Opinion: We must give Russia multiple reasons to 'think twice' before attacking Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glen Duerr
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Members of Ukraine&#39;s Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in the capital Kyiv on Jan. 22 as fears of a Russian invasion loom over the country.
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in the capital Kyiv on Jan. 22 as fears of a Russian invasion loom over the country.

At times, mired in corruption and with ongoing challenges in numerous areas of society, Ukraine — a former Soviet republic — is a country many people typically overlook.

Yet, despite these challenges — many of which were inherited under its time in the Soviet Union — Ukraine maintains a broadly democratic structure that tries to uphold the rule of law and provides a level of liberty and freedom for its citizens.

More: Putin 'won't stop' with Ukraine: Why Americans should care about Russia's aggression against its neighbor

There is no treaty that binds Ukraine’s defense to the United States as the former is not a member of NATO. And while the United States is a signatory on the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, which effectively handed over nuclear weapons from Kiev to Moscow in exchange for promises to uphold Ukraine’s territorial integrity, it is not a treaty obligation for Washington that promises protection by American troops.

But if Russia invades Ukraine again, as it did in 2014 with the illegal annexation of Crimea and the stalemated frozen conflicts in the eastern provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, or installs a puppet pro-Russian regime in Kiev, it threatens much of the existing world order enjoyed since the end of World War II.

More: OnPolitics: Why should Americans care about the Ukraine conflict?

That order is messy and has sometimes caused economic upheavals, but the world since 1945 has been made much safer for the expansion of the free market, constitutional rights, and liberty, in many parts of the globe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens during a meeting in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens during a meeting in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

As such, policymakers in the United States and its allies should do as much as possible to dissuade Vladimir Putin from further territorial breaches of Ukraine.

More: Respect, fear, power: What's motivating Vladimir Putin to threaten Ukraine?

Failure to at least assist Ukraine emboldens other autocratic regimes around the world like China, Iran, and Turkey to engage in similar behaviors. Suddenly, there may be a lot less liberty and far fewer protections for constitutional rights and the free market.

Vladimir Putin has long claimed that NATO’s expansion in eastern Europe is an inherent threat to Russia’s security. Historically, Russia has been invaded from the west on several occasions: by Poland-Lithuania in 1610, Sweden in 1709, Napoleon’s France in 1812, during the Russian Civil War in 1917, and Hitler’s Germany in 1941. Yet, this argument is a “straw man” in many respects.

First, Russia’s assertion that it needs a buffer is historically misplaced.

Joseph Stalin negotiated such a buffer with Roosevelt and Churchill at the end of World War II, citing the massive death toll on the Soviet Union in fending off the Nazis.

While this is true, Stalin himself allowed his foreign minister, Vyacheslav Molotov, to sign an agreement with his German counterpart, Joachim Von Ribbentrop, to divide eastern Europe (also known as the Nazi/Soviet non-aggression pact). Stalin himself assumed that Hitler would be of no threat to him.

Second, democracies and democratic aspirants throughout eastern Europe are far more threatened by Russia than the other way around, as evidenced by numerous incursions to the airspaces of Russia’s neighbors as well as ongoing and increasingly sophisticated cyber espionage coming from Moscow. No country in eastern Europe in modern times has considered the prospect of attacking Russia.

More: Russian attack on Ukraine would bring 'significant' casualties, Gen. Milley says: What we know

The United States and many NATO allies have done much to arm and train Ukrainians to defend themselves against the threat of Russian militarism. Yet, much more could be done, especially in terms of sanctions and pressuring Putin in the energy sector.

A return to North American energy independence and/or an increase in the global energy supply will help, noting that Putin generally does not act out on the world stage while the supply of oil and natural gas is high around the world, pushing down his profits in the energy sector.

More: US responds to Russia's demands and doesn't yield on Ukraine and NATO: What to know

Next, NATO should refuse all concessions to Russia except for trying to assure the Kremlin that the West has no ambitions to ever engage in an unprovoked attack against it.

Finally, further helping Ukrainians is another key deterrent. Although Russia is on paper far more powerful than Ukraine, lessons of the 1939-1940 Winter War are apparent. In that conflict, the small country of Finland fended off an abrasive attack from the Soviet Union and fought the superpower to a draw.

Pressuring Vladimir Putin on several fronts and reminding him of this history is a useful way to have him think twice before attacking Ukraine. Although the current world order certainly has its shortcomings, it is a system where the free market, constitutional rights, and liberty, have generally expanded.

Glen Duerr is associate professor of International Studies at Cedarville University.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Opinion: Should the United States help defend Ukraine against Russia?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Coups in Africa: Why they don’t spell the end of democracy

    Two experts argue that democracy is still the way forward for the continent, despite some set backs.

  • Iran's leader accuses Biden and Trump of damaging U.S. reputation - IRNA

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Joe Biden and Donald Trump of damaging the reputation of the United States in rare direct criticism of U.S. presidents, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Tuesday. Iran and the United States resumed indirect talks in Vienna on Tuesday to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that former-U.S. President Donald Trump left in 2018.

  • Voter fraud group's clout rises, without evidence

    An influential pro-Trump group formed in the wake of last year's Jan. 6 attack appears to have convinced GOP lawmakers that Florida needs a sweeping purge of its voter roles.The rub: The group hasn't yet produced any evidence of voter fraud to county elections supervisors, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: If you expected the cries of election fraud to die down in a state that went easily for former Pre

  • Shortages of This Beloved Breakfast Food Are Likely Over

    Corn, champagne, meat, or potatoes could be among the next grocery products to be in short supply on the shelves of your local grocery store. At the same time, global production of another supermarket staple appears to finally be on the mend.The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) just released a report detailing the trials and tribulations of cereal production over the past year. It reveals that cereal utilization—or the action of making this beloved breakfast food—wil

  • No match for Russia's military, Ukrainians ready for lengthy guerrilla-style war

    Ukraine’s military is no match for Russia's sophisticated hardware, and capital Kyiv would likely fall within days, according to a recent U.S. assessment.

  • U.S. officials say Russia has 70% of required military capacity in place for full-scale invasion of Ukraine

    Such an invasion could lead to the quick capture of Kyiv and result in as many as 50,000 casualties, according to U.S. assessments.

  • Lions WR coach Antwaan Randle El offers praise, critique of draft prospect Jalen Tolbert

    Randle El saw things he liked with Tolbert but also offered some constructive criticism of the big wideout from South Alabama

  • Sullivan teases what deal with Russia could look like, but warns if they invade Ukraine ‘we’re ready for that'

    National security adviser Jake Sullivan said U.S. is prepared for multiple scenarios involving Russia and Ukraine, and outlined what a possible deal with Moscow could look like.

  • Why church conflict in Ukraine reflects historic Russian-Ukrainian tensions

    An Orthodox priest takes part in a rally in protest against an official visit of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople to Kyiv in August 2021. Anna Marchenko\TASS via Getty ImagesAs Russia amasses troops on the Ukrainian border in preparation for a potential invasion, tensions between the two countries are also playing out through a conflict in the Orthodox Church. Two different Orthodox churches claim to be the one true Ukrainian Orthodox Church for the Ukrainian people. The two

  • U.S. Republican senators vow to thwart any Iran deal if Biden skips congressional review

    A group of 33 Republican senators warned U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday that they would work to thwart implementation of any new Iran nuclear agreement if his government did not allow Congress to review and vote on its terms. Led by Senator Ted Cruz, a long-time opponent of the 2015 nuclear deal, the senators told Biden in a letter dated Monday that they would use "the full range of options and leverage available" to ensure that his government adhered to U.S. laws governing any new accord with Iran. Indirect talks in Vienna between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 agreement are due to resume on Tuesday.

  • Kremlin denies Putin told Macron there will be no new manoeuvres near Ukraine

    The Kremlin on Tuesday said that French assertions that President Vladimir Putin had promised Emmanuel Macron that Moscow would not carry out new military initiatives around Ukraine for now were "not right". A French official said Putin had made the pledge during long talks in Moscow on Monday evening with Macron. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia and France had not yet been able to strike a deal on de-escalating tensions around Ukraine, but said de-escalation was needed and that the meeting had provided the basis for further work on that front.

  • Kremlin expects no decisive breakthrough from Putin-Macron meeting

    Russia expects no decisive breakthrough from Monday's talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, but expects that Macron will propose ways to ease tensions in Europe, the Kremlin said. The Ukraine crisis is set to dominate the talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing. Moscow denies planning an invasion of Ukraine but is seeking security guarantees including a pledge that Ukraine must never allowed to join NATO.

  • 'Blockaded by an angry, loud, intolerant and violent crowd': Federal officials say 'unlawful' Ottawa occupation needs to end

    Canada's federal officials responded to the ongoing occupation in Ottawa and stressed that this "unlawful" demonstration needs to end.

  • China locks down southern city as omicron variant surges

    China has ordered inhabitants of the southern city of Baise to stay home and suspended transportation links amid a surge in COVID-19 cases at least partly linked to the omicron variant.

  • Ex-Air Force sergeant to change plea in officer killing

    A former U.S. Air Force sergeant plans to change his not guilty plea in the fatal shooting of a federal security officer in Northern California during 2020 protests against police brutality, court records filed Monday showed. Steven Carrillo, 33, pleaded not guilty in July 2020 in the killing of David Patrick Underwood, who was shot on May 29, 2020, while he stood in a guard shack in front of a federal building in Oakland.

  • This video was filmed years before the 2022 Ukraine-Russia crisis

    A video that shows a military tank hurtling down the street has been viewed thousands of times in social media posts that claim it was filmed in Ukraine in January 2022, after Western leaders sounded the alarm over a potential Russian invasion. The posts are misleading; the footage was filmed in May 2014, when deadly clashes erupted between Ukrainian troops and separatists in the city of Mariupol."The situation in Ukraine is dangerous, armoured vehicles are speeding through the streets, and a wa

  • Diplomatic shuttle: Macron in Kyiv after Putin talks

    French President Emmanuel Macron brought his diplomatic effort to defuse the crisis over Ukraine to its capital of Kyiv on Tuesday, a day after hours of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin yielded no apparent breakthrough. Moscow has massed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders, but insists it has no plans to attack.

  • The ‘Genocide Games’ Disruptors Giving Hell to Beijing

    Paul MooneyWith the 2022 Winter Olympics well underway in Beijing, a coalition of activists from around the world is vowing to keep up its pressure on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Chinese government throughout the two weeks of the competition, which they’ve dubbed the “Genocide Games.”The organizers, many of them women in their early twenties and thirties, have launched a series of events to run on each day until the end of the Games on Feb. 20. “During the month of February

  • Putin says proposals made in Macron talks are possible as 'basis' for further steps

    Russian President Vladimir Putin left a meeting on Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron indicating some proposals had a "basis for further steps" of possible compromise amid rising tensions between Moscow and the West."A number of his ideas, proposals ... are possible as a basis for further steps," Putin said at a press conference following his five-hour meeting with Macron in Moscow, according to France 24."We will do everything to find...

  • Sullivan: China will "end up owning some of the costs" if Russia invades Ukraine

    Two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi made a show of reinforcing their unity against Western "interference," U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the two would also be tied together in some manner if the Kremlin decides to invade Ukraine.Driving the news: “We believe that Beijing will end up owning some of the costs of a Russian invasion of Ukraine and that they should calculate that as they consider their engagements with the Russian government,”