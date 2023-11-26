Opinion/ Your Turn: Mass. community colleges lead way on accountability in higher ed.

On Oct. 1, 925,000 Bay Staters resumed payments on more than $32.3 billion in cumulative student loan debt. With Massachusetts ranking #43 in states for lowest student debt at graduation, it’s not an exaggeration to say that many borrowers will have to make the hard choice between reducing essential expenses such as food and utilities or defaulting. Some will be the first in their families to set aside their dreams of home ownership or will need to delay retirement.

In response to this national crisis, the Biden-Harris Administration has officially established safeguards against crippling student loan debt that is too high compared to a student’s income after earning a degree. The Gainful Employment (GE) rule aims to protect around 700,000 students each year from career training programs that would leave them saddled with unaffordable loan payments. At the same time, the Financial Value Transparency (FVT) framework intends to provide learners with detailed information about the net costs and expected financial outcomes of postsecondary programs.

Starting next summer, for-profit colleges and non-degree certificate programs must prove they are a sound investment to their students or lose access to federal aid for enrolled students. They also need to show that a majority of their graduates are earning more than working adults with only a high school diploma in their state.

This is excellent news for students and for Massachusetts' 15 community colleges, including Cape Cod Community College, which stand ready to take accountability for students’ long-term financial well-being. In August, Gov. Maura Healey launched MassReconnect to establish free community college for Massachusetts residents aged 25 and older who have not already earned a college degree and who enroll in at least 6 credits per semester. Though the overall Massachusetts population is declining, contributing to the state’s college enrollment decrease, it is estimated that 1.8 million high school graduates could be eligible for MassReconnect. The initiative comes after the expansion of Boston’s Tuition-Free Community College (TFCC) Plan earlier this year.

Community colleges across the country have experienced sharp declines in enrollment since the pandemic, but a similar program for free community college in Rhode Island led to enrollment increases over five consecutive terms, including a 5% increase just this fall. The Maine Community College System, which also offers a free tuition program, experienced a 16% increase in enrollment this fall, with its student population now the largest in its history. That’s compared to only a 4.4% increase in enrollment to community colleges nationwide, according to the latest enrollment data from National Student Clearinghouse Research.

Another way community colleges innovate is by rethinking transfer options. Partnering with online, competency-based schools helps keep students who are often working adults, on a path to a four-year degree. High school students who participate in dual enrollment programs at a local community college campus can also save time and money in earning a bachelor’s degree.

Community college degree programs are often tied to local workforce opportunities, and quality education is still the key to attaining upward mobility and preparing for a fulfilling, prosperous career, as well as benefits beyond earnings. The 2021 median income for residents of Massachusetts with a bachelor's degree was approximately $69,300 compared to a median income of $40,400 for high school graduates without a college degree. These income and opportunity gaps compound annually and span generations.

And that’s the key. Results ultimately matter most. The federal government is stepping in to ensure students are pursuing programs that provide a reasonable chance to build a better life.

By continuing to support Massachusetts community colleges, and keeping our focus on provable outcomes, we can change the narrative surrounding higher education debt and provide students with credentials that employers trust.

Rebecca L. Watts, Ph.D., is a regional vice president for Western Governors University.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Opinion: Mass. community colleges lead way on higher ed. accountability