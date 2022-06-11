Opinion/Your Turn: There's more we can do to prevent domestic violence. Baker has a plan.

In March, the Commonwealth recognized “White Ribbon Day,” a day intended to call attention to the need to prevent violence against women and young girls.

This issue is very important to me personally. As a former deputy police chief and the father of twin daughters, I am far too aware of the prevalence of domestic and sexual violence. Even if the victims of these serious crimes survive and recover, they often face a lifetime of hardship due to the physical and emotional trauma they sustained. I have spoken with many victims who tell heartbreaking stories of abuse. These stories are painful and disturbing.

The Love Yourself Project filled a wall with personal notes on display at Cape Cod White Ribbon Day on the Cape Cod Community College campus on March 5, 2020. The event is aimed at ending violence against women. Steve Heaslip/Cape Cod Times

There is more we can and must do as a commonwealth to help prevent violence against women and young girls.

Gov. Charlie Baker has proposed legislation to help curb these offenses. In particular, the legislation would:

Improve the system for notifying victims of crimes of abuse and other violent crimes when a defendant is going to be released from custody.

Create a new felony offense for cutting off a court-ordered Global Tracking Device.

Allow dangerousness hearings at any point during a criminal proceeding, rather than requiring a prosecutor to either seek a hearing immediately or forfeit that ability entirely, even if circumstances later arise indicating the defendant poses a serious risk to the community.

Require the probation department, bail commissioners and bail magistrates to notify authorities who can take remedial action when a person who is on pre-trial release commits a new crime anywhere in the Commonwealth or elsewhere.

The legislation closes loopholes at the start and end of the criminal process that currently limit or prevent effective action to address legitimate safety concerns.

It also allows for the first time, bail commissioners and bail magistrates to consider dangerousness in deciding whether to release an arrestee from a police station when court is out of session.

I strongly support the Governor’s legislation, and I am hopeful my colleagues in the Legislature will pass it into law this session. There are just a few weeks left for full formal sessions to be held, and I sincerely hope this bill makes it to the Governor’s desk in time.

To learn more about the governor’s legislation and how to support it, contact my State House Office at 617-722-2800.

State Rep.Steve Xiarhos of West Barnstable represents the 5th Barnstable District

