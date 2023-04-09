Opinion/Your Turn: Faceless no more: Cybercriminal who stole $800K from CCCCs sentenced

A little more than four years ago, on a non-descript November afternoon, our bustling campus at Cape Cod Community College was rocked by the news that would wind up making national headlines and took us on a journey into the shadowy world of cybercrime. Hackers robbed our institution of more than $807,130 using powerful malware tools aimed at the college’s financial operations and sly social engineering tricks.

While law enforcement and bank investigators were able to recoup $677,594 of the stolen funds, our modern-American crime story had been missing its final arc: who committed the crime and was it possible to bring them to justice?

John Cox Ed. D. president of Cape Cod Community College. Photo by Andrew Nasser/Cape Cod Community College.

These are questions that, of course, plague thousands of private citizens and businesses large and small every year. Cybercrimes target all of us seemingly at all times, theoretically happening in dark rooms with faceless suspects who exist only in the darkest corners of the web.

In a federal courtroom in New York City on St. Patrick’s Day, our college experienced a rare victory in the war against cybercriminals, and it allowed us to write the final chapter in this particular story. Facing the Judge in the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse, Djonibek Rahmankulov stood for his crimes against Cape Cod Community College and others.

Along with being convicted as a leading conspirator of the nearly one million dollars stolen from our college, Rahmankulov was also charged with laundering millions of dollars in criminal proceeds obtained from other computer hacking schemes, health care fraud, and Small Business Administration loan fraud, as well as operating an unlicensed international money transmitting business.

I attended the sentencing, as a representative of Cape Cod Community College and the thousands of students we serve every year and the hundreds of faculty and staff who diligently work to bring higher education to our region. I felt it necessary to face our convicted hacker, reminding the court that cyberattacks are not victimless crimes. These attacks happen in the shadows, lurking in computer systems that few understand, and taking advantage of those not expecting it.

It is a rare occasion to get to see the face behind the crime and his family members.

In short order, justice was served. For his role in the above-stated charges, Rahmankulov was sentenced to 121 months in prison, 3 years of supervisory probation, a $40,000 fine, a $300 assessment, forfeiture of more than $5 million, and a note that the government maintains the right to search his electronic devices into the future. A man once on the path to American citizenship will likely face deportation procedures when his prison sentence ends.

Our college, like the countless businesses that suffer attacks every day, returns our focus to the daily battleground of cybersecurity. Attacks like the kind we suffered at 4Cs are exceptionally unexceptional. The complexity of their design evolves every day just as quickly as the technology evolved to combat it.

Moments like this allow us to take a breath and reflect on the outcome and accountability of a war that often forces many to concede losses. It also allows us to reflect on the importance of sharing the increasing normality of such attacks so we can collectively learn from them across businesses and organizations of all sizes.

Speaking about these attacks forces uncomfortable conversations, and sometimes even more uncomfortable admissions, about preparedness. The next cybercriminal is out there right now, trying to steal from organizations large and small, with no regard for the lives impacted. The more we learn about “how” and “why” they are doing this nefarious work, the more we can prepare.

Stay vigilant every day. Invest in technology to protect your services. Build and sustain a culture of awareness and understanding, and never stop learning about the complexity of cyberattacks and social engineering. It is my hope that you shall never have to start a crime story of your own, let alone have to see it through to the final chapter.

John Cox Ed.D. is president of Cape Cod Community College.

