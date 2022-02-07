Opinion: Why it's wise to pause before overhauling Wisconsin's bail system | Casey Hoff

The horrific tragedy surrounding the Waukesha parade event, where Darrell Brooks is accused of killing six people and injuring many more by driving past barricades and through the parade, has sparked a debate about Wisconsin’s cash bail system.

On the day of the parade, Brooks was out of custody on $1,000 cash bail for a domestic violence case where he was accused of running over a former girlfriend with a vehicle.

The bail amount of $1,000 cash in the prior case was an amount that Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm has since referred to as “inappropriately low” and a “mistake” made by a prosecutor in his office.

The $1,000 cash bail was certainly inappropriately low for Brooks, given all of the considerations in setting bail, including Brooks’ extensive history. In fact, it was set at an amount far too low.

Now, some legislators have called to essentially overhaul Wisconsin’s bail system, including by amending the Wisconsin Constitution.

Some legislators are proposing measures that would set mandatory minimum cash bail amounts for people accused of certain crimes. One piece of proposed legislation introduced reportedly would require courts to set a minimum cash bail of $10,000 for any person who has previously been convicted of a felony or certain misdemeanors.

But every case is different and whether to impose cash bail for a person, and in what amount, should be determined on a case-by-case basis.

For example, a person can be convicted of a felony in Wisconsin for possessing a tiny amount of marijuana, if the person has been convicted in the past of marijuana possession.

No matter one’s views on marijuana generally, imposing $10,000 cash bail at a minimum in a case on the basis of a prior marijuana possession conviction, depending on the currently charged crime, could certainly be unduly excessive and result in a person being unnecessarily incarcerated for months or more, simply because he or she cannot afford to pay at least $10,000.

Story continues

Overhauling our bail system based largely on a poor decision in the Brooks case is also unnecessary because Wisconsin law already allows, and Wisconsin judges and court commissioners routinely impose, substantial cash bail in cases where it is warranted.

Under Wisconsin law, for people who have not been convicted of the crime or crimes with which they are accused, bail may be imposed “only upon a finding by the court that there is a reasonable basis to believe that bail is necessary to assure appearance in court.” And if bail is imposed, it “shall be only in the amount found necessary to assure the appearance” of the person in court.

MORE CASEY HOFF: Commentary on Kyle Rittenhouse case highlights need for accuracy and honesty

MORE CASEY HOFF: George Floyd: Accepting implicit bias can help address racial disparities

A person who has been arrested for a crime is, under Wisconsin law, “eligible for release under reasonable conditions designed to assure his or her appearance in court, protect members of the community from serious bodily harm or prevent the intimidation of witnesses.”

In other words, in setting non-monetary conditions of release, courts already may consider protecting members of the community from serious bodily harm and preventing the intimidation of witnesses.

Taking away large amounts of discretion from elected judges, who are often in the best position to make individualized bail determinations, or setting sweeping and arbitrary mandatory minimum bail amounts, will result in many people being locked up who do not otherwise need to be locked up, during a time when the person is presumed innocent and before the person has ever had his or her day in court before a judge or jury.

According to an analysis from the Vera Institute for Justice, since 1970, the total jail population in Wisconsin has increased by a staggering 553% and, in 2015, pretrial detainees constituted 47% of the total jail population in Wisconsin.

Incarcerating even more people in jail in Wisconsin, pre-trial, based largely on the extreme Brooks case where bail was far too low, can be dangerous because it can lead to collateral consequences.

Unnecessarily incarcerating people who are charged, presumed innocent (and may, in the end, be factually innocent) and who pose no danger or threat to anyone if released while they have the opportunity to challenge their case in court is tragic.

One significant travesty of justice is unnecessarily incarcerating people for months or longer who are later acquitted of the crimes for which they were accused.

Even if a person is ultimately found guilty of the crime for which he or she is accused, unnecessarily incarcerating a person in jail for many months (or more) before the person is convicted and when that person poses no real threat to society is obviously not what is supposed to happen given the presumption of innocence.

It will also cause further overcrowding in already packed jails, which is extraordinarily expensive and can be dangerous.

It is also bad for the person’s family and society, generally, because unnecessarily excessive cash bail removes the person from society, often leading to a loss of his or her job and home, and creating a downward spiral that results in a life of poverty.

While it is generally a good idea to reflect on ways to improve our system, it is often unwise to completely overhaul that system based on an extreme case or small number of outlier cases.

One-size-fits all approaches, by instituting mandatory minimum bail, would lead to even larger numbers of people being unnecessarily detained in jails when they are presumed innocent and before they have had any opportunity to challenge their cases, even when those peopole may pose no risk to the public.

Casey Hoff is a criminal defense attorney based in Sheboygan.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Wisconsin bail system overhaul may come after Waukesha parade tragedy