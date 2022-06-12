Opinion: Mass shootings start with violence against women. Gun safety, mental health not enough

The U.S. has been subjected to multiple epidemics in the past few years, from opioid overdoses to COVID-19, but as we are reminded daily, public mass shootings have multiplied across the country and the body count is rising.

Cape Cod has not been immune to opioids or coronavirus, and the recent arrest of a Hyannis man who is accused of threatening to attack a local school tells us that we are also not immune to mass gun violence.

Most commentators advocate for banning assault rifles, increasing license background checks and improving access to mental health services — all are important responses. But in centering gun control and mental health treatment as the primary responses, we limit understanding the problem as an ill-fated mix of unregulated gun access and neglected personal health.

Justin Moreira of Hyannis was arrested on May 28, 2022, on charges that he threatened to commit a school shooting in a Facebook post. He is also accused of threatening to kill a Massachusetts woman with an AR15 in 2020, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney's office.

Though we will reduce the risk of experiencing a mass shooting when we address these gaps, we will not completely eradicate its possibility.

A major assumption about mass shootings is that the only violent part is the shooting. Rather, it is the ultimate act in tragedies authored by men with long histories of harmful attitudes, beliefs and language — often originating as abusive behaviors in the home and directed against women before escalating to the streets.

Frequently missing from the mainstream discussion is an openly feminist analysis of mass shootings (yes, I used the f-word) that traces the roots of public violence back to the private terror that women have always faced. Safety at home and in the streets are two sides of the same coin — one that is currently minted by male supremacy.

Sexist beliefs provide an oppressive agenda upon which xenophobia, racism, ageism, ableism, homophobia, islamophobia, antisemitism, child and animal maltreatment can easily come together. This is why multiple prejudices drive mass shootings and why virtually all perpetrators of mass gun violence have histories of committing abuse against those who are vulnerable.

A feminist solution to mass gun violence starts in the home because two in three mass shootings occur at home as intimate partner homicides. Domestic violence and mass shootings share more than just perpetrators, they are both calculated physical and psychological attacks on victims, leaving behind more dead bodies than combat and inconsolable sorrow to families, communities and nations.

Violence in public versus private, however, is given different priorities in policies and media. We pay greater attention to mass shootings that take place in public spaces — spaces where men can also be killed by other men; we extend greater sympathy and are less willing to blame the victims for their own tragedy.

Mass shootings in the home are not seen as a public issue because they are always framed as “an unfortunate ending to a troubled family, a crime of passion, a severe mental health episode, a surprise” and never the systematic killing of women and their children by men they know.

What does a feminist approach to ending gun violence look like?

First, it embraces complexity and context so that solutions can address the individual, family, community, social and historical elements of gun violence. Safe gun ownership and mental health services are certainly a part, but pandemic lockdowns have made it easier to produce, share, and view digital content filled with incel ideas and extremist how-to guides premised on killing women, and now killing groups in schools, malls, festivals, theaters, hospitals.

This is why we need women’s leadership. Women’s political groups and community organizations are best placed at the helm of developing prevention-focused policies for gun violence.

Ending mass shootings depends on believing women when they come forward about abuse. When we stop violence for women, we can stop violence for all.

Murylo Batista is a resident of Mashpee and a public health researcher specializing in violence prevention.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Mass shootings start with domestic abuse, violence against women