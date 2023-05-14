Opinion/Your Turn: Credit card reform will aid average Americans, not corporate tax hikes

Lately, I have been reading about the financial problems facing the average American citizen in 2023. Higher gas prices, higher prices at the grocery stores, higher utility bills, higher prescription costs, higher interest rates, and higher cost of college tuition. Many of the solutions I read about conclude that the average American would be better off “if those corporate giants pay their fair share of taxes.” And I hear that argument. But let’s look at just a microcosm of an average American’s life, credit cards and interest rates, to see if those “tax the corporations” solutions would work out to the benefit of the average American.

In 2023, the actual number of credit cards issued in the United States stands at 564,500,000 carrying a total debt of $986 billion. Over 60% of those credit cards are issued by six national banking institutions located in South Dakota or Delaware. According to the Forbes Advisor, the average credit card interest rate in March 2023 is 24.08%. Or, looking at it another way, those banks are collecting over $200 billion in interest a year from average Americans. Sure, sounds compelling to tax those corporations.

Why are credit card companies allowed to charge such high-interest rates? Statistics say that the average American has approximately $5,733 of credit card debt for which they are paying $960 a year in interest. Before 1986, most personal interest payments were deductible on your income tax, but Congress eliminated that deduction because they thought a personal interest deduction was seen as encouraging Americans to spend money rather than save it. I don’t know about you, but I’d like to have some of that interest back — even half of it would alleviate some of the cost of groceries. Yes, if I don’t use a credit card, I won’t have to pay the interest, but today, it’s tough to make ends meet without using a credit card.

If you watch movies, you’ve heard the term vigorish, the “vig” – the cost of borrowing money from an illegal loan shark. Legal operations such as banks are regulated and must follow the state's usury laws when charging interest, which in Massachusetts today stands at 20%. So why can credit card companies charge more than the state usury limit? Congress and the courts are to blame there. In 1978, the Supreme Court declared that nationally chartered banks may charge the highest rate allowed in the bank's home state. Shortly thereafter, states such as Delaware and South Dakota, which have very liberal or nonexistent usury laws, had a rush of banks incorporating there.

So, will taxing those corporations more do anything for you and me? Will it be fairer for you and me? I doubt it. If credit card companies can raise interest rates as high as they want, don’t you think they will do just that if they are taxed more? In effect, they will pass their tax increase onto you and me with higher interest rates.

Where is the legislative debate over the unjust way banks can charge interest rates higher than state usury laws? Where are the Warrens and Markeys, the Manchins and Grahams, the Pelosis and McCarthys? Where does your local congressman stand? If I have it correct, I think our current president resides in Delaware and was the U.S. Senator from there for 40 years. Are they talking about this issue? Are they consciously ignoring this inequity in our national debate? Lots of lobbyists out there.

Perhaps fixing this inequity will make more of a difference in the average American’s pocket, instead of another giveaway, or a pass-thru, or empty rhetoric.

James E. Carroll, East Falmouth

