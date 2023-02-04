OPINION: Time for federal action on policing

Feb. 3—The senseless death of a Black person after an interaction with police is unfortunately nothing new in this country, but perhaps the fatal traffic stop involving Tyre Nichols will finally lead to some serious changes.

Nichols died after Memphis police officers beat him with their fists and batons following a Jan. 7 traffic stop. Officers accused Nichols of driving recklessly, though the police department's chief has stated there's no proof to back that claim.

The proof we do have is video evidence of an unarmed Nichols being struck by multiple officers while they shouted numerous confusing commands.

Among the charges, five officers are accused of second-degree murder. They've been fired from the Memphis Police Department and an investigation continues.

Thanks to body cameras, swift disciplinary action has been taken, but that's not enough. Reacting after a crime has been committed won't bring those who have died due to police brutality back to life. It's time for federal action.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021 passed the Democratic-led U.S. House, but died in the Senate due to lack of Republican support. Similar legislation is needed, and it should receive bipartisan backing.

Many of the provisions of the bill have already been approved at local levels throughout the country, including prohibiting no-knock warrants in drug cases, banning chokeholds and requiring anti-discrimination training and accountability.

The bill would have given the Justice Department more authority in investigating civil rights issues in police departments, required federal agents to wear body cameras and established a registry for police misconduct complaints and disciplinary action.

These are common-sense steps that should be taken regardless of a lawmaker's political affiliation.

A database would allow agencies to know the past of a troubled officer before making the mistake of hiring a cop with a bad history.

Story continues

Body and dash cameras should be required for all police officers. Without video footage, would the cops who savagely beat Nichols have been arrested? Likewise, video footage can exonerate an officer who was justified in using force. Cameras protect the officer and the public.

Speaking of the public, we, too, must address our rhetoric. Neither "Back the Blue" nor "Defund the Police" is an adequate rallying cry. These mantras only serve to polarize the issue.

Decreasing public safety funding would worsen the problem while punishing good cops.

Brave police officers put on the uniform every day and risk their lives keeping us safe. They deserve our support.

But police officers aren't perfect. They make mistakes, and sometimes even break the law, and in those instances, they don't deserve our backing.

We need accountability, better training and higher standards. We need officers who are paid adequately and who can meet the demands of the job.

We need an overview of policing practices and strategies. We need to review our laws and the history behind them. A person shouldn't die over a traffic stop, or over any other police interaction where an officer's life isn't in danger.

Congress and President Joe Biden should prioritize a federal bill to address policing. We need police officers who protect and serve, but public trust and safety should be paramount.