Opinion/Sekoni: Resilience of Black-owned businesses is strong

Yemi Sekoni is president of The Donahue Group and founder and executive producer of Rhode Island Fashion Week.

Growing up, the conventional image of an entrepreneur looked nothing like me. But that didn’t stop me from following my dream of becoming a business owner and paving the path for future generations of Black Americans. Today, I’m the proud owner of The Donahue Group as well as the founder and executive producer of the Rhode Island Fashion Week.

Despite systemic barriers, Black entrepreneurs are building businesses from the ground up, transforming our communities and contributing meaningfully to the economy. In fact, Black entrepreneurs are starting businesses at higher rates than other groups. In the words of physician Sydney Labat, “We are truly our ancestors’ wildest dreams.”

Every day, Black businesses are finding ways to adapt in difficult circumstances. The rising inflation rates, workforce shortages, and disrupted supply chains that have made headlines for weeks are directly impacting small businesses. A new survey of graduates of Goldman Sachs’ business education program, 10,000 Small Businesses, recently found that 78% of small business owners say the economy has gotten worse in the past three months. It also found that 93% are worried about the U.S. economy experiencing a recession in the next 12 months.

But our resilience is strong — 65 percent say they are optimistic about the financial trajectory of their business this year.

Entrepreneurs are the first to face economic hurdles and the first to creatively pivot around them, signaling to the rest of the country what’s to come. Although the economic forecast may not be bright, I know Black-owned small businesses are a collective sign of hope for the economy. We are disproportionately affected, and at times we must think on our feet and adapt faster than our counterparts.

I am living proof of what it means to be battle-tested. My perseverance has paid off, and I’ve seen my impact resonate within Cranston and beyond. Personally, I’ve adapted to recent challenges and seen revenue increase by more than 100% since the first two years of the pandemic.

Although the path to success for many Black-owned small businesses is not easy, outside intervention and investments in our businesses have proven to be profound. One of the resources that allowed me to future-proof my company, The Donahue Group, was Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses program. After participating in the program, I was empowered to grow my business and finally hire people to join my team of one. Now, with my team behind me, my business is stronger and more resilient than ever before.

While programs like 10,000 Small Businesses are helping small business owners, there is still more work to be done. We must make our voices heard because our businesses are key to economic recovery locally and nationwide.

From July 19–20, I will join 2,500 other small business owners at Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Summit. The event will be the largest gathering of small businesses in the U.S., celebrating hometown innovators like me. We are also calling on lawmakers for better public policies. Top on our agenda is a call to modernize the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), which has not been reauthorized since 2000. Doing business in the U.S. changes every day, and the SBA mission and policies need to reflect today’s market, not that of 22 years ago.

As we travel to Washington, we’re hopeful policymakers will also hear our call to further assist our employees in obtaining safe and affordable child care, and to make sure the government is living up to its promises of opening its federal contracting opportunities to more women- and minority-owned small businesses.

When we ensure the prosperity of Black businesses, we can ensure the health and wealth of the country, as well as local communities. And while we often hear about the plight of Black businesses, let’s tell a different story moving forward. A story which reclaims what our ancestors knew to be true: with great trials comes the chance to be triumphant. A story that believes our best is yet to come.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Opinion/Sekoni: Resilience of Black-owned businesses is strong