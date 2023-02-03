Opinion: Selling railroad a better deal for Cincinnati than leasing

Paul Muething
·4 min read
A Norfolk Southern train rides on a line through Union Terminal in Cincinnati on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval announced a proposal for the sale of Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern Corp. Currently Cincinnati receives $25 million a year from leasing the railroad to Norfolk Southern.
A Norfolk Southern train rides on a line through Union Terminal in Cincinnati on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval announced a proposal for the sale of Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern Corp. Currently Cincinnati receives $25 million a year from leasing the railroad to Norfolk Southern.

A century-and-a-half ago, Cincinnati Southern Railway was a hot topic for discussion in Columbus and Cincinnati as the Ohio Legislature permitted Cincinnati to develop and run a railroad from Cincinnati to Chattanooga. Today, it is a hot topic again, and for good reason. With the Ohio Legislature’s help, we can ensure that the railroad can provide a better value for the citizens of Cincinnati, only under certain conditions and only if Cincinnati voters agree to sell it.

That’s precisely what we are recommending to Cincinnati voters. Here’s some background.

The CSR Board of Trustees owns but doesn’t operate the railroad. In 1881, CSR leased its operation and renewed leases with the same operator through 2026. That operator today is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norfolk Southern.

Since 1987, the last time the lease was renewed, CSR has received more than $609 million in lease payments from Norfolk Southern and transferred a similar amount to the city of Cincinnati for infrastructure improvements. The current lease term expires in 2026, which could extend through 2066.

A view of the Norfolk Southern rail yard, leased from Cincinnati Southern Railway, in Cincinnati's Queensgate neighborhood. A proposed sale of the city-owned Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern Corp. has been passed by the local railway's board. The city receives $25 million a year from the current lease.
A view of the Norfolk Southern rail yard, leased from Cincinnati Southern Railway, in Cincinnati's Queensgate neighborhood. A proposed sale of the city-owned Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern Corp. has been passed by the local railway's board. The city receives $25 million a year from the current lease.

In late 2020, we initiated negotiations on a new lease. Later in 2021, Norfolk Southern expressed interest in buying the railway. They made it clear that they would pay substantially more to own the railroad than to lease it.

After long and difficult negotiations, we agreed to a lump-sum purchase price of $1.6 billion. We executed a sale agreement on Nov. 21, 2022, which imposed numerous conditions for the sale to occur. Expert analysis had verified that the railroad would provide a substantially better value to the citizens of Cincinnati as a professionally managed fund of financial assets than under a new lease. Earnings transferred to the city from such a fund will likely more than double what the city might receive from a future lease. Consider:

  • In 2024, based on the current lease which runs through 2026, the annual lease payment will be $25.5 million.

  • In 2024, earnings from a $1.6 billion trust fund are projected to be $57.1 million after reserving approximately $30 million to grow the trust as a hedge against future inflation.

  • In 2066, if we had agreed to a new lease with NS starting in 2026 at the rent then in effect, and that rent grew 2% annually, it would be $58.6 million.

  • In 2066, projected earnings from the trust fund started in 2024 with $1.6 billion would be $131.2 million. That’s 123.8% more than that year’s hypothetical lease payment.

Charles J. Luken, former Cincinnati mayor, speaks during a press conference announcing a proposed sale of Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern Corp. at Union Terminal on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Currently, Cincinnati receives $25 million a year from leasing the railroad to Norfolk Southern.
Charles J. Luken, former Cincinnati mayor, speaks during a press conference announcing a proposed sale of Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern Corp. at Union Terminal on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Currently, Cincinnati receives $25 million a year from leasing the railroad to Norfolk Southern.

With this information, and advice from outside experts, we concluded that selling the railroad provided a better value for the citizens of Cincinnati.

Importantly, there are certain conditions which are fundamental to our recommendation to sell the railroad and are included in the sale agreement with Norfolk Southern. We’ve asked the Ohio Legislature to amend the founding legislation to:

  • Enable CSR to create the "trust fund" in which we must place the railway sale proceeds. Currently, sale proceeds can only be used to retire city bonded debt.

  • Ensure that trust fund earnings could only be used to "rehabilitate, modernize, or replace existing infrastructure" and could never be used for the construction of new infrastructure improvements.

  • Require CSR to establish investment policies and engage financial experts to advise us on the growth management of the trust fund.

  • Require CSR to invest and reinvest the trust fund responsibly in accordance with another Ohio law (ORC Section 5809.02), referred to as the "prudent investor standard of care" law.

  • Establish that CSR can, only in extreme circumstances (if there are "not sufficient earnings" defined as "not less than the amount approved" by the voters), use trust fund principal make a minimum annual distribution to the City in order to avoid disruption of City spending on existing infrastructure improvements.

A CSX Transportation train rides on a Cincinnati Southern Railway line in Cincinnati on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.
A CSX Transportation train rides on a Cincinnati Southern Railway line in Cincinnati on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

Changes to the founding legislation will enable Cincinnati to better address its significant existing infrastructure needs. They will also prevent potentially imprudent spending of CSR investment earnings on the infrastructure project of the moment, of the day or, even, of the next decade.

We look forward to working with our legislators in Columbus and the mayor, members of City Council and the citizens of Cincinnati, to dramatically increase the value of this asset to Cincinnati.

Paul Muething has been president of the Cincinnati Southern Railway Board of Trustees since 2020. He is currently chairman of the Board of KMK Law based in Cincinnati. He writes this on behalf the CSR Board which includes Paul Sylvester (a 39-year board member), Charlie Luken and Mark Mallory (former Cincinnati mayors) and Amy Murray (a former Cincinnati City Council member). All trustees serve as volunteers.

Paul Muething, Cincinnati Southern Railway board of trustees chair, speaks during a press conference announcing a proposed sale of Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern Corp. at Union Terminal on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Currently, Cincinnati receives $25 million a year from leasing the railroad to Norfolk Southern.
Paul Muething, Cincinnati Southern Railway board of trustees chair, speaks during a press conference announcing a proposed sale of Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern Corp. at Union Terminal on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Currently, Cincinnati receives $25 million a year from leasing the railroad to Norfolk Southern.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Opinion: Selling railroad a better deal for Cincinnati than leasing

Recommended Stories

  • Months after their divorce, Gisele Bündchen weighs in on Tom Brady's decision to retire

    Gisele Bündchen still wants the best for ex-husband Tom Brady, even months after they officially split in October 2022.

  • 7 Ways to Make Money Daily With Investments

    If you put your money to work by investing, you can profit daily from passive investments. Passive income-generating investments that don't require your active involvement include exchange-traded funds, individual stocks and bonds and real estate investment trusts. You can accumulate … Continue reading → The post 7 Ways to Make Money Daily With Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • WRs Mecole Hardman Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney remain sidelined for Chiefs

    Three injured Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers — Mecole Hardman Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney — remain sidelined as the team returns to practice ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

  • 'I wouldn't say he sucked': Mason Gillis recalls Zach Edey's introduction to Purdue basketball

    Mason Gillis shares Zach Edey's early days with the Purdue Boilermakers, and how the big man has developed into a force.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023 for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    The past year reminded investors how volatile the stock markets can be. Dividend stocks can earn you steady, passive income even during tough times, and if the stocks also regularly grow their dividends, you could even build a fortune over your lifetime. If the idea of buying such a dividend stock now to earn a lifetime of passive income appeals to you, here are three stocks to check out right away.

  • Google is on the tech cost-cutting bandwagon. Its CFO just flagged more cuts could come.

    Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat said in the parent company of Google's latest earnings report that "we have significant work underway" to improve the overall cost structure."

  • History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar In 2023 -- 1 Stock-Split Stock Wall Street Says to Buy Hand Over Fist

    The Nasdaq-100 index, which hosts 100 of the largest tech stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange, sank 33% in 2022, which has left many portfolios battered and bruised. See, the Nasdaq-100 almost never falls two years in a row. Since the Nasdaq-100 is already up 10% year to date in 2023, history might be set to repeat.

  • Mark Zuckerberg just ushered in a new era of tech, where profitability and efficiency trump perks and culture

    The time when tech companies threw money and manpower at their problems is over. Welcome to the 'year of efficiency.'

  • Why I Continue Buying These Top Dividend Stocks Like There's No Tomorrow

    A core part of my strategy is investing in companies that pay attractive, growing dividends. Two of my highest-conviction investment ideas right now are Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and Prologis (NYSE: PLD). With shares of these top dividend stocks down sharply over the past year, I'm buying them like there's no tomorrow so I can grow my positions before their shares rebound.

  • Layoffs hit Denver-based energy company amid Phillips 66 acquisition

    More than 100 jobs are being cut in Denver as the refining giant begins acting on synergies it sees in a $3.8 billion deal.

  • Retirees Can Double Their Money in 5 Years With These 3 Time-Tested Stocks

    These highly profitable, industry-leading businesses can deliver triple-digit total returns for retired investors.

  • ‘Won’t get fooled again’?: Nasdaq jumped over 10% in January. Here’s what history shows happens next to the tech-heavy index

    Bespoke Investment Group examined how the Nasdaq has performed historically following a monthly gain of at least 10% after being down in the prior 12 months.

  • Adani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani’s businesses have lost $108 billion in a week, one of the biggest wipeouts in India’s history, after an explosive report by short-seller Hindenburg Research forced him to pull a stock sale at the 11th hour and led some lenders to reject his securities as collateral for client trades.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive T

  • Are These 3 Companies Next for Short Squeezes?

    A short squeeze occurs when short-sellers rush to cover their positions on a stock. The sudden rush of buying can quickly push a stock price higher. After a tough market year in 2022, some stocks have built up large short-seller followings, potentially priming the pump for a new wave of short squeezes.

  • 12 Best Dividend Growth Stocks With 10%+ Yearly Increases

    In this article, we will 12 best discuss dividend growth stocks with 10% yearly increases. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend companies and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks With 10%+ Yearly Increases. The historical analysis of dividend growers has shown their outperformance over […]

  • Ford logs $2 billion loss in 2022, says profit was left ‘on the table’

    Ford Motor Co. late Thursday reported mixed quarterly results, with Chief Executive Jim Farley saying that the auto maker left $2 billion in profit on the table, referring to the company's full-year losses.

  • Some Salesforce employees just found out they're part of the 10% layoff announced last month

    When Salesforce announced it was laying off 10% of its workforce last month, you might have assumed that meant that everyone who was affected was informed at that time. With social media flush with people talking about Salesforce layoffs today, the company says these are part of that original announcement, but some folks are learning about their fate today. CEO Marc Benioff reportedly telegraphed that the sales group could be targeted, telling employees in a company meeting last month that remote workers weren’t as productive as folks in the office, and that half the sales team accounted for 96% of the revenue, suggesting that the other half accounted for just 4%.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Here's How Investing $134 Weekly for 1 Year Could Make You $1,000 in Annual Passive Income Thereafter

    For as little as $7,000 invested over the course of a year, you could build yourself a passive income stream of $1,000 annually. If you want to eventually generate an annual dividend income of $1,000 after consistently investing a relatively small amount of money over a relatively short period, you may need to take a few risks. While companies can influence their dividend yields by hiking dividend payouts, or reducing the number of outstanding shares, or even (accidentally) doing things to tank their stock price, on average, it's the market that has the largest impact on yields.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    2023 is off to a strong start with the S&P 500 gaining 6.2% and the Nasdaq Composite jumping 10.7% so far in January. Rather than sitting on the sidelines and waiting things out while experts predict where the market could be moving, I'm investing in high-growth dividend stocks that should perform admirably in an up or a down economy. It's no secret I've been incredibly bullish on alternative asset management company Blackstone (NYSE: BX).