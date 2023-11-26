Opinion: We need Retirement Savings for Americans Act to empower non-traditional workers

Millions of Americans like me have embraced non-traditional work to supplement income and help support our families — all on our own time. Thankfully, people like Thom Tillis, our senator here in North Carolina, have listened to our voices and proposed an exciting new bill that, if it became law, would recognize and support the financial well-being of non-traditional workers like me.

As a substitute school teacher who has also delivered through DoorDash in North Carolina, I've experienced firsthand the challenges of navigating a system not built for workers who choose a mix of part-time employment and independent work, rather than full-time employment. I love dashing and have deeply appreciated the chance to make a difference in my community by supporting local businesses while solidifying my own financial stability, which is why I’m excited about this new development out of Washington that may help ensure workers like me have a seat at the table when it comes to retirement savings. I’m passionate about the meaningful work I do every day, and I’m glad that elected officials are noticing workers like me and are proposing policies that could benefit millions of other hardworking people in this country.

That’s why I’m a strong supporter of the Retirement Savings for Americans Act, a groundbreaking piece of bipartisan legislation that promises to modernize our laws and level the playing field for non-traditional workers like me. The creation of a retirement savings program, specifically designed for those who lack access to traditional employer-sponsored plans, would finally level the playing field for those of us who have been unable to access this basic level of financial security.

The bill includes the potential for a matching program to provide a much-needed financial incentive for folks to save for retirement. This would be instrumental in building up livable retirement savings and ensures that savings can grow quickly and robustly for more secure financial footing. I love being able to provide for myself and my grandma flexibly and on my own time, so I appreciate a program that could enable people like me to keep the flexibility and convenience in my work, without having to trade that for a secure retirement.

This bill isn't just about individual financial security. It's about recognizing the evolving nature of work in America. It’s a powerful acknowledgement of the new, modern labor market, signifying that the part-time work, freelance work, independent work and other non-traditional arrangements are here to stay. By providing a path to retirement savings, Congress would not only support a new path to financial stability for millions but also demonstrate its commitment to fostering a resilient, adaptable workforce.

In a community that collectively adds around $1.35 trillion to the U.S. economy annually, it is only equitable to modernize the laws so that part-time employees and independent contractors can have the opportunity to save for retirement like their counterparts in full-time jobs, without having to trade in their flexibility and independence. And in a nation where independent contractors make up approximately 15% of the labor force — a category of labor that has become exponentially more popular since the pandemic — now is the time for us to secure access to retirement savings and additional benefits traditionally reserved exclusively for full-time employees.

The Retirement Savings for Americans Act is a win-win proposition. Amid rising costs of living and inflation, this proposed bill offers a way forward for workers like me who are part of a new kind of economy.

To my fellow non-traditional workers and those who understand the importance of this legislation, I invite you to reach out to your representatives and let them know how beneficial this bill could be for our futures. It's time to update our old laws, pass the Retirement Savings for Americans Act, and empower workers to achieve their retirement dreams.

Jacob Ingram lives in Dudley. He is calling upon those who work in the flexible “gig” economy and others to back the Retirement Savings Act, which could open access to retirement savings and benefits for millions who earn their income by non-traditional work.

