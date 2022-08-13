OPINION: Outside agencies should handle investigation into jail accusations

Aug. 12—The accusations are shocking.

A former Clark County jail guard is accused of selling a key to male inmates.

Twenty-eight women claim they were assaulted — two of them claiming they were raped — by male inmates who gained access to their pods via the illegally obtained key.

Jail staff failed to stop the attacks and instead punished the women by revoking their privileges, lawyers representing the female inmates allege. Those attorneys are asserting that Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel was negligent in his official capacity as the manager of the jail, failing to protect inmates from the alleged assaults.

With lawsuits filed in federal court, not much is being said publicly. Through his attorney, Noel has denied wrongdoing.

Only one person has been charged criminally in the matter, the former corrections officer, David Lowe. Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said last week he lacks evidence to charge anyone else.

Mull said he reviewed an investigative report about the October 2021 incident that was prepared by the sheriff's office. He told the News and Tribune that it included a large number of interviews with inmates.

That report hasn't been released so the public doesn't know what it entails, but it's difficult to accept an investigation conducted by the department that's been accused of wrongdoing. It's not a personal insult to anyone who worked the case, but obviously the sheriff's department has a lot to lose if the civil claims are true. Clark County government could also take a major financial blow if a judge rules in favor of the petitioners in the lawsuits. A full and accurate account of what transpired must be required, and it should come from independent sources.

This is a case involving some of the highest ranking officials in Clark County. Transparency and ethics are critically important when such serious claims have been levied against public figures and taxpayer-funded entities.

Mull should ask a special prosecutor to oversee the case. The Clark County Sheriff's Office should step aside and allow another law enforcement agency to investigate the claims. For public trust, the findings of the investigation should be released.

The sheriff's office should also release any video footage from the time in question for public viewing. If nothing illegal occurred, then show us. If no footage exists, there should be a good explanation as to why it doesn't.

If these crimes didn't happen, then it's important that the truth be known. If women were sexually assaulted, then charges must be filed and people held accountable. Inmates are humans. Their mistakes don't justify inhumane treatment, and sexual assault is barbaric. The jail is a public institution, and taxpayers have a right to know what happened.

Many will not trust the findings of the sheriff's office and the local prosecutor. Perception is reality and there must be separation of powers. Outside legal oversight is a must in this case.