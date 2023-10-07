OPINION: OPINION: How I've found my way in Bemidji

Oct. 7—I've learned a lot in the past two years.

When I moved out to Bemidji in August 2021, I didn't know a soul. I had moved here for the express purpose of joining the Pioneer and had no preexisting connections to the area.

In my

introductory column,

I discussed my hopes for my time in Bemidji. I had a few ideas of what to expect, but I knew I'd have fresh eyes going in. Now that my time as the Pioneer has exceeded two years, I thought it would be illuminating to explore how the reality of my experience has compared to my expectations.

This was the question I was asked at the time, and I still get it occasionally. The biggest reason was that I saw an opportunity here to grow as a person and a journalist, as well as to experience a different lifestyle from what I had grown up with in the western United States.

I can assure you that it has been different. The idea of carrying a shovel in the trunk of one's car to dig out of a snowbank if necessary still boggles my mind. I had never seen a snowmobile in person, and now I've seen them zip right by on the sidewalk next to the Pioneer building.

What I've also seen, though, is the unique and special way a small-town Midwest community like Bemidji comes together. Whether that comes in

times of joy

or

of adversity,

there's a different feeling here than you get even in environments like Grand Forks or the Twin Cities.

As I've gotten to know more people here in town, I've had the opportunity to get involved with activities like the Bemidji Area Softball Association's City League, which has been especially rewarding and led to many great new friendships. I've enjoyed spending time at the restaurants in the area (shoutout to Mi Rancho, Tara Bemidji, Minnesota Nice Cafe and Bar 209) and attending Oktoberfest at Bemidji Brewing.

I've checked out local events like the

Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival

as well as concerts and exhibits at the

Watermark Art Center.

Of course, I've also seen just about everything the Bemidji sports scene has to offer, which has led to its own joys and friendships.

Most recently, I've dipped my toe into the bowling league at Bemidji Bowl. This is a perfect example of something I never thought I would do, but through softball, I met some people involved and decided to give it a shot. I'm not so great yet, but I'm working on it.

I could list any number of reasons why living here has been an adventure, and several of them are above. But this is an appropriate time of year to mention something I saw recently that was very special.

I've always thought that the northern lights were fascinating. I had no idea how to view them, though, and for over a year, I was unable to witness them.

But through some trial and error, as well as the aid of technological tools like the Aurora app, I saw them for the first time this fall. It's hard to encapsulate what that meant. In many ways, it's a microcosm of what my time in Bemidji has been like.

It hasn't always been smooth, and there have been a number of false starts, to borrow a sports term. Through a number of experiences I thought I'd have and many I never anticipated, I've grown significantly as a person and gained a much broader perspective.

But truthfully, after going through it twice, I still don't look forward to winter.

Christian Babcock is a sports reporter for the Pioneer. Readers can reach him at

(218) 333-9787

or

cbabcock@bemidjipioneer.com.