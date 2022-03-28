OPINION: Time is crucial in investigation of commissioner

Mar. 28—Actor Alec Baldwin has nothing to do with the confrontation between two elected officials of Santa Fe County.

That fact hasn't stopped county Commissioner Rudy Garcia from using Baldwin's name as a diversionary tactic. A politician under duress is trying to survive by jabbering about an embattled celebrity and conspiracy theories.

This controversy began the night of March 4. Sheriff Adan Mendoza's 21-year-old daughter accused Garcia, 51, of groping her during a public event at the Fraternal Order of Police lodge in Santa Fe.

"The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is investigating allegations involving Santa Fe County Commissioner Rudy Garcia. No charges have been filed," Officer Ray Wilson stated in an email over the weekend.

Sheriff Mendoza and Garcia are running for reelection in contested Democratic primaries on June 7. Victory would almost guarantee a second term for each man, as no Republican is seeking either office.

By Garcia's account, the allegations against him are a political plot engineered by the sheriff. Garcia sent me his written account, in which he refers to himself as "the commissioner."

"Sheriff Adan Mendoza called the commissioner and told him unless he declined to file to run for reelection, the sheriff would manufacture false allegations against the commissioner."

The false charges, Garcia said, are that he inappropriately touched the sheriff's daughter. Garcia said he rebuffed the sheriff's attempts at intimidation by declaring for reelection.

"If the commissioner had bowed to the illegal extortion, would Sheriff Mendoza have filed these false charges?" Garcia asked. "Or is this typical Northern New Mexico political movida to try to remove the commissioner and replace him with the sheriff's chosen candidate?"

Garcia's defense against allegations of sexual misconduct then expanded to include Baldwin.

"At a time when the eyes of the world are on the Santa Fe County sheriff to see if he can competently oversee the Alec Baldwin movie homicide investigation, why is he engaging in classic political shenanigans that could backfire and make him look incompetent and petty?"

Story continues

Garcia's account has plenty of holes. It also diminishes the young woman.

She, not the sheriff, went to state police with a complaint against Garcia. To accept Garcia's version is to believe the woman is a political pawn who fabricated a story of being groped in a public venue.

There's more. The event where the trouble occurred was a fundraiser for Sheriff Mendoza. Garcia was in attendance.

Garcia to that point had a cordial relationship with the sheriff. Then the night turned ugly with allegations that Garcia pawed Mendoza's daughter.

"I didn't say anything against Rudy Garcia until he touched my daughter. She is my concern," Mendoza said.

"I think Rudy needs help. I hope he finds help. I don't feel he's fit for public office."

Some people have criticized Mendoza's handling of the investigation of Baldwin. His detractors will make it an issue in Mendoza's bid for another term.

Garcia's commentary regarding the sheriff and Baldwin is a bit different. It's also a stretch.

Garcia insinuates Sheriff Mendoza might be trying to deflect attention from Baldwin's high-profile case by concocting the misconduct allegations.

Baldwin in October fired a prop gun on the set of the movie Rust, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

"It's a very convoluted case. We're still waiting on forensic evidence," Mendoza said.

Voters will decide whether the sheriff has been diligent in carrying out his duties. But even if Mendoza failed to do his job, he could not salvage his campaign by smearing Garcia. Mendoza has no motive to falsely accuse the commissioner.

The woman said Garcia groped her on a Friday night. She called state police the following Monday and met with an officer Tuesday to register her complaint.

That Tuesday happened to be the filing deadline for candidates. Garcia says it was all a neat package, the allegation made just as he had to decide whether to run again.

Sheriff Mendoza counters that there would have been no police complaint if Garcia had kept his hands to himself.

The sheriff has gone to the county manager to report Garcia for misconduct. But as an elected official, Garcia has no boss in the county building. He answers to the people of his district.

Garcia also serves on the Santa Fe school board. Parents and patrons of the school system are watching developments in the state investigation.

Garcia calls himself the victim. He says he will pursue state and federal investigations of "the illegal political extortion" the sheriff attempted.

Officer Wilson said findings of the state police investigation will go to the district attorney for her consideration.

The legal system moves slowly. It needs a jolt. Early voting starts the second week of May.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at 505-986-3080 or msimonich@sfnewmexican.