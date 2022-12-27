Opinion: How do we meet the challenge of juvenile crime?

Our community is upset about juvenile crime.

On Saturday, January 7 at New Salem Baptist Church, from 10:30 a.m. – noon, the Crime Commission will conduct a community forum with numerous organizations serving as co-hosts. We will hear from key stakeholders in meeting the juvenile crime challenge, including Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon, Deputy Commissioner of the TN Department of Children’s Services (DCS) Darren Goods, MPD Chief C.J. Davis, Susan Deason of Youth Villages, and Sheriff Floyd Bonner. But we want to hear what concerned citizens think as well.

While still waiting on the final figures, based on earlier trends, about 1,800 juveniles in our community will have faced delinquent (criminal) charges in 2022. That includes charges ranging from vandalism to murder and everything in between. For those charged with serious violent crimes, the final figure will be around 550 juveniles, with the leading categories being aggravated assault, carjacking, and aggravated robbery.

These figures are the tip of the iceberg, reflecting only those incidents in which law enforcement has been able to charge someone.

We need to show some humility and realize that none of us have all the answers. We need to listen to one another. With that disclaimer, I do have some observations and some thoughts about tackling the challenge.

How do we reduce the number of youth in our community who would make the bad choice of committing crime? Most people understandably say it starts in the home with parents, other relatives, and friends assuming responsibility and instilling the proper behavior. Of course, they are right, but we have to be realistic enough to admit that won’t always happen, or that it won’t be enough. According to DCS, some 86 percent of juveniles in the department’s custody for criminal behavior had previously been referred to DCS for child protective services or social services (which includes foster care). That says a lot. And many families are struggling with combating the influence of gang involvement, easy access to guns, and a worsening drug culture.

We have many entities in our community uniquely equipped to provide needed support to youth and their families such as Girls and Boys Clubs, Memphis Athletic Ministries, and many other programs. We need to support them and scale up their activities.

Truancy is often a gateway to delinquency. What if we had 10,000 responsible adults in our community working with truant kids one-on -one to help move them in the right direction? It wouldn’t take a large government bureaucracy, just individual citizens who want to make a difference.

Once law enforcement comes in contact with a juvenile for a delinquent act, we need to do a better job of assessing what’s gong on in that young person’s life and family life and provide help so there’s no reason for a second encounter with law enforcement. We are slowly beginning to do that through the county-operated Youth and Family Resource Center.

But what about those violent juveniles we have good reason to fear?

DCS has very limited space in secure residential facilities for juveniles found to have committed violent delinquent acts. Even if a decision is made by the state to construct additional facilities and adequately staff them, it will take years for them to be operational. Most violent juveniles will remain under some form of community supervision.

With that realization, we need a system of intensive supervision and appropriate treatment for serious juvenile offenders who remain in the community.

Whether supervision be in a secure facility or in the community, once juvenile offenders reach their 19th birthday, they’re cut loose. Supervision comes to an end. We need to change our state law to provide extended jurisdiction beyond the offender’s 19th birthday.

I hope you plan to let your voices be heard and join us on Saturday, January 7 at New Salem Baptist Church.

Bill Gibbons is former district attorney for Shelby County and former commissioner of the TN Department of Safety and Homeland Security. Currently, he serves as executive director of the U of M Public Safety Institute and president of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: How do we meet the challenge of juvenile crime?