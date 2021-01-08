Opinion: If the Senate had removed Trump a year ago, no one would have died in the Capitol this week

Scott Martelle
Riot police clear the hallway inside the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Riot police clear a hallway inside the Capitol on Wednesday. The death toll reached five Thursday evening with the death of a Capitol Police officer injured trying to defend the building from the Trump mob. (Los Angeles Times)

So now we’re at five people dead, including a police officer, from Wednesday’s storming of the Capitol building in Washington by a mob egged on by President Trump.

That’s five people who would be alive this morning were it not for Trump’s actions.

“What to do?” Washington wonders.

Two Cabinet members have resigned, along with some lower-level members of the administration, but that's a meaningless act given their long-running fealty to a wannabe despot. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos wrote in her resignation letter to the president that “there is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation,” as though his irresponsible fountain of lies and five years of authoritarian swagger was suddenly revealed to her.

What to do?

The responsible thing, the mechanism the Founding Fathers included in the Constitution, is to impeach him.

Wait — a memory tickles. Impeachment … didn’t that happen just a year ago, after Trump pressured Ukrainian officials to dig up dirt on Joe Biden to derail his presidential campaign?

Didn’t House Democrats impeach him? Wasn’t Trump then put on trial in the U.S. Senate, where every single Republican save one — Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah — voted to overlook his egregious abuse of power and contempt of Congress and let him remain in office?

And now a year later his contempt has metastasized into a full-blown physical assault by his supporters in Congress, forcing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and the rest of Trump's protectors to flee in fear just after they'd started debating whether to give credence to the very lies about election fraud that fueled their attackers.

And now we have five people dead: one shot by a Capitol Police officer as she climbed through a broken interior door window as the mob sought to break deeper into the Capitol; three who died from unspecified medical issues; and now a Capitol Police officer who was injured in this act of domestic political terrorism fomented by the president of the United States.

Five people who would still be alive today if Senate Republicans had lived up to their responsibilities a year ago and removed Trump from power.

(And yes, if the Senate had removed Trump thousands of people who have died of Covid-19 likely would still be alive. But the attack on the Capitol was a direct result of Trump behaving in the manner that got him impeached in the first place. This was a result of the Senate's failure, not a function of Trump's incompetence.)

Do we honestly think they’d do the right thing now should House Speaker Nancy Pelosi move to impeach Trump again, as she has threatened?

That’s like expecting a guard dog to not bark.

If McConnell had even a shred of a sense of political responsibility he would announce today with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer that he supports impeachment and would hold a trial within hours of the House impeaching Trump for a second time. And that he himself would vote to remove Trump from office.

That wouldn’t be a merely symbolic act like the resignations of Trump’s staff and appointees less than two weeks before their jobs expired anyway.

It would be the proper working of the mechanism contained within the Constitution for dealing with a president who has, through his “high crimes and misdemeanors,” become a danger to the American people, to Congress and to the very government he leads.

Trump has failed repeatedly during his term to “faithfully execute the office of President of the United States” and to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” as he — and every president before him — swore to do.

Senate Republicans have already failed once when they had the chance to hold him responsible for violating that oath.

And now five people are dead.

Updates:
8:48 AM, Jan. 08, 2021: This piece has been updated to include the Covid-19 deaths.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • After failed attack on Capitol, QAnon asks if it can still ‘trust the plan’

    While some interpreted Trump’s pre-recorded comments as a concession, others divined a more hopeful message in his ambiguous promise to supporters.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin says he'd 'absolutely' oppose Biden's stimulus checks, then swiftly walks it back after stocks tank

    President-elect Joe Biden announced some economic priorities on Friday, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) promptly poked some holes in his plans.Biden began laying out his framework for the next round of COVID-19 relief, reports The Washington Post, and said his plans include a multi-trillion-dollar package that would provide "more direct relief flowing to families, small businesses," in part via $2,000 stimulus checks.But Manchin, who Axios notes will become an increasingly important player as a moderate in the Democrats' razor-thin Senate majority, seemed taken aback by Biden's promise. "I don't know where in the hell $2,000 came from. I swear to God I don't," he said. "That's another $400 billion dollars." Since Republicans are united in opposing larger checks, resistance from a single Democrat could throw a wrench in Biden's plans.He told the Post he would "absolutely not" support larger stimulus checks for Americans, but a spokesperson later seemed to walk back his resistance, insisting Manchin "isn't drawing a red line against" $2,000 checks, but simply "believes vaccine distribution should be a higher priority," as NBC News' Sahil Kapur put it. Perhaps realizing how consequential his hardline opposition to the plan may be, Manchin later tweeted to note he was open to discussion. "If the next round of stimulus checks goes out they should be targeted to those who need it," he wrote. Conspicuously, between Manchin's initial comments and his clarification, markets seemed to notice the potential roadblock.> Stocks dropped from all-time highs after a report that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin will oppose further direct aid payments, denting hopes for another sweeping spending bill https://t.co/qzugAEnxpL pic.twitter.com/34WGqpsXJ3> > — Bloomberg (@business) January 8, 2021Aside from Manchin's role in the announcement, Biden's remarks on his economic plans were noteworthy in that he prioritized extending unemployment insurance, as well as sending billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments, which could help speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot There will be no Trump heir Will the legislature fight back?

  • Hong Kong grants bail to arrested pro-democracy activists

    Authorities in Hong Kong said Friday they have granted bail to most of the 55 pro-democracy activists who were arrested this week in a sweeping crackdown on dissent. One of the activists said they could still be charged under a tough national security law. The activists were accused of taking part in an unofficial primary election last year that authorities said was part of a plan to paralyze the Legislative Council and subvert state power.

  • Petition to Recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom Draws 1 Million Signatures

    The latest effort to recall California governor Gavin Newsom has gained more than 1 million signatures, with nine weeks left to collect the additional 500,000 that would enable the measure to be placed on the ballot.Should the recall effort receive 1.5 million total signatures by mid-March, a mid-year election would take place."The people are being heard loud and clear, and it is not a matter of IF we are going to reach our goal necessary that will trigger a recall election of Newsom, it is just when we cross the finish line," Orrin Heatlie, the Lead Proponent of the official RecallGavin2020.com, said in a statement.A senior adviser to the recall campaign, Randy Economy, previously told Fox News that it hoped to meet the benchmark required to place the measure on the ballot by mid-to late-January.He told the outlet the effort is nonpartisan, with supporters of both Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) and President Trump backing the cause.While recall initiatives in the Golden State seldom make it onto the ballot, Newsom’s public image has been marred recently by a series of controversies, including his attendance at a mask-less, not-socially-distanced indoor dinner party late last year even as he enacted strict coronavirus restrictions in the state.Economy said a number of the movement’s supporters believe the governor has mismanaged the state’s coronavirus response, particularly as it relates to small businesses.Many small business owners in the state have lost their livelihoods while big-box stores have been allowed to remain open, he said. Newsom "put corporate interests before the people of California," Economy said.In 2003, Gray Davis became the first governor to be recalled in the U.S. since 1921. The vacancy was ultimately filled by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

  • Biden slams pro-Trump mob as 'domestic terrorists'

    President-elect Joe Biden is calling the violent group that descended on the U.S. Capitol “domestic terrorists” and laying the blame for the violence squarely at President Donald Trump’s feet. (Jan. 7)

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • More than 60 feared dead as Indonesian Boeing 737 crashes into the sea

    More than 60 people are feared dead after a plane crashed off the coast of Indonesia shortly after take-off on Saturday afternoon. Flight SJ182 took off from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, and then plunged more than 10,000 feet into the sea. Officials said the plane was carrying 50 passengers – including ten children - and 12 crew. On Saturday night, a large-scale search operation was underway to hunt for wreckage of the plane, which is sank in 30 metre- deep waters around the island of Lancang, part of the Thousand Islands chain just north of Jakarta. The plane was heading on a 90-minute domestic flight to Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan province on Indonesia's Borneo island At the time of the crash, local fishermen spoke of hearing a thunderous explosion. When they reached the area, they discovered pieces of wreckage from the airliner. "The plane fell like lightning into the sea and exploded in the water," one fisherman told the BBC’s Indonesian service. "It was pretty close to us, the shards of a kind of plywood almost hit my ship."

  • US group appeals for Pakistani woman jailed on blasphemy

    The U.S. religious watchdog appealed Friday for the rights of a Pakistani woman from the country’s minority Ahmadis who has been jailed on blasphemy charges, declaring her a prisoner of conscience and urging Prime Minister Imran Khan's government to immediately set her free. The statement by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said 55-year-old Ramazan Bibi was jailed last April under Pakistan's draconian blasphemy law that carries the death penalty. Under the law, anyone accused of insulting Islam can be sentenced to death if found guilty.

  • Latest message from North Korea's Kim meant to light 'a fire under' Biden administration, experts say

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the United States his biggest enemy and vowed to subdue Washington while enhancing Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal, the state's North Korean Central News Agency reported Saturday, per Bloomberg.Kim's aggressive remarks, especially those related to nuclear weapons, are viewed by experts as a message to the incoming Biden administration. "It lights a fire under the Biden administration," Ankit Panda, a Stanton Senior Fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told Bloomberg. "Kim is making clear that if Biden decides not to prioritize North Korea policy, Pyongyang will resume testing and qualitatively advancing its nuclear capabilities in ways that would be seriously detrimental for Washington and Seoul."Cheon Seong-whun, a former president of the government-funded Korea Institute for National Unification think tank in Seoul, added that Kim is trying to pressure Biden into accepting North Korea as a nuclear state, and he expects Pyongyang to move forward with a series of provocations when after the White House transition.It's not a new strategy for Pyongyang, which has a history of trying to rattle new American presidents, Bloomberg notes. Former President Barack Obama and President Trump both saw North Korea test a series of weapons upon taking office. Read more at Bloomberg.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot There will be no Trump heir Will the legislature fight back?

  • Proud Boys Hawaii founder Nick Ochs arrested for unlawful entry at Capitol

    Proud Boys Hawaii founder Nick Ochs has been arrested for trespassing at the U.S. Capitol. The leader of the Hawaiian chapter of the Proud Boys was taken into federal custody on Thursday by agents, KHON2 reported. The FBI told the outlet that he was arrested without incident at Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

  • EU says it has secured nearly half of Pfizer's 2021 global output of COVID-19 shots

    The European Union reached a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for 300 million additional doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, the head of the European Commission said on Friday, in a move that would give the EU nearly half of the firms' global output for 2021. Pfizer has said it can produce up to 1.3 billion doses around the world this year. The new agreement with the EU comes on top of another order for 300 million doses of the vaccine, branded in the EU under the name Comirnaty, that the bloc agreed with Pfizer and German partner BioNTech in November.

  • What will rise from the ashes of the Republican Party?

    That question now looms over American politics after a week in which the party was thrust out of power in Washington DC and ripped in two by Donald Trump’s anti-democratic demands. With the double victory for Democratic senators in Georgia, the Republicans lost their control of the Senate, just as they have done with the White House and the House of Representatives. With the unprecedented scenes on Tuesday, a day of bloodshed in the US Capitol and a president vowing to overturn an election, the Trumpists and traditionalists finally split. You need only peer back a month or two into the past to find a time when Donald Trump and his Republican congressmen were still largely joined at the hip. The marriage had always been one of convenience. Almost every sitting Republican senator and congressmen opposed Mr Trump winning their party’s presidential nomination in 2016. But installed in the White House after a shock election victory and with a vice-like grip on the Republican base, Mr Trump’s political power over his congressmen was immense. There were moments on policy that they were willing to stand up to him en masse. When he sided with Vladimir Putin over US intelligence chiefs on Russian election meddling, for example, or his proposed troop withdrawal from Syria. But those senators who chose to repeatedly challenge him publicly, such as Jeff Flake of Arizona or Bob Corker of Tennessee, were forced to retire for fear of a primary challenger. Even Mitt Romney, now the standard-bearer of moderate Republicanism and a fierce critic of Mr Trump, accepted the president’s endorsement when he first ran to be Utah’s senator in 2018. But this week the gulf cracked back open.

  • Pakistani PM asks Shiites to bury coal miners killed by IS

    Pakistan's prime minister on Friday appealed on protesting minority Shiites not to link the burial of 11 coal miners from their Hazara community, killed by the Islamic State group last week, to demands that he visit the mourners. Saying that the miners would not be buried until he visits the protesters amounts to blackmail, said Prime Minister Imran Khan. Since Sunday, hundreds of mourners have been rallying despite cold weather in Quetta, beside the coffins of the miners.

  • Man who posed at Pelosi’s desk arrested, says he’s ready for violent death

    The man seen sitting at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk has been arrested and made interesting comments about his death on Facebook. Richard Barnett of Gravette, Ark. has been identified as the man in the viral image that displays him kicking his feet up on the House Speaker’s desk during Wednesday’s Capitol riots.

  • A rioter seen in on the Senate floor in combat gear carrying zip-tie handcuffs has been identified as a decorated Air Force veteran

    Ronan Farrow of the New Yorker identified Larry Rendall Brock Jr. as a former Lietenant Colonel in the US Air Force who claimed to have won medals.

  • U.S. Supreme Court's Breyer in retirement spotlight after Democratic wins

    With Democrats securing control of the U.S. Senate, some liberal activists are calling for liberal Justice Stephen Breyer to make retirement plans so Democratic President-elect Joe Biden quickly can appoint a successor to the Supreme Court's oldest member. Breyer, 82, has served on the nation's top judicial body since 1994, having been appointed by a Democratic president, Bill Clinton. Republican President Donald Trump, due to leave office on Jan. 20, appointed three justices during his four-year term, moving the court rightward with a 6-3 conservative majority.

  • India apprehends Chinese soldier for transgressing border

    The Indian army said Saturday that it had apprehended a Chinese soldier in the remote Ladakh region, where the two countries are locked in a monthslong military standoff along their disputed mountain border. An army statement said the Chinese soldier was taken into custody on Friday for transgressing into the Indian side in area South of Pangong Tso lake. China said it informed the Indian side as soon as one of its soldiers went missing "due to darkness and complicated terrain.”

  • Chicago police union president: Saying riots are ‘treason’ is ‘beyond ridiculous’

    ‘They get to do what they want,’ John Catanzara said of people whose efforts left a police officer dead. John Catanzara, who was elected last May as the president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, is defending the people who participated in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the death of a police officer.

  • Family: Trump supporter who died followed QAnon conspiracy

    Before she died in Wednesday’s siege at the U.S. Capitol, Rosanne Boyland was a recovering drug addict who wanted to become a sobriety counselor. “It just spiraled,” her sister, Lonna Cave, said Friday outside her home in suburban Atlanta. Boyland, 34, was one of three people who died of medical emergencies when a pro-Trump mob, egged on by the president, stormed the Capitol as Congress was certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

  • Pfizer says tests show its COVID-19 vaccine is effective against new, more contagious variant

    A new, more transmissible variant of the coronavirus, first discovered in England, is spreading around the U.S. — Texas' first confirmed case was reported in Harris County on Thursday. But new research from Pfizer and the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston suggests the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can protect against the new B117 strain. The researchers reported Thursday night that lab tests on blood samples from 20 vaccinated people showed their antibodies successfully fended off the new strain of the virus.The new findings are preliminary and haven't yet been reviewed by outside experts, but "it was a very reassuring finding that at least this mutation, which was one of the ones people are most concerned about, does not seem to be a problem" for the vaccine, Pfizer chief scientific officer Dr. Philip Dormitzer told The Associated Press. Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, like most of the others in use worldwide, trains the body to recognize and fight off the spike proteins that the coronavirus uses to infect cells.The NF01Y mutation found in the U.K. and a different strain in South Africa was already expected to be susceptible to the new vaccines. Infectious disease experts are more worried about how the vaccines will work on another mutation, E484K, found in the South African variant. Pfizer said its study found the vaccine effective against 15 more possible mutations, but not yet E584K, which is next on the list to study.Lab studies show that the E584K mutation, also found in Brazil, "could make people's antibodies less effective at neutralizing the virus," Stat News reports. "The mutation seems to help the virus disguise part of its signature appearance, so the pathogen might have an easier time slipping past immune protection." But even if the vaccines are less effective, they won't be useless, molecular virologist Ramón Lorenzo-Redondo at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine told Stat News. "With one mutation or even three mutations, it's expected the antibodies will still recognize this variant, though they might not recognize it as well as other variants."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot There will be no Trump heir Will the legislature fight back?