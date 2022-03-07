Opinion: What problems do incarcerated women face and how should we address them?

The Courier Journal's readers may be questioning whether the Kentucky criminal justice system (including incarceration and bail) is broken, fair or just. We have seen the series on the persistent felon law and read about disturbing events: An activist allegedly shot at a mayoral candidate and his staff. Six jail inmates died, some by suicide, in a matter of weeks. A JCPS student was killed by other teenagers while waiting for the school bus.

The issue is monumental. Kentucky ranks sixth in U.S. incarcerations while being 26th in population. The number of U.S. incarcerated women increased more than 750% between 1980 and 2017 primarily due to drug addiction. What do we do? Get tougher on crime? Abolish cash bail? Screen for mental health issues? Provide substance abuse rehabilitation? Understanding the criminal justice system and its impact on the entire community includes incredibly complex issues.

In 2018, the Kentucky General Assembly passed SB 133 “The Women’s Dignity Act” that prohibited the shackling of women prisoners during childbirth. Shocked by this, the League of Women Voters of Louisville undertook a study of incarcerated women. What we found was a complex criminal justice system with issues of concern at all stages from arrest to reentry of individuals having served their time.

We also realized that a committee of volunteers could not undertake the in-depth studies that are needed in order to address the problems in our criminal justice system.

Therefore, we recommend that the State Legislature undertake in-depth, comprehensive studies, for women and men separately, in these areas:

Successful reentry. What are the conditions for successful reentry and how adequate are reentry services? What are court and parole costs—such as for drug tests?

The impact on children. About 64% of the women in the system have children. Is there a prison-to-prison pipeline?

Substance abuse disorder treatment and prevention. Substance abuse disorder is a major factor in the increase in the number of women convicted of felonies.

The entire bail system. How much time is spent in jail or on bond between time of being charged and being sentenced? How consistent are the amounts set by judges? Is there discrimination in setting bail?

Sentencing, plea bargains, the impact of persistent felon law, all aspects of parole.

The state legislature, using these studies, could make changes in the justice system that could improve the lives of families, reduce crime and reduce the cost.

Metro Council could also undertake in-depth studies of Metro Corrections so that needed improvements can be made.

The stories of the women in the criminal justice system show one or more of these factors in their lives: mental illness, abuse victims as children and/or as adults, substance abuse disorder, poverty, unstable families, lack of education and opportunity.

And then, what happens to their children? How do these circumstances impact their chance of becoming successful, productive adults/citizens? That’s one of the questions that needs to be answered. We must also learn much more about the operation of the criminal justice system in order to better meet the needs of the incarcerated, families and community at large.

What is the League? We are a nonpartisan organization whose purpose is to promote active participation in government. We neither endorse nor oppose political parties or candidates. We register and inform voters and study issues. All are welcome to join. Yes, we have members who are men.

Next Steps. For more information about the Kentucky Corrections Department, go to their website corrections.ky.gov, especially Research and Statistics, Daily Count and P & P Population (Probation and Parole). For the jail, go to louisvilleky.gov, Department of Metro Corrections.

Each of us, as citizens of Kentucky, can have a conversation with our State Senator, our State Representative, and our Metro Council representative asking them to take these issues seriously and do the research necessary to draft legislation to improve the criminal justice system.

Margie Charasika, EdD, is The League of Women Voters of Kentucky President. Pat Murrell and Maureen Welch serve on the League's Justice-Involved Women Study Committee.

