Opinion: A memorial to Jeffrey Dahmer's victims is long overdue in Milwaukee

On July 22, 1991, I waited by the phone in the Milwaukee Sentinel newsroom as my editor Jim Slocum counted down the minutes to our final deadline.

Tina Burnside was the reporter at the crime scene.

When she called to dictate her story, I picked up on the first ring.

She paused. Then described in detail bodies, officials going into an apartment building dressed in hazmat suits, and a large crowd gathering outside 924 N. 25th St.

Slocum smacked on his gum while standing over my shoulder as I typed.

After the first couple graphs, he rushed to his office and yelled out: “Let’s get it filed, quickly James!”

Over the next couple days, the world would come to know about the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Thirty-one years later, I would appear in the three-part docuseries “Conversation with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes” on Netflix.

I decided to participate in the film because I wanted it to spark city officials to create a memorial to honor those who lost their lives to Dahmer — something that is way overdue.

A police failure led to more deaths

When I was first contacted by RadicalMedia about the documentary series in 2020, I declined. Like most people who lived in Milwaukee during that time, I was tired of hearing about the city's most infamous criminal.

The producer assured the film would be respectful to the 17 men and boys who were killed by Dahmer between 1978 and 1991. I was also told this project was different because we would hear Dahmer’s own words — something never released to the public before.

When I heard former Milwaukee Journal reporter Anne E. Schwartz and my former colleague Crocker Stephenson had agreed to be involved, I had a change of heart.

Schwartz was a police reporter when the Dahmer story broke. She had incredible sources within the Milwaukee Police Department. We often competed against each other in a shared office in the cop shop.

Stephenson was one of the Milwaukee Sentinel’s lead reporters.

In 1991, Stephenson interviewed Sandra Smith and her cousin, Nicole Childress, both 18, who called police to rescue Konerak Sinthasomphone, a 14-year-old Laotian boy, who was drugged by Dahmer.

The boy had managed to escape Dahmer’s apartment and make it to the street after Dahmer left him alone to get some beer.

Konerak was incoherent, naked and bleeding.

When police arrived, Dahmer convinced the officers Konerak was of legal age and was his lover.

The women argued Konerak was a child.

The police believed Dahmer and didn't bother checking to see if Dahmer had a record.

Had police officers listened to the Black women, they would have discovered that Dahmer had been convicted two years earlier of sexually assaulting Konerak’s older teen brother. He was on probation at the time for the assault.

Dahmer killed Konerak that night. He was able to kill four other men after that encounter.

Many have concerns about a physical memorial

I received dozens of emails and since “Conversations with a Killer” first aired Oct. 7. The series comes on the heels of the controversial drama: “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” starring Evan Peters.

The shows are currently the two most popular shows on Netflix.

One question touched on in both films is how to honor the victims?

The 49-unit Oxford Apartments was razed in 1992. There were talks of putting a park at the location, but the lot sits unused.

The land is privately owned by Ogden Homes. The owners are prohibited from developing the land as part of its agreement to purchase it for $500, according to the Milwaukee Assessor's Office and a 2012 story in the Marquette Wire.

While some local officials believe a Dahmer memorial is a terrible idea, others are open to it as long as there is plenty of input from victims’ family.

But a physical memorial could attract gawkers or run the risk of being desecrated, and there is the issue of money: The city is struggling to pay its bills.

Sadly, Dahmer’s victims never received much compensation for the loss of their loved ones and no money has been raised for a permanent memorial.

This is the opposite of what happened in Waukesha after the Nov. 21, Christmas Parade attack.

By March 14, $6.2 million had been raised to distribute to more than 560 individuals affected by the tragedy after a driver plowed through the crowd killing six and injuring more than 60.

Darrell Brooks Jr., 40, of Milwaukee is charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety and multiple other crimes. He is on trial in Waukesha.

A permanent memorial is planned for Grede Park to honor the victims and offer space to heal. The cost for the memorial is $1.5 million.

Another way to honor the victims

Given the costs and concerns, I think the best way to honor the victims who lost their lives to Dahmer is with an online memorial.

America’s Black Holocaust Museum provides a blueprint.

The museum’s founder Dr. James Cameron, the only known person to survive an attempted lynching, wanted America to know about the hangings so he opened up the first museum of its kind in 1988.

When he died in 2006, the museum faced an uncertain future and closed in 2008.

In 2010, dedicated staff, led by Fran Kaplan, kept Cameron's legacy alive by developing the first virtual African American museum.

Kaplan's brother-in-law taught web design at the University of Baltimore, and her son’s friend was a graphic designer. The staff purchased a domain name and wrote a grant proposal to the Wisconsin Humanities Council.

Most important, Kaplan understood Cameron's vision, having spoken with him often.

“He didn’t just want the names of lynching victims, he wanted us to humanize them,” she said.

Soon, families began to reach out to the museum to fill in the blanks.

Doria Dee Johnson wrote one of the first profiles on her great-great grandfather Anthony P. Crawford. The South Carolina farmer finished school and was a laborer. He was the only one of nine siblings able to sign his own name.

Crawford was lynched in 1916 in Abbeville, S.C., by a crowd estimated to be between 200 and 400 white people. His crime was cursing a white man who offered him a low price for the cotton seed he was trying to sell. Crawford was beaten, dragged through town and hung.

“The family lost over 100 acres. These are the types of stories that are often lost,” Kaplan said. “On our site, they’re preserved.”

The virtual museum launched on Feb. 25, 2012, Cameron’s birthday. The total cost of abhmuseum.org was $5,000. The site receives more than 20,000 visitors monthly.

We should create the same type of memorial for the 17 victims who lost their lives to Dahmer. How Dahmer preyed on his victims is well documented. His victims are less well known. What were they like? Who did they want to become?

They need to be humanized so they are seen as more than simply victim number (fill in the blank).

To make sure eyes come to the website, it could also have a space for those who are reported missing. According to the National Crime Information Center’s Missing Person and Unidentified Person Files, Black Americans make up 23% of the population, but account for about 35% of missing person cases.

The families of Dahmer’s victims complained that had their loved ones been affluent more resources would have been devoted to finding them. They're right to feel that way.

As a gesture of goodwill, the Milwaukee Police Department could pay the costs to get the site launched or provide the expertise needed to work on the website.

Such a gesture could go a long way in healing the deep wounds that remain between MPD and communities of color.

The Dahmer case then and now attracted international interest, so connecting people across the world to the stories of the victims — and humanizing those victims — seems like a perfect way to honor them.

James E. Causey started reporting on life in his city while still at Marshall High School through a Milwaukee Sentinel high school internship. He's been covering his hometown ever since, writing and editing news stories, projects and opinion pieces on urban youth, mental health, employment, housing and incarceration. Most recently, he wrote "What happened to us?" which tracked the lives of his third-grade classmates, and "Cultivating a community," about the bonding that takes place around a neighborhood garden. Causey was a health fellow at the University of Southern California in 2018 and a Nieman Fellow at Harvard University in 2007.



Email him at jcausey@jrn.com and follow him on Twitter: @jecausey.

Dahmer's victims

Here are the men and boys killed by Jeffrey Dahmer:

Steven Hicks, 18, was murdered in 1978

Steven Tuomi, 28, was killed in 1987

James Doxtator, 14, was killed in 1988.

Richard Guerrero, 24, was killed in 1988.

Anthony Sears, 24, was killed in 1989

Ricky Beeks, 33, was killed in 1990.

Eddie Smith, 28, both killed in 1990.

Ernest Miller, 24, and David C. Thomas, 23, were killed in September 1990

Curtis Straughter, 18, was killed in March, 1991

Errol Lindsey, 19, was killed in April 1991.

Anthony Hughes, 31, and Konerak Sinthasomphone, 14, were both killed in May 1991.

Matt Turner, 20, was killed in June 1991.

Oliver Lacy, 23, Jeremiah Weinberger, 23, and Joseph Bradehoft, 25 were killed in July 1991.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A memorial to Jeffrey Dahmer's victims is long overdue in Milwaukee