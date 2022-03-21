OPINION: Santa Fe County sheriff's daughter accuses commissioner of groping her

Mar. 21—Police often do a disservice by withholding information that's vital to the public. This is one of those times.

With the Democratic primary election 11 weeks away, an incumbent candidate in Santa Fe County has been accused of sexual misconduct and the crime of simple battery.

State police officers have not released any reports or details of their investigation, but here are the basic facts culled from my interviews:

The complainant is the 21-year-old daughter of Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza. She filed a police report accusing public official Rudy Garcia of groping her this month during a public function.

Garcia, 51, is seeking reelection as a Santa Fe County commissioner. He also is vice president of the Santa Fe school board. He denies inappropriately touching the young woman.

Garcia declined to be interviewed but sent me a statement in which he refers to himself as the commissioner.

"Sheriff Adan Mendoza called the commissioner and told him unless he declined to file to run for reelection, the sheriff would manufacture false accusations against the commissioner," Garcia stated. "... The commissioner did not bow to this illegal extortion and filed for reelection."

Sheriff Mendoza said Garcia's account is untrue.

"He texted and called me. I called him back and told him he had absolutely no business being in public office after what he did to my daughter," Mendoza said. "She had already decided to file a police report. Why would I put my daughter through something like this? I would never do that."

Garcia is in the midst of a reelection campaign. He faces two opponents for his District 3 county commission seat in the June 7 Democratic primary.

He and the young woman each were at Santa Fe's Fraternal Order of Police lodge the night of March 4. It was the site of a fundraiser for Sheriff Mendoza, who also faces a contested Democratic primary election.

At one point during the three-hour fundraiser, a loud confrontation occurred between Garcia and another man, a friend of the sheriff.

"They were arguing, and there was a lot of cussing," Sheriff Mendoza said.

A bartender stepped in and separated Garcia and the other man. The barkeep asked the sheriff's pal to leave.

Mendoza said his friend then "blurted out what happened." The man said Garcia had touched the sheriff's daughter in lewd ways.

Mendoza said he and his family left the fundraiser at that point.

"I wanted to keep my composure, so I didn't approach Rudy Garcia. I never touched him or spoke to him that night," Mendoza said.

He described his daughter as upset, even traumatized. She returned to her home in Albuquerque. On March 8, four days after the trouble at the FOP lodge, she filed a complaint against Garcia with state police.

Other stories are circulating about bloody violence occurring at the FOP lodge between Garcia and allies of the sheriff. Those accounts are unsubstantiated but spreading wildly.

Garcia did not respond to my questions about any violence. The sheriff said he knew nothing about it.

State police could put most of the gossip to rest by releasing their reports. I asked for the documents Friday, as soon as I verified the woman had formally accused Garcia of wrongdoing.

And I received the standard response from a state police spokesman. He said no reports would be released until after I submitted a request for the information and it was processed under the state public-records law.

I filed the request, of course. But everyone knows these police reports can be held up for weeks or months. Police can deny release of documents simply by saying their investigation is ongoing. The primary election could be over before relevant details are made public.

How does that system serve the public interest? State Police Chief Tim Johnson should consider the unusual circumstances of this case and make the reports public.

On the surface, what Garcia stands accused of is a low-priority investigation for police — a petty misdemeanor. But it's a big case in a practical sense, especially to the voters and the young woman who says she was victimized by Garcia.

If voters are to educate themselves about Garcia and his reelection campaign, they need information only police have.

By the account of Garcia's camp, the police investigation hasn't progressed far.

"To date, no law enforcement agency has contacted Commissioner Garcia about these false allegations," said John Day, a lawyer who is representing Garcia.

As for Garcia himself, he says the sheriff is trying to drive him out of politics through dirty tactics.

"The commissioner will be seeking federal and state investigations into this illegal political extortion," Garcia stated in a message to me.

By running for office, Garcia has subjected himself to more scrutiny than the average resident of New Mexico. That's the way it should be.

Garcia showed a lack of candor in his 2018 campaign for county commissioner. Background checks revealed he was arrested seven times on suspicion of various crimes between 2000 and 2008. Garcia was convicted twice of drunken driving, according to court records. The other cases, including two more DWI charges, were dismissed by prosecutors.

Most times, I fight my battles to obtain government records without mentioning them in my column.

This circumstance is different. Garcia works for the public. The complaint against him should be an open book.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.