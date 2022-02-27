Opinion: Vladimir Putin’s distortions of history no justification for war

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rebecca Adeline Johnston
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

During a news conference in December, Russian President Vladimir Putin evoked the Lone Star State to defend his country’s annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea. “What,” he said, “like Mexico and the U.S. never had territorial disputes? Who did California used to belong to? And Texas?” Although few people question that Texas is part of the United States, Putin said that most countries still recognize Crimea as part of Ukraine.

Texas comes up as a topic of discussion in the Kremlin more often than one might expect (like last year’s frozen wind turbines). Texans are grappling with urgent problems close to home, so why should we care about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine? For one, Putin’s actions, unprecedented since World War II, have broader implications that should concern all of us. And though geographically distant, this war will have concrete impacts on Texans. The most basic example is that many Texans are Ukrainian, or have Ukrainian ties, and have asked for support.

Ukraine invasion: These are our fears as the world watches Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall to chair a Security Council meeting in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 25. [ALEXEI NIKOLSKY, SPUTNIKE, KREMLIN POOL PHOTO via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall to chair a Security Council meeting in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 25. [ALEXEI NIKOLSKY, SPUTNIKE, KREMLIN POOL PHOTO via AP)

This war is an escalation from Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and partial occupation of eastern Ukraine that it has maintained, though denied, ever since. After massing an estimated 190,000 troops around three sides of Ukraine, Putin moved to recognize Russian-backed separatist regions — the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics — and green-lit military action “abroad.” And now, Russia has brought a full-fledged war of aggression to the European continent.

One of Putin’s main justifications for military action should give us particular pause. In an hourlong speech recently, he made a factually inaccurate historical argument claiming that Bolshevik leader Vladimir Lenin invented Ukraine and that the country has no right to exist within its internationally recognized borders.

But he’s wrong. Ukraine has its own rich national history that dates back more than 1,100 years. It has its own language, culture and traditions, not to mention its own national security interests. Putin expressed bitterness in his speech that Ukrainians in recent years have toppled statues of Lenin in avowed acts of decommunization. He then issued what was clearly intended as a threat to Ukraine’s territorial integrity: “You want decommunization? Very well, this suits us just fine. But why stop halfway? We are ready to show what real decommunizations would mean for Ukraine.”

More: Texas lawmakers condemn Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion, call for harsher Russia sanctions

If Putin truly believes this version of history, and there are many indications that he does, then he sees the annexation of further Ukrainian territory as the correction of a historical wrong. Under that rationale, Spain, France and Mexico would each be justified in launching wars to reclaim Texas. To most, this proposition sounds absurd on its face. And it is. But as residents of a state whose iconography commemorates a history of sovereignty under six different flags, Texans are in a unique position to appreciate the grim implications of its logic.

Ukrainians are facing this distorted logic backed by the full force of the Russian military. Texans should be appalled that a world leader is weaponizing false historical grievances to deny self-determination to the people of an independent country. Putin is trying to use this narrative to sell this war—mostly to his own people but also to the international community. We must reject that it has any basis in reality.

We can and must educate ourselves so that no one can ever use the abuse of history as justification for bloodshed.

Johnston is a doctoral candidate in the Department of History at the University of Texas.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Opinion: Putin’s distortions of history no justification for war

Recommended Stories

  • Pitts: What begins in lies tends to end in carnage

    What strikes you is not just the utter brazenness of Putin's lies, but the threadbare flimsiness of them.

  • Texas Tech regents hear report on new HSI designation

    During the meeting, about 40 faculty members from Texas Tech and 11 members from TTUHSC in Lubbock were approved for tenure by the board.

  • Johnston: Putin's distortions of history no justification for war

    In this commentary, Rebecca Johnston makes the case that Vladimir Putin's historical distortions are no justification for war against Ukraine or ever

  • Texas and Utah governors call for Russian products to be removed from shelves in support of Ukraine

    Governors are requesting Russian products be removed from shelves in support of Ukraine, saying it is a "violation of human rights."

  • US inflation is at a 40-year high. Russia’s war will only make it worse

    Biden’s green energy plan could be derailed since Russia mines and produces a significant amount of key metals Russia's invasion of Ukraine has threatened to push the high inflation squeezing the global economy even higher. Photograph: Courtney Crow/AP “I will not pretend this will be painless,” Joe Biden warned Americans before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And as the war disrupts already hard-hit international trade, US consumers are likely to soon see just how painful the consequences of the

  • The long history of Russia's efforts to subjugate Ukraine

    Three decades after gaining its independence from the Soviet Union, Ukraine is again fighting for its freedom. Historian Anne Applebaum discusses the historic oppression of the Ukrainian people by Czarist and Stalinist forces, and now by the war machines of Vladimir Putin.

  • Peoria native and Hall of Famer Jim Thome new president of MLBPAA

    The 51-year-old former Limestone and Illinois Central College player replaces Brooks Robinson, who led the MLBPAA for 33 years.

  • Russians hold anti-war rallies amid ominous threats by Putin

    From Moscow to Siberia, Russian anti-war activists took to the streets again Sunday to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, despite the arrests of hundreds of protesters each day. Demonstrators held pickets and marched in city centers, chanting “No to war!” as President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear deterrent to be put on high alert, upping the ante in the Kremlin’s standoff with the West and stoking fears of a nuclear war. Protests against the invasion started Thursday in Russia and have continued daily ever since, even as Russian police have moved swiftly to crack down on the rallies and detain protesters.

  • Russia vetoes U.N. Security Council resolution condemning its invasion of Ukraine

    Russia has vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding that Moscow stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops. Friday’s vote was 11–1, with China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining. It showed significant but not total opposition to Russia’s invasion of its smaller, militarily weaker neighbor.

  • Transcript: U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield that aired Sunday, February 27, 2022, on "Face the Nation."

  • Zelenskyy calls on top UN court to stop Russian invasion

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday announced Ukraine has requested that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) hold Russia accountable for its military invasion."Ukraine has submitted its application against Russia to the ICJ. Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression. We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now and expect trials to start next...

  • Ukraine calls Putin's order to put nuclear forces on alert a pressure tactic

    LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Sunday Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to put Russian nuclear forces on high alert was calculated to put pressure at the start of talks but that Kyiv would not be cowed. Speaking at a briefing, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also said Russia had dropped its preconditions for talks after suffering military setbacks. Ukraine would listen to what Russia had to say, he said.

  • YouTube is blocking RT and other Russian state-funded media channels from generating revenue on its platform

    The social platform joins Meta in banning state-owned Russian media from monetizing content on its site following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • 2022 SEC media days schedule for each head coach

    2022 SEC media days schedule for each football head coach.

  • 3 of the Best and Worst Companies for Life Insurance

    Ranking insurance companies is an inherently difficult process. On one hand, all insurance companies pay out significant amounts of money in claims every year, protecting clients from major losses in...

  • 'A game-changer': University of Alabama receives $20M for new performing arts center

    University of Alabama officials said the Smith family's $20 million donation marks the largest charitable gift for an academic facility in UA history

  • Russia's Andrey Rublev writes 'No war please' on camera lens after win at Dubai Open

    Rublev competed with a Ukrainian doubles partner last week.

  • Finland's US ambassador responds to Russian threats over potential NATO membership

    Ambassador Mikko Hautala said Finland sees no immediate threat after Russia suggested it would attack the Nordic nation if it were to join NATO.

  • SNL Mocks Trump and Tucker Carlson for Backing Putin in Ukraine

    NBCAfter opening this week’s show on a somber note, Saturday Night Live avoided trying to mine laughs from Russia’s Ukraine invasion—until Colin Jost and Michael Che took the stage for “Weekend Update.”“President Putin launched the attack with support from allies like Belarus and Tucker Carlson,” Jost began. “Many analysts were surprised that Putin went through with it even though it was obviously going to be a colossal mistake. But he couldn’t back down after all that build up. Kind of like how

  • Tucker Carlson condemned for Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘Rwanda’ comments

    Fox News anchor accused of presenting ‘perfect distillation of white supremacy’ in rant against Biden supreme court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson at the White House on Friday. Biden said of her nomination: ‘For too long, our government, our courts, haven’t looked like America.’ Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images The nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson is an attempt to “defile” the supreme court and “humiliate and degrade” the US, the Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson claimed on Friday night. If