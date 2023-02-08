Opinion: Most facing misdemeanor charges not as fortunate as Bengals Joe Mixon

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) walks the sideline between drives in the second quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The Bengals led 24-7 at halftime.

Last week, news broke that local police sought to arrest Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon for misdemeanor menacing after the complainant claimed that Mixon pointed a gun at her during an argument. One day later, after Mixon’s agent released a statement claiming that his client was the victim of a rush to judgment, city prosecutors moved to drop the charges, which the court dismissed promptly.

I offer no opinion on whether Mixon is guilty of the charge, or whether the complainant made a false accusation, for I don’t know what did or did not happen. If Mixon is innocent, then I’m glad he can move forward with his life unencumbered by the criminal legal system.

Latest news on Mixon charges:Prosecutors drop charges against Bengal Joe Mixon, but police say investigation is ongoing

But most people facing unfounded misdemeanor charges are not as fortunate as Mixon to have their cases dismissed so early in the process. Each year, local prosecutors file misdemeanor charges in nearly 30,000 cases. Many of these charges are meritorious. But others are weak and waste taxpayer funds to prosecute. Indeed, according to Ohio Supreme Court statistics, Hamilton County’s Municipal Court dismisses more than 10,000 misdemeanor cases each year for a variety of reasons. These dismissals, however, almost never occur at the beginning of the case but only after the accused has made numerous court appearances.

Why does the timing of dismissals matter? Just ask the vast majority of people who come through misdemeanor court each year, individuals who, because of limited financial means, either can’t miss work to attend court or, if unemployed, can’t afford the child care they need to keep their court appearances.

Based on my experience defending people charged with misdemeanors in other jurisdictions, I believe local prosecutors can do a better job screening out weak cases that should not go forward and dismissing them earlier in the process. When I was a public defender in New York City and Washington, D.C., prosecutors there spent more time at the outset of the case determining whether misdemeanor charges were strong enough to prosecute. Frequently, at the initial court appearance, prosecutors would move to dismiss misdemeanor charges that they could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt. In borderline cases, New York City prosecutors would offer adjournments in contemplation of dismissal, which in legal speak means continuing the case for a period of time, usually six months, and dismissing it automatically if the accused stayed out of trouble. ACDs, as we called them, are an ideal way for the system to dispose of relatively minor cases where the accused either has no or a minimal criminal record.

Story continues

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) throws passes with fans during warmups before the NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

When I moved to Cincinnati in 2001, I assumed that prosecutors spent similar time at the front-end of a case identifying problematic cases to dismiss early. I was wrong. During one of my first forays into Hamilton County Municipal Court, I urged the prosecutor to dismiss a charge I was all but certain would not result in conviction. The prosecutor’s response: "I have to check with the arresting police officer to see if he is OK with dismissal."

Prosecutors don’t need police permission to decide which cases to dismiss. But local practice and custom in misdemeanor cases all but guarantee a subservient role for prosecutors. Here, police officers make charging decisions without consulting a prosecutor and then file the charges with a court employee to initiate the case. This court employee, who is not a lawyer, then decides whether there is probable cause (or in other words, enough evidence based on the officer’s complaint) for the charge to proceed.

A prosecutor’s role in our system is to do justice, not simply win convictions. Sometimes justice requires dismissing a case that should never have been filed − even when the arresting officer disagrees. More careful review and vetting of misdemeanor charges before they are filed, with dismissal of cases unlikely to result in conviction or a just outcome, would make our system more equitable, efficient and less costly. The Hamilton County Public Defender’s Office has been advocating for such review for years. It’s time for our prosecutors to listen.

Cincinnati attorney David A. Singleton is executive director of the Ohio Justice and Policy Center.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Opinion: Most facing misdemeanor charges not as fortunate as Bengals Joe Mixon