeless camper, James Boyd.

The case ended in a mistrial, as jurors could not reach a verdict. They had voted 9-3 for acquittal. Bregman then shut down attempts by a special prosecutor to obtain a guilty plea to a lesser charge.

Shifting from prosecutor to defense attorney and back to prosecutor is the least of Bregman's concerns about his new job. He understands every aspect of the justice system, and he can operate in either role.

Whether he can be an effective administrator is the question. The answer won't be apparent for a year or two. By then, Bregman's career as a district attorney will be nearing its end.

He told the governor and promised his wife, Jackie, also a lawyer, that he will not run for election after his appointment lapses.

"If I ever decided to throw my hat in for politics again, there might be a crime at our house," Bregman said.

This circumstance puts him in a good spot. He can pursue justice without worrying about politics. The two don't mix well anyway.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.