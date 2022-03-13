OPINION: We can prevent property fraud in Sarasota County

Karen Rushing

With fraud on the rise – and with more and more creative ways, particularly electronically, to perpetuate it – the Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller’s office has initiated a service to assist homeowners in detecting fraudulent activity that may affect the real estate they own.

Generally, documents are prepared and filed with the County Recorder when you purchase real estate. In Florida, the County Recorder is one of the many responsibilities of the Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller. Upon filing a recordable document, the Clerk and Comptroller notifies the property appraiser that the property has been transferred from one party to another.

Fraudsters are known to prepare deed documents transferring property to someone else without the knowledge and consent of the actual owner. Once the fraudulent documents are prepared, they are filed with the Clerk and Comptroller’s office along with the appropriate documentary fees. Typically, these fraudulent documents appear to have original signatures and notary certifications.

This kind of fraud is best detected early by the property owner. Here in Sarasota County, we have made it easy for property owners to be alerted of suspicious activity from the convenience of their home.

Here is how you can access deed records online 24/7 to help protect you and your family:

• Visit www.sarasotaclerk.com.

• Click “Records” at the top of the screen and then click “Deeds and Mortgages.”

• Type in your name or business and hit “Search.”

If they are not fraudulent, the documents that appear on the screen should be familiar to you.

Would you like to sign up for our free fraud alert service? To do so, just:

• Visit our website and search “Property Fraud Alerts.”

• Scroll down and click “Property Fraud Alert Service” – and then follow the prompts.

Registration is easy: just enter your name and you will be notified whenever a document is recorded in Sarasota County using your personal or business name.

My office takes great pride in processing property deeds within 24 hours of filing and returning original documents within 48 hours. This high level of service is what you can expect from the Clerk and Comptroller’s office for any products and services we provide.

Property and identity fraud are national and local problems that can seriously impact your credit rating or your ability to sell or rent your property. The citizens of Sarasota County can take advantage of the products and services offered by the Clerk and Comptroller’s office to get ahead of fraud – and to ensure peace of mind.

Karen Rushing is Sarasota County's clerk of the circuit court and county comptroller,

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota County homeowners have tools to fight property fraud