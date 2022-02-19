OPINION: Why are our Tennessee lawmakers so good at making bad bills?

Feb. 19—There is one thing that Tennessee's General Assembly is really good at — making laws which not only are solutions in search of a problem, but also solutions that create snarling problems.

We have three examples just this week.

The first we'll highlight is one that would require Tennessee residents — you — to pay to inspect public records. Records which currently are free by law to ask to see in person.

This bill, backed by Tennessee law enforcement groups, would take away one of the cheapest and fastest ways for Tennesseans to view records like law enforcement personnel files or a large set of documents like emails, texts or other correspondence.

One of the sponsors, Sen. Ferrell Haile, R-Gallatin, told the Nashville Tennessean the law is meant to curtail the public's ability to request a "ridiculous amount of information that is meant to harass" law enforcement departments. The other sponsor, Rep. Dave Wright, R-Corryton, said bill is supposed to serve as a starting point because he "doesn't want to cut off reasonable" record requests.

This isn't the first time lawmakers have tried something like this. A similar bill in 2015 prompted overwhelming public disapproval. This bill should receive public disapproval this time, too.

"It's one of the few ways for someone who can't afford to spend money to view a record," said Deborah Fisher, executive director of Tennessee Coalition for Open Government. "The public is already paying to create the record. They shouldn't have to pay again to look at them."

----

There also is an effort to extend exemptions from public access of certain police body camera footage.

Certainly we shouldn't have to point out how important police body camera footage has become in helping communities understand themselves and their police.

Currently these exemptions, which would expire on July 1 if not renewed, prevent the public from viewing body camera footage:

— When the video is taken from inside a K-12 school

— When footage is taken at a health care facility

— When the video is taken from a private residence when it is not being investigated for a crime

Tennessee Coalition for Open Government's Fisher weighed in on this bill, too, telling the Tennessean the private residency exemptions make sense, but the health care facility and school exemptions could create problems if an incident happened at either type of place.

She noted the example of a Knoxville high school student who was shot and killed in 2021 by a police officer in a school bathroom.

Law enforcement officials waited nine days after the incident to release the video. It was never clear when or how the video should be released.

"The law is not very clear," Fisher said. "Redactions are fine, but it needs to be clear when the video should be available and allowed to be released to the public when they involve these facilities."

The current proposed bill doesn't change any language in the current exemptions. It merely extends them five more years.

----

The third bill we question is one with a title that sounds OK — on the very fragile surface: Truth in sentencing.

This bill is being pushed by Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton and it would require adults convicted after July 1 on any of 14 specific felony offenses to serve 100% of their sentence "undiminished" by any "good behavior" credits prisoners may earn.

The proposal has a companion bill called the "Transparency in Sentencing for Victims Act." It requires that when a judge imposes a prison sentence, the court will announce publicly the estimated number of years and months a defendant is expected to serve before becoming eligible for release.

Here's the thing: Most every media court reporter will tell you those things already are aired in the courtroom — whether it's during a jury trial or a plea hearing. The judge and the DA go over these things usually at the beginning of any hearing. The judge also asks the accused if he or she understands. And if a jury is determining the case, the judge explains the steps and criteria for their decision in painstaking detail.

For instance, in a first-degree murder case involving serious bodily injury (in a murder is there anything but serious bodily injury?), the sentencing range may be 15-25 years. And once in jail, an inmate's sentence might be reduced in some instances for "good behavior" — i.e., no rioting, playing well with others, working at tasks or taking classes.

If a crime victim or the victim's family is in the courtroom, they hear this, too.

This is a boilerplate sort of bill that has become red-meat fodder in conservative states like Tennessee. It often is simply code for amping up the amount of prison time.

If you want to call yourself "tough on crime," bills like this check the box.

But if you want to call yourself fiscally conservative, not so much. We are, after all, talking about the room and board inmates get at taxpayer expense. That's why this bill is projected to have a $40 million annual cost, according to a Fiscal Review Committee fiscal note.

There's much more yarn to unravel on this bill. We expect it may become a hot potato. Stay tuned.