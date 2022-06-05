Opinion: Now that we have 400 million guns, are we yet safe?

John Owens is gun violence survivor & co-lead of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in Western North Carolina.

In 2012, a deranged 20-year-old killer used a AR-15 semiautomatic rifle to murder 20 young children and six teachers at Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut. The country was shocked and horrified that 7- and 8-year-old children couldn’t be safe in their own classrooms. A bipartisan bill went before Congress to mandate criminal background checks for all firearm sales, whether they happened on the Internet or at a gun show. The bill was defeated by Republican senators like Richard Burr in a 54-46 vote, failing to capture the 60 votes it needed to advance. Several days after the shooting NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre held a press conference where he famously said, “The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” In other words, the only way to stop gun violence is to arm more people.

Ten years later, the NRA and the gun industry have pretty much gotten their wish by peddling fear and effectively marketing profitable weapons of war to couch commandos. In a recent report by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the number of guns manufactured has nearly tripled since 2000, with record sales of firearms in 2020 and 2021. Currently, there are around 400 million guns in the U.S., according to a survey conducted by the nonpartisan Small Arms Survey (SAS). Our country owns nearly half of the world’s firearms even though the U.S. is less than 5% of the global population. Did the massive explosion of gun sales in the past decade make us safer?

Last year was one of the deadliest years on record for the United States. There were more than 20,000 gun homicides in 2021. The U.S. has the highest gun suicide rate of any country on earth.

An estimated 4.6 million American children live in a home where at least one gun is kept loaded and unlocked.

According to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guns are the leading cause of death among American children and teens. In 2021, an average of 44 people per month were killed or wounded in road rage shootings—double the pre-pandemic average.

Despite these shocking statistics, the epidemic of gun violence and mass shootings no longer makes headlines. It is so common that it barely registers a blip on the media radar. But a school shooting at an Oxford, Michigan, high school last November and the vicious hate crime that targeted African Americans in a Buffalo supermarket put gun violence back in the spotlight. Then a sudden and heartbreaking punch to the gut May 24 when a deranged 18-year-old armed with multiple weapons killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The nation was shocked but not surprised.

We have witnessed this painful tragedy play out in communities across the country. Emmanuel AME Church in Charleston, Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. The list goes on and on and on.

You can never be prepared for the moment when gun violence changes your life forever. Personally, a sunny spring afternoon turned into a fight for my life when I was shot point blank by a young man with a severe mental illness. Since that moment I have lived in constant pain, use a wheelchair, and consider myself unbelievably lucky. I know parents who have lost children to senseless gun violence, and their suffering and loss can’t be expressed in words.

How do you turn hopeless sorrow into meaningful action? Advocate for common sense gun legislation, including universal background checks for all gun sales, promote firearm safety measures, such as secure storage, and honor victims and communities impacted by gun violence.

It’s easy to be frustrated by the lack of legislative inaction, especially on the federal level, but I’m inspired by a statement by the American Academy of Pediatrics in the wake of the Texas school shootings.

"Despite past inaction, we must not assume there is no hope for change. We should not grow accustomed to these acts of gun violence. We owe it to the children in that classroom in Uvalde and the many others who will go into their classrooms tomorrow to speak up for them, to not rest until we see real, meaningful policy change. Until their lives are protected.”

The challenge at this moment in history is to replace thoughts and prayers with policy and change.

