Opinion: There's a reason people don't come here anymore. It's too crowded

The great Yogi Berra once said of a restaurant: "Nobody goes there anymore. It's too crowded." The same brilliant "logic" will soon apply to Sarasota and Bradenton, if it doesn't already.

So much of our local economy depends on tourism, and we spend millions in advertising dollars each year to lure visitors to the area, and yet we still don't get it.

Indeed, we have a lot to offer, but what's the point of selling something if the consumer can't access it? In what world is that good business? I'm pretty sure it's not part of Microsoft's model.

From the beaches to spring training to the arts, why have them if no one can reach them? Without access to the very things that make us great, we are nothing more than Wauchula with a Wawa.

Forbes just came out with a list of the top places in America to travel. Know who made the list? South Dakota. Know who didn't: Sarasota. Pretty hard to argue with it, too. Know what they don't have in South Dakota? Traffic congestion.

For decades, this was the cycle: From October to Easter, we would complain about the snowbirds. Then we would breathe a sigh of relief when they would leave, and we would forget they were ever here. Then we would go on summer vacation up North, and we would forget we were ever here. Then the snowbirds would return, and we would complain all over again. Rinse, honk your horn, repeat.

All kicking the can down the road ever did was leave us with a stubbed toe.

No one ever did anything about the obvious. No one in local government was ever forward-thinking enough to act on the easiest of all assessments: Florida will always be warm. Florida will always have sun. Florida will always have sand. That means people will always come to Florida, no matter who the governor is. And if we want those people to spend their money in our area, but the roads and infrastructure never improve, well, you have the snarling mess we sit in now.

Put it this way: When Interstate 75, a major U.S. highway, is also seen as a better alternative to congested local thoroughfares you have a major problem. Throwing in a roundabout or two and calling it a day is not helping the situation either.

So what is the solution? Drones.

For once, local government officials need to look ahead and pay attention to the capabilities of drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles. Drones can obtain high-resolution images and videos, making them a very intriguing vehicle for monitoring – and solving – traffic congestion. They are being used in other countries for this very purpose.

Drones can provide data in real time and present information to a central desk, where officials can identify problem areas and take immediate action to alleviate congestion. The ability to cover a large area while providing a bird's-eye view is also appealing. Aside from the ability to make a swift remedy, drones can also provide officials with traffic flow trends, which in turn can help with the timing of stoplights. The ridiculous number of mistimed stoplights in this area is a major part of the problem and it continues to go unaddressed.

Since technology is advancing so rapidly, the concept of drones carrying people is an intriguing one as well. How about drones carrying people from designated spots inland to our beaches? What if drones could bring tourists from that parking lot area on Philippi Cree to Siesta Key?

In Manatee County, they are planning on water taxis to ferry people from Bradenton to Anna Maria Island and Bradenton Beach. Those taxis are currently tied to a dock in a Bradenton marina because the use of the Anna Maria Pier as a destination remains in limbo.

The taxis may make a small dent in the problem, but essentially the idea is archaic.

We need to look around, maybe even to the sky, and start thinking differently.

Like Yogi Berra used to think.

There's a reason people don't come here anymore.

It's too crowded.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Drones may be the answer to Sarasota's traffic congestion woes