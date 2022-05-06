Opinion: Time to rise beyond violence and invest in prevention

Savannah Slaby, Women Helping Women educator, leads a session on Prevent & Empower at Clark Montessori High School on Sept. 23, 2021. The five-hour course is taught in more than 20 health classes in Hamilton and Butler counties. Students learn about healthy and unhealthy relationships boundary-setting, healthy communication and consent. It is designed to prevent gender-based violence.

Last year and 2020 were the deadliest years on record for domestic violence homicides of women in Hamilton County – in over two decades. Behind every loss, is a community left behind grieving the impact of loss and the heavy impact of trauma. Every woman murdered was someone's daughter, friend, co-worker, some were mothers, aunties and sisters. They were much more than a statistic – they were someone's loved one, and they were a member of our community.

Yet, their lives were ended by someone who claimed to love them. But power and control is not love. It is not caring, nor is it compassionate. It is a hallmark of trauma and abuse that can escalate to physical and sexual violence – and during the pandemic we saw that skyrocket to record volumes of homicides.

It doesn't have to be this way. We live in the Queen City and we must ask ourselves and each other what lengths are we willing to go to for equity, safety and vitality in our region? Is this an epidemic that we must live with and quietly grieve in our homes, workplaces and neighborhoods? Is this simply insurmountable?

Of course not. Every single one of those women should be here today. Violence is preventable.

We know this. Yet we also know, as law enforcement leaders have noted, that domestic violence cases and homicides are trending younger. As recent as March 27, a 17-year-old Black teen girl was killed by her boyfriend, leaving behind an infant daughter. She should be here today. Her daughter deserves to be held by her mother. To be taught by her mother. To be raised by her mother.

Nyla Richardson, a freshman at Clark Montessori HIgh School, takes part in a Women Helping Women Prevent & Empower session on Sept. 23, 2021. The class is taught in several Hamilton and Butler county schools, gives students an understanding of healthy and unhealthy relationships, how to recognize problems, protect themselves and intervene safely in another’s volatile relationship.

The time has come for a seismic, systems-based shift – a bold line to be drawn between the headlines of loss and the headlines of promise. Our Queen City is absolutely capable of driving prevention, and Women Helping Women will do its part. We have the funding, the educators, the evidence-based curriculum, the hope and empowerment. All we need is the structural access.

Under House Bill 19, Ohio public schools are mandated to provide violence prevention education. However, the mandate neither identifies a specific curriculum nor credentials of those delivering it, leading to inconsistent implementation. Access to school-based prevention programming decreases the risk of future violence and increases protective factors that are needed for social determinants of health.

Story continues

For nearly 49 years, Women Helping Women has served survivors in real-time, where and when they need us most – in courtrooms, hospitals, on campuses, in the workplaces, on-scene and in our schools. Last year, we served over 7,000 survivors.

We are ready to serve 25,000 youth. Students deserve a chance at safety, vitality and joy. They deserve to know a life without violence. The first time they encounter Women Helping Women shouldn't be at 3 a.m. when we show up at their home with the police to respond to violence. We have to show up in the classroom – and we will.

Self-help posters line the wall outside Crystal Becker's health class at Clark Montessori High School on Sept. 23, 2021. During the week, Savannah Slaby, Women Helping Women prevention educator, presented a violence-prevention session on Prevent & Empower. The five-hour course taught in health classes gives students an understanding of healthy and unhealthy relationships, teaches boundary-setting, and equips them with skills to intervene in potentially volatile relationships.

The Hamilton County Commission on Women & Girls recently presented a resolution advocating for expansion of an interpersonal violence prevention program.

We are ready to show up for every student in 7-12th grade in Cincinnati Public Schools to support them in navigating their young lives and in experiencing healthy relationships. Because every student is someone's child, friend, grandchild, athlete, neighbor – member of our loving Queen City. As we teach our youth to be leaders in our region, let's show up for them to teach them love, equality, support and empowerment.

The time is now to rise beyond violence and invest in prevention. Let's prepare students for life, in our Queen City, together.

Kristin Shrimplin is the president and CEO of Women Helping Women. She serves in leadership positions across the state including Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence and the Ohio Domestic Violence Network.

Kristin Shrimplin, president and CEO of Women Helping Women

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Opinion: Time to rise beyond violence and invest in prevention