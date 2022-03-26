Opinion: Prosecution wouldn't be only option for abortion foes in a post-Roe Michigan

One court ruling.

One election.

That's what stands between Michigan and a return to the bad old days when abortion was illegal. Before Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court case that gave women the right to control our own bodies.

The court is widely expected to overturn Roe before its current term ends in June. Abortion is still a crime banned in Michigan's penal code, but that portion of Public Act 328 of 1931 was made unenforceable by the high court's historic ruling in Roe. Yet in the 49 the years since, no state Legislature has repealed the law that criminalized abortion in our state.

So if the current court's conservative majority rules against Roe, undergoing or performing an abortion in Michigan will once again be a felony.

A petition drive called "Reproductive Freedom for All," backed by the ACLU of Michigan, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan, and Michigan Voices, aims to put reproductive choice on the ballot this fall. The groups are gathering signatures; the petition must be filed by July 10.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has said that she will not prosecute any woman for obtaining an abortion, or any qualified doctor for providing one, although individual county prosecutors might.

But all the three of the Republican men vying to replace Nessel this fall are pro-life. Former state Speaker of the House Tom Leonard is endorsed by Right to Life of Michigan. Election conspiracy theorist and attorney Matthew DePerno is endorsed by the equally regressive Michigan Heartbeat Coalition. State lawmaker Ryan Berman voted to ban dilation and evacuation abortion procedures.

A pro-life attorney general determined to stamp out abortion in Michigan would have more than the threat of criminal prosecution at his disposal. The state attorney general's office routinely does licensing and regulatory investigations, Nessel explained — in fact, the office has a division dedicated to such work.

A pro-life attorney general would likely work with LARA, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, to revoke the medical licenses of doctors performing abortions. Doctors who performed abortions in defiance of state law would risk losing medical malpractice insurance, and a doctor without a license or malpractice insurance can't practice. An insurer, she said, Nessel said insurers might cancel a targeted physician's coverage even before licensing action was taken.

Some pro-life politicians promise not to prosecute women who receive abortions. But few offer the same guarantees to doctors.

When prosecuting doctors was routine

Prosecutions of abortion providers were commonplace in the pre-Roe era. Suspected abortion providers could become prey for sting operations orchestrated by right-wing political groups. With probable cause — either because a doctor had advertised such services, or because someone swore out a complaint that the doctor was performing abortions — an anti-abortion AG would be able to get search warrants and compel clinics and insurance companies to name practitioners who performed abortions.

Nessel warns that because criminal investigations supersede privacy laws, patient records could be subject to seizure. There's a roadmap in the opioid crisis, when deaths or evidence of irresponsible prescribing prompted prosecutors to charge specific doctors.

But for some clinics, the high court's ruling would be enough to force a shutdown.

Renee Chelian is preparing for the worst.

If the court overturns Roe, Chelian's Northland Family Planning Centers will close its doors, based on advice from the Center for Reproductive Rights, the clinic's lawyers.

"The minute a Supreme Court decision is handed down, we stop doing abortions," she says. "It doesn’t matter what the attorney general says, there’s no guarantee that a prosecutor in any county couldn’t go after you.

"I think there will be a public health crisis, and I do think we will see women arrested."

Exercising discretion

Critics have said Nessel would be flouting the law if she failed to conduct such prosecutions. She says that's not so.

"I have limited resources in my office, so I’m going to use those resources how I can best help people," she said. "For example, I don’t enforce the adultery law. It’s a crime to commit adultery in this state. Do I use these resources I have to prosecute perpetrators of sex crimes, or adulterers?"

Nessel noted that since she was elected, she has added prosecuting auto insurance fraud, payroll fraud, hate crimes and domestic terrorism to the AG's areas of concern, all of which she says have greater impact on Michiganders' lives.

While Michigan's 1931 law allows abortions to save the life of the mother, Nessel noted that an affirmative defense is difficult to prove. and speculated that fear of prosecution would discourage doctors from performing abortions even when women's lives were at risk.

Whose prognosis counts?

Consider, she says, a pregnant woman with cancer.

"An oncologist would never let you have radiation treatment or chemotherapy if you were pregnant, but an oncologist would never opine that you were going to die before the child was born," Nessel said. "It’s a guessing game."

Any trial would become a contest of dueling experts, with the outcome hinging on the jury's judgment, not a physician's.

A doctor performing an abortion would be courting a four-year felony, and for a lot of doctors, the risk would be too great. And while an aggressive pro-life prosecutor might promise not to prosecute women, it's likely that women who underwent abortions would be compelled to testify against doctors who'd provided them, or risk being held in contempt of court.

Because of the way the Michigan law criminalizing abortion is worded, Nessel said, medical abortion pills prescribed via telemedicine and shipped from out-of-state — which some abortion rights advocates have proposed as a workaround — could also leave both the woman and her out-of-state doctor liable to prosecution.

So if you've ever wondered how, exactly, the state could end a right Michigan women have relied on for decades — if you've ever thought it couldn't happen — this is how.

It would be easy. And it could happen very fast.

Nancy Kaffer is a columnist and member of the Free Press editorial board. She has covered local, state and national politics for two decades. Contact: nkaffer@freepress.com. Become a subscriber at Freep.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Opinion: End of Roe v. Wade would arm abortion foes with many tools