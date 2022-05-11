OPINION: A reasonable solution to trans athletes debate

Benjamin Hause

The desire for a protected female sports category is a reasonable one. How could it not be? Males have an unfair physical advantage over females in sports, and we should want everyone – not just men and boys – to have inspiring athletes they can look up to and emulate.

But what follows from here? Should all trans women athletes be banned from female sports because of what their birth certificates say, as Florida’s Fairness in Women’s Sports Act entails? I don’t think so.

Happily, there is a plausible argument that most trans women should still participate in the female sports category. The argument is simple: Sex is a bimodal spectrum, and many trans women fall closer to the ‘female’ side of that spectrum than the ‘male’ side.

How so?

Of the various sexual attributes you may have, the most relevant to sports are your hormones because they directly impact your strength. And many trans women athletes – namely those on hormone replacement therapy – will have hormone profiles typical of the female sex. So for the purposes of sports, it makes sense to classify these trans women athletes in the female sex category.

But there is one hiccup. Preliminary research suggests that some sex-based advantages may remain for trans women athletes who went through a male puberty, even after several years of hormone therapy. As a result, while many trans women athletes best fit into the female sex category, they may still enjoy a small unfair advantage. So what are we to do?

You might think that the fairest solution would be to create a new protected sports category for trans athletes to compete in. But there are probably not enough people to create such a category, and the whole idea smacks of being distastefully ostracizing anyway.

Another option, the one that I embrace, is to let trans women athletes compete in women’s sports – and to just accept the "unfairness" of doing so. Life is not fair, as the old adage goes, and sports are no exception.

Story continues

The most obvious example is that tall basketball players have an advantage over shorter ones, yet we have chosen to tolerate this kind of unfairness. So why can't we choose to accept another kind of unfairness – the kind that will help those who are transgender live happy and healthy lives?

We choose to separate sports participation by sex because it helps to promote the health and well-being of women, who make up half of our population. But shouldn't we also consider the health and well-being of those who are in the transgender community? Can't we make the case that enabling them to participate in their desired sports categories is worth the "unfairness" that it could entail?

I think we can.

Yes, I admit that given our culture’s fixation with winning – and with winning "fairly" – the cost of adding a perceived level of unfairness might not be trivial. But bear in mind that our cultural obsessions are up to us.

We can change our culture. We can support the values of inclusivity, fraternity and healthy and active living. Or we can continue to cling to our worshipful celebration of winning, our glorification of ubiquitous competitive machismo and our obsession with perfect bodies and genetic freaks.

I know which road I would prefer for us to take, but it is a road we should all decide to take together.

Benjamin Hause is a doctoral candidate in the philosophy department at Florida State University, and writes extensively about population ethics.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Let's end the toxic debate over trans women athletes in female sports