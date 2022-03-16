Opinion: War halts visit from Ukrainian delegates

Friendship Force of Greater Cincinnati members hold up the Ukrainian flag during a jazz concert at the University of Cincinnati's College Conservatory of Music. Six Ukrainian delegates were scheduled to visit Cincinnati in March to learn about how U.S. officials fight political corruption. However, their trip was cancelled the day Russian military troops crossed their borders. The concert would have been part of the delegation's experience in the Queen City.

Last Wednesday evening, Friendship Force of Greater Cincinnati members attended an excellent jazz concert at University of Cincinnati 's College Conservatory of Music. But they sat among empty seats that were to have been filled by their guests, six Ukrainian anti-corruption court administrators here on a State Department-funded OPEN WORLD program. Their trip was cancelled the day Russian military troops crossed their borders.

Ukraine is a democracy in progress. Their biggest challenge – the one that led to the election of outsider Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the presidency – is corruption. Ukraine has established a special court to fight corruption. A large group of Cincinnati legal experts and community members were organized by local civil rights attorney and FFGC member Al Gerhardstein to help these delegates learn about our local systems for fighting corruption.

The list of local participants and the topics they planned to present included: Deputy City Solicitor Emily Woerner on ethics rules for city officials; Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge on the Internal Investigation Section at the police department; Executive Director Gabe Davis on police misconduct complaints at the Citizen’s Complaint Authority; WVXU political reporter Howard Wilkinson on our own local corruption cases; federal judges Algenon Marbley, Timothy Black, Susan Dlott and Michael Barrett and the Clerk of the United States District Court Richard Nagel on federal court proceedings in public misconduct cases; Hamilton County Clerk Of Court Pavan Parikh, Common Pleas Judge Robert Ruehlman and a panel of journalists on the state court system and commitment to a fair trial and free press; State Disciplinary Counsel Joseph Caliguri, Director of the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct Richard Dove, and attorney Paul DeMarco on attorney discipline; Professor Bert Lockwood and students at the Urban Morgan Institute at UC Law on human rights training for lawyers; and Rev. Damon Lynch III and Iris Roley leading a community conversation on the importance of integrity in government. Even FC Cincinnati had offered a tour of the new stadium and a space for a press conference.

We responded as a city, and we had a great program planned for these guests!

Throughout the concert, the presence of the delegation was felt. They would have loved this cultural event planned for their enjoyment after their long days of programming. At the end of the concert, the conductor read a little Friendship Force tribute to them saying, "It is our hope that the life-affirming pulse of this jazz music will bring them our love and hope." The band and audience stood and clapped as Friendship Force of Greater Cincinnati members held the Ukrainian flag.

Those building democracy free of corruption in Ukraine are surely targeted as enemies of the state Putin seeks to establish. We truly hope he fails and that our Cincinnati delegates stay safe. We appreciate and thank everyone who had signed up to spend this past week with guests from Ukraine, and we hope to share our city and this program with them some day soon.

Janet Walsh and Pat Lehman are co-chairs of Friendship Force of Greater Cincinnati, a local chapter of Friendship Force International, which is a nonprofit international citizen exchange organization with 377 clubs in 60 countries. It was formally chartered in 1977 with the aid of President Jimmy Carter and provides opportunities for members to visit clubs throughout the world to learn about different cultures and to make new friends in distant lands.

