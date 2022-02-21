Opinion/RIACDL Executive Board: A slippery slope when city officials attack constitutional protections

The Rhode Island Association for Criminal Defense Lawyers (RIACDL) is an affiliate organization of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (NACDL). RIACDL works to promote progressive legislative changes and continuing education seminars in the area of criminal justice.

This is in response to the news story "Two grieving families, Elorza blast judge who refuses to jail defendants charged with murder" (News, Feb. 15).

The right against excessive bail is guaranteed by the Eighth Amendment to the United States Constitution and Article I, section 8 of the Rhode Island Constitution. This does not mean that every accused defendant is guaranteed bail; rather, it means that if a judge is satisfied that an individual will appear in court, then they may grant bail in that case.

On Feb. 15, Mayor Jorge Elorza and Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré made some alarming statements about a Superior Court justice’s recent decision to grant bail to two individuals accused of murder. Make no mistake: these statements were a direct attack on the United States Constitution. It is always tragic when a life is lost, but it is important not to let emotions cloud the role of the judicial system.

Here, the media reports focused exclusively on the charge rather than the reasoning of the judge. Despite what the comments of the mayor and commissioner would lead one to believe, it is extremely uncommon for bail to be given to defendants accused of murder. There are a number of factors that judges take into consideration when determining whether or not to set bail, like the defendant’s ties to the community and –– importantly here –– the likelihood of conviction.

Instead of decrying unfairness in the justice system based upon one or two specific cases, perhaps the mayor and commissioner could have requested a transcript of the hearing and examined what factors supported the judge’s conclusion that bail was appropriate in this case. Even a quick review of the proceedings reveals that the judge focused heavily on the lackluster investigation by the Providence Police Department –– the quality of which should trouble the citizens of Providence and the rest of the state. It is axiomatic that executive leaders, especially those with a background in the law like Mayor Elorza, should refrain from attacking the Constitution, especially when they are acting on emotion and not fact. After all, courts operate on facts, not emotions.

What is next? Should we even afford these defendants a trial? Are the mayor and commissioner upset that these defendants were entitled to lawyers under the Sixth Amendment? Are they upset that these defendants cannot be forced to incriminate themselves because of the Fifth Amendment?

While this might be a step beyond what the mayor and commissioner have advocated recently, the underlying concept is the same: There are fundamental tenets to the criminal justice system that are outlined in the Constitution. A slippery slope is created when city officials direct an attack on any of the Constitution’s protections.

The presumption of innocence applies to everyone, regardless of their charges. Let’s not forget that.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Opinion/RIACDL Executive Board: A slippery slope when city officials attack constitutional protections