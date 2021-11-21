Opinion: To restore the constitutional balance, Chuck Grassley must pass the EQUAL Act

In 1986, Congress hastily enacted mandatory minimum sentences for cocaine creating a 100-to-1 ratio between penalties for crack and powder — a disparity that did nothing to protect public safety or public health and, in fact, fueled mass incarceration, especially for Black and Brown communities.

Congress now has an opportunity to remedy the crisis it created and Sen. Chuck Grassley can and should make it happen by ensuring that the bipartisan EQUAL Act — which would eliminate this massive sentencing disparity and passed in the House with overwhelming bipartisan support — is approved by the Senate. As ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, and in light of his commitment to reform, Grassley should dedicate his considerable influence to shepherding the EQUAL Act through the Senate.

To act now would redress the painful racial disparities created in 1986 (the 100-to-1 ratio was later reduced to 18-to-1 in 2010, but even a smaller ratio has devastating impacts). Consider, for example, that white people use crack at a higher rate than Black people but, from 1991 to 2016, Black people were imprisoned for crack offenses nearly seven times more often than whites.

Mandatory sentences have also endowed prosecutors with the power to coerce guilty pleas from those who would otherwise exercise their constitutional right to trial. In practice, mandatory sentences allow prosecutors to threaten individuals with exponentially higher sentences after trial unless they accept shorter but substantial sentences through plea “bargains” which are, in fact, ultimatums: take five years or risk 25 after trial, for example. This reality, known as the trial penalty, has fueled mass incarceration by replacing the system of public trials intended by the framers of the Constitution with an assembly-line system of guilty pleas.

Lest we think that this is someone else’s problem, we have all suffered from this reality. The unchecked power of prosecutors to leverage mandatory sentencing has resulted in the disappearance of trials from our criminal legal system. In fact, my organization, the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, found that fewer than 3% of federal criminal cases result in a trial. In concrete terms, this means that the vision of the framers — of citizen oversight over government power — has been surrendered to a system in which police and prosecutors operate in the shadows. Guilty pleas require waivers of all the rights that the Constitution protects — from the right to bail, the right to be free of unreasonable searches and seizures, to the right to trial — and, as a result, the light of day seldom reaches government abuse including police misconduct.

Grassley, however, has expressed concern over “the discrepancies between crack and powder cocaine in terms of recidivism rates, addiction, and violent crime.” In fact, crack and powder cocaine are identical in terms of addiction and, in terms of violence, crack and powder cocaine do not result in different rates or types of violence. In fact, in some studies, both are associated with less violence than alcohol. Finally, in the recent past, the Fair Sentencing Act and the First Step Act have reduced the disparity to 18-to-1 without higher use or recidivism rates.

The EQUAL Act would help restore the constitutional balance by reducing the power of prosecutors to coerce guilty pleas, placing greater sentencing power in the hands of judges — where the framers intended it to be — and by remedying the profound racial injustice of the irrational crack/powder disparity. Grassley should put his weight behind the EQUAL Act to restore this balance and consolidate his legacy of reform.

Martin Sabelli

Martin Antonio Sabelli is president of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Opinion: Chuck Grassley can cement legacy through the EQUAL Act