Opinion: Russian people urgently need asylum protection, too

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charleston C.K. Wang
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
President Joe Biden arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 24, 2022. As the war in Ukraine grinds into a second month, Biden and Western allies are gathering to chart a path to ramp up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin while tending to the economic and security fallout that&#39;s spreading across Europe and the world.
President Joe Biden arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 24, 2022. As the war in Ukraine grinds into a second month, Biden and Western allies are gathering to chart a path to ramp up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin while tending to the economic and security fallout that's spreading across Europe and the world.

On March 24, President Joe Biden visited Brussels during a tour of Western Europe to increase sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine. While there, Biden announced that the United States will welcome 100,000 Ukrainians who choose to seek refuge here. This is a timely and totally appropriate offer of humanitarian relief under domestic and international law to a people whose country has been aggressively invaded, and who are systematically being murdered by Russia.

An offer of refugee protection normally will be processed at a Refugee Support Center within Ukraine or in a neighboring country through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP). All applicants for refugee status will be fully vetted, a process that will take months and even years, before being approved to enter the United States.

After some deep thinking, I am writing to add that Russian people too may also be in need of asylum protection from Putin. First, we need to understand that asylum involves a subset of refugee law. While a refugee seeking entry must apply and be approved from outside the United States, an asylum seeker applies from within. While it is impossible for a Refugee Support Center to operate within Russia or even another country specifically for Russians, it is quite feasible to offer immediate asylum protection to Russian people who are already here or manage to enter or arrive in the future. Under asylum law, non-citizens who "arrive" at our borders can request a "credible fear" interview by agents of the Border Patrol for the purpose of entering and filing asylum.

Refugees from Ukraine queue to get on buses to other destinations in Poland, outside the train station in Przemysl, near the Ukrainian-Polish border in southeastern Poland on March 16, 2022. - More than three million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24, the United Nations said on March 15, 2022.
Refugees from Ukraine queue to get on buses to other destinations in Poland, outside the train station in Przemysl, near the Ukrainian-Polish border in southeastern Poland on March 16, 2022. - More than three million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24, the United Nations said on March 15, 2022.

The basis for protection is the same for both refugees and asylees; that is showing proof of being either the victim of past persecution or having a well-founded fear of future persecution in the home country. Persecution is defined as the infliction of severe suffering or harm upon those who differ in race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion.

Actually, persecution usually is caused by one’s own government, a scenario which favors Russians fleeing from Putin than Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion. However, in addition to being victims of international armed conflict, persecution furthers allows protection from forces operating in one’s home country which one’s own government is unable to control, all of which qualifies Ukrainians for refugee status.

Refugees walk at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, after fleeing the war in Ukraine on March 27, 2022.
Refugees walk at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, after fleeing the war in Ukraine on March 27, 2022.

While the whole world is focused on Ukrainians suffering death and injury from the missiles and bombs of Putin, there are Russians too who are in urgent need of protection. Russian people who take a stand against Putin have been beaten, jailed, poisoned, disappeared, or otherwise murdered.

Of course, we must welcome Ukrainian refugees fleeing for their lives from the Russian invasion. At the same time. we must not forget that there are a smaller but increasing number of vulnerable Russians who cannot return to their homeland out of genuine fear for their lives and liberty because their sincere political opposition as Russians against the tyranny of Vladimir Putin.

Charleston C. K. Wang is a resident of Silverton and a Cincinnati immigration lawyer who practices the law of asylum and protection under the Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT).

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Opinion: Russian people urgently need asylum protection, too

Recommended Stories

  • Chile seeks world court ruling on river dispute with Bolivia

    Chile went to the United Nations' highest court Friday to seek a resolution to a long-running dispute with its Latin American neighbor Bolivia over the use of the waters of a small river that flows across both nations' border. Chile filed the case at the International Court of Justive in 2016 asking the court to rule that the Silala River is an international waterway, and that Chile is “entitled to the equitable and reasonable use” of its waters. The head of Chile’s legal team, Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Ximena Fuentes Torrijo, told judges that the dispute offered the court “an opportunity to affirm the applicability of the basic principle of reasonable and equitable utilization in these times of increasing fresh water scarcity.”

  • British police probing hackers Lapsus$ say 2 teenagers charged

    The City of London police, which has been investigating the Lapsus$ hacking group, said on Friday it had charged two teenagers with cyber offences. A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were charged with unauthorised access to a computer with intent to impair the reliability of data, fraud by false representation and unauthorised access to a computer with intent to hinder access to data, police said. The 16-year-old was also charged with one count of causing a computer to perform a function to secure unauthorised access to a programme, Detective Inspector Michael O'Sullivan said.

  • Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes

    Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron during clashes that broke out after Friday prayers, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. Israeli forces have stepped up security and launched arrest raids in the West Bank, killing two Palestinians during a gunbattle on Thursday. Another Palestinian was killed on Thursday, after stabbing and wounding an Israeli on a bus in the West Bank.

  • The UN estimated that 4 million refugees would flee Ukraine by July. It only took 5 weeks.

    The UN's International Organization for Migration said recently that the refugee crises already exceeded the "worst-case scenario."

  • More than 4 million refugees have fled Ukraine

    Poland has accepted more Ukrainian refugees than any other country. Just outside Warsaw, the largest refugee center in Europe houses thousands of people who have been displaced.

  • Swiss watchmakers grapple with fallout of Russian crisis

    Swiss watchmakers are gathering in Geneva this week for their first big industry event in three years, tackling the impact of sanctions on rich Russians arising from the war in Ukraine. Russia was only the 17th largest market for Swiss watch exports last year, but how to manage business and client relations during such a sensitive time was high on the priority list, Reuters' conversations with executives at Watches & Wonders showed. Sanctions against Russia and a ban on exports of luxury goods mean brands can no longer ship timepieces to Russia and all the big labels have closed directly operated stores.

  • E!’s Oscars Post-Show Viewership Doubles, Multiplatform Audience Spikes 219% Amid Will Smith Discourse (EXCLUSIVE)

    ABC wasn’t the only network to see a ratings boost for this year’s Oscars. E! more than doubled linear viewership for its post-show and more than quadrupled cross-platform audience engagement with its Oscars coverage amid interest in Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the ceremony, Variety has learned exclusively. Led by new “Live From E!” […]

  • Ukrainian mayor kidnapped by Russian soldiers says he heard other captives being tortured

    Ivan Fedorov was kidnapped by Russian troops on 11 March and released five days later

  • Zelenskyy warns of impending Russian attacks on Ukraine's eastern front, says Moscow's claims of military pullback cannot be trusted

    "We do not believe anyone, not a single beautiful phrase," Zelenskyy said in a video address on Wednesday evening.

  • US sanctions North Korea firms over recent missile tests

    The U.S. imposed sanctions on five North Korean entities Friday in response to two ballistic missile tests the reclusive Asian country conducted in February and March. The March launch was North Korea’s most provocative weapons test since President Joe Biden took office. Authorized under an existing executive order targeting producers and supporters of weapons of mass destruction, the sanctions come after Japan issued its own penalties this week on four groups and nine individuals tied to missile development.

  • Kermode and Mayo announce new movie review podcast

    Within minutes of their final show on BBC Five Live, Simon Mayo and Mark Kermode announced a new movie review show.

  • Anna Netrebko, Russian Soprano with Putin Ties, Is Still Out at the Met Opera

    The famous opera singer refused to renounce the Russian president—instead deciding to withdraw from her future performances at New York City's Metropolitan Opera.

  • Video does not show Ukrainian president performing John Lennon's 'Imagine'

    Online posts claim a video shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky singing the song "Imagine" by John Lennon. This is false; the clip shows an American singer's cover of the 1971 hit."Saturday. Imagine. President of Ukraine's take" says a March 26, 2022 tweet linking to a video of a man singing while playing the piano. Screenshot of a tweet taken March 30, 2022The video, which was shared on YouTube with Italian-language captions by Radio Salento, racked up more than 1.1 million views, and s

  • Russia's Putin assured his commitment to humanitarian access in Ukraine, Norway PM says

    Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said Vladimir Putin had assured him Russia would contribute to securing humanitarian access to besieged civilians in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. During a one-hour long phone call with the Russian president, Stoere said he urged Putin to end the war in Ukraine, pull out Russian troops and enable humanitarian access.

  • Biden says Putin appears to be ‘self-isolating’ from advisers as invasion of Ukraine stalls

    Reality of Ukraine invasion is causing fractures between Putin and top military chiefs, president claims

  • Russian troops struggling without central war commander, U.S. says

    Russian troops struggling without central war commander, U.S. says

  • IEA states agree on coordinated oil release but not volumes - Japan

    U.S.-allied countries on Friday agreed to their second coordinated oil release in a month to calm markets roiled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Japan's industry ministry said, a day after Washington pledged its biggest oil release ever. Member countries of the International Energy Agency, however, did not agree on volumes or timing for the release at their emergency meeting, said Hidechika Koizumi, director of International affairs division at Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. "In light of the current situation ... the participants in the IEA meeting agreed on the additional release itself, but they could not agree on the total volume and the allocation of each country," Koizumi told reporters.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: EU stockpiling drugs in case of nuclear strike

    Putin 'visited by cancer doctor 35 times' Russian tank convoy in Ukraine may no longer exist, says US Putin threatens to cut off Europe's gas today Russia forced into humiliating retreat from Ukraine airport How Russia is turning into North Korea

  • In Serbia, pro-Russia is seen as the winning election stance

    Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who has fostered close ties with Russia and refused to impose sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, is expected to extend his almost 10-year grip on power in the Balkan country when it holds national elections on Sunday. Polls predict that Vucic, a populist who has boasted about his personal ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, will win another five-year term as president.

  • How Russia’s War Revealed a Blindspot in U.S. Intelligence

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyFor much of the past three quarters of a century, the U.S. intelligence community has had one job that was more important than all others: assessing the capabilities of the Russian military. In all that time, the most significant deployment of that military is what we have seen during the past month, as part of the invasion of Ukraine.While U.S. intelligence has gotten a lot right associated with this war, like virtually every other count