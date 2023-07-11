'My opinion of a white nationalist is an American': GOP Sen. Tuberville doubles down on comments

WASHINGTON — In an effort to explain his previous comments about white nationalists serving in the military, Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama sparred Monday with CNN host Kaitlan Collins over the definition of a white nationalist.

On CNN's "The Source with Kaitlan Collins," Collins asked Tuberville about comments he made earlier this year to an Alabama radio station, where he was asked if white nationalists should be allowed in the military. He responded: "Well, they call them that. I call them Americans."

Tuberville went back and worth with Collins over the definition of the word, though the Alabama lawmaker backed down from the comments on Tuesday, telling reporters "white nationalists are racists,” CNN reported. White nationalists generally claim the white race is superior and advocate for racial segregation.

“I’m totally against racism, and if Democrats want to say that white nationalists are racist, I’m totally against that, too,” Tuberville said Monday.

When asked if he agrees that white nationalists should not be allowed to serve in the military, Tuberville responded: "If people think that a white nationalist is racist, I agree with that."

"The thing about being a white nationalist is just a cover word for the Democrats now where they can use it to try to make people mad across the country. Identity politics − I'm totally against that," he continued.

When Collins clarified the definition of a white nationalist, Tuberville said "that's some people's opinion" and added "my opinion of a white nationalist is an American."

"Now if that white nationalist is a racist, I'm totally against anything they want to do because I am 110% against racism," he added.

In recent months, Tuberville has held up more than 200 military promotions that require Senate confirmation in protest of a Department of Defense policy. He claims that provisions for paid leave and covering expenses for service members traveling to have an abortion violate federal law.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tuberville: 'My opinion of a white nationalist is an American'