Opinion: Spending more on domestic violence programs can save lives

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the domestic violence homicide rate in our community has skyrocketed – rising 300%. In 2022, one third of the homicides in the city − 21 of 78 cases − were the result of domestic or intimate partner violence, according to data from the Cincinnati Police Department.

At the same time when both the rate of domestic violence and the severity of that violence have been escalating, federal funding for domestic violence services fell dramatically, dropping 60% since 2019. That’s why it’s crucial for Ohio legislators to support a recommendation from Gov. Mike DeWine and Attorney General Dave Yost to include $20 million for domestic violence services in the Ohio budget for 2024-2025. This money can save lives.

At Women Helping Women, a rape crisis and domestic violence response agency serving Hamilton, Butler, Brown and Adams counties, we offer a 24-hour crisis hotline and served over 7,700 survivors last year. Our Domestic Violence Enhanced Response Team (DVERT) responds on-the-ground to domestic violence incidents in Hamilton County, alongside law enforcement and emergency medical responders − working directly at the scene with survivors and their children in the aftermath of violent incidents.

We respond to 25 hospitals in the region for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. It’s clear: the violence is becoming more severe and more prevalent. Last year, we saw a 77% increase in the number of incidents at which we dispatched staff members to hospitals, and the time we spent with survivors at the hospital more than doubled. That’s largely because the potential for lethality in these situations has increased so significantly − with threats of killing, threats made with guns and other weapons, rapid escalation in the pattern of abuse, and no ready access to safe systems of support.

From 2021 to 2022, the number of times our staff accompanied survivors to criminal court proceedings related to their abuse rose 27%. Overall, we are seeing the highest rate of criminal and civil court proceedings involving survivors in our agency’s 50-year history. The court system is often confusing and complex, so the need for accompaniment is intense − with survivors sometime having to appear repeatedly for hearings as criminal cases are continued.

Story continues

With additional funding, we could do violence prevention work that’s been put off because the dollars aren’t there − helping young people understand healthy relationships and warning signs. Often survivors of intimate partner violence have complex needs that make it hard for them to leave an abuser − so they need help connecting to community services for affordable housing, food insecurity, mental health services, and utility costs.

Spending for domestic violence prevention is incredibly cost-effective for taxpayers − reducing costs for medical care, law enforcement and emergency medical response, property damage and more. And for children, who too often witness violence in the home and sometimes endure it themselves, the trauma is long-lasting and enduring, with the costs echoing through our community for years.

The proposed state increase in domestic violence funding is a good deal for taxpayers and a necessary step towards bringing our state closer to spending parity for domestic violence services with surrounding states. Currently, Ohio spends 32 cents per capita on domestic violence services, compared with 92 cents for Indiana, $1.41 for West Virginia, $1.56 for Pennsylvania and $2.54 for Kentucky.

The additional funding the governor and attorney general propose would bring Ohio’s per capita rate up to 85 cents.

In the fiscal year ending June 2022, Ohio reported 81 victims killed in domestic violence cases, along with 31 perpetrators. The victims ranged in age from a 90-year-old woman to 22 children − the greatest number of children killed in domestic violence incidents ever in a year in Ohio. Six of those fatalities were just babies, including a day-old infant.

It’s time for Ohio to raise its funding for domestic violence services. With lives on the line, we need to do better.

Kristin Shrimplin is president and chief executive officer of Women Helping Women, a rape crisis and domestic violence prevention agency based in Cincinnati.

Kristin Shrimplin, president and CEO of Women Helping Women

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Opinion: Spending more on domestic violence programs can save lives