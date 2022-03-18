OPINION: Police chiefs work a lifetime to reach top but don't stay long

Mar. 18—Santa Fe has had 12 police chiefs in the last 30 years, not counting anyone who held the job on an interim basis.

Rapid turnover makes the city typical of the rest of the country. Most places, large and small, can't or won't keep a police chief longer than two to three years.

Paul Joye, hired Thursday as Santa Fe's full-fledged chief, already faces a tough question: Can he break the pattern of short-term leadership followed by monthslong searches?

Maybe, though his own definition of what's long term sounds rather modest.

Joye, 42, told me he hopes to hold the chief's job for 4 1/2 years. That would give him 20 years of service in the police department, making him eligible to retire.

Many police chiefs around the country step down in their 40s after reaching the requisite number of years for a well-funded pension. Probably just as many are forced out.

A chief accused of bad management or one facing an insurgency can be ushered to the exit in short order.

That was the case with Eric Garcia, who was police chief of Santa Fe for

13 months, few of them calm.

Garcia said he decided to retire in 2015 at age 43 after a series of controversies. For one, Garcia rehired a command officer who had been forced to resign amid charges of falsifying time sheets.

Another Santa Fe police chief, Donald Grady II, began his stint by barring the troops from smoking in squad cars. Grady's stand for health and cleanliness wouldn't cause a murmur today, but it riled chain smokers when he established the rule in 1994.

Grady also prohibited his officers from taking free meals or even a cup of coffee from restaurants. Banning handouts for cops on the beat is a sound policy. But good sense didn't make Grady's approach popular.

Another ruckus occurred when Grady outlawed bolo ties for plainclothes officers. He said neckwear with a cord or leather strap might be a safety hazard.

Officers called Grady an autocrat, among other names. They voted no confidence in him, 103-5. Grady lasted 18 months before resigning.

A Black man raised in Wisconsin, he complained of being an outsider in a police department accustomed to a system all its own.

Joye is well-known to the insiders. He rose through the ranks of the department. That experience doesn't necessarily mean life will be any easier for him than it was for his predecessors.

A police chief might make hundreds of decisions in a week. Some are bound to be wrong. Some that are laudable might not please the rank and file, as Grady discovered.

Joye didn't set out to be a cop, much less a chief of police.

"My dad was a firefighter. I thought I might be one, too," he said in an interview a few days before the city manager removed Joye's interim title and elevated him to full-fledged police chief. (There is no such person as a "permanent" chief in police headquarters, though that description is used often during searches for candidates).

Joye attended school through eighth grade in Roseville, Mich., a suburb of Detroit. He then experienced the culture shock of leaving the Midwest for New Mexico's oil patch. His mother took a job in Carlsbad.

After graduating from Carlsbad High School in 1998, Joye enrolled at Eastern New Mexico University. He decided to major in elementary education.

"It started because I was a lifeguard teaching little kids how to swim," Joye said.

His interests and his major eventually shifted to criminal justice. Joye made the dean's list and saw possibilities for a different sort of job in the public sector.

He became a Santa Fe police officer 15 1/2 years ago. Steady promotions followed.

Joye became interim leader of the department last year after Chief Andrew Padilla retired. Padilla held the top job for

3 1/2 years.

"He was the longest-serving chief we had in 18 years," Joye said.

Being police chief might be the second-hardest job in municipal government, behind only the city manager.

Padilla's time as chief had more than the usual share of troubles. His department lost evidence in a murder case and again in the rape of a small girl.

Padilla and Mayor Alan Webber blamed a retired police sergeant for failing to preserve evidence in the rape investigation. The former sergeant said he did his job properly but was a convenient scapegoat.

The sergeant had a point. People at the top are responsible for how well or how poorly a police department is run. Blaming an underling who was no longer with the city didn't improve public trust.

Unlike Padilla, Joye seems accessible and plainspoken. Joye this week offered a clear explanation of why his department had deferred to the FBI in the vandalism of India Palace restaurant, a case that's

21 months old.

"Our department needs stability," Joye said.

He'll get no disagreement from anyone in town except lawbreakers.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.