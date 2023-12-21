Opioid lawsuit settlement funds presented to the Mercer County Commission

Dec. 21—BLUEFIELD — Results from lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors turned into a tangible result Wednesday when nearly $2 million which will help the Mercer County Commission address the damages done by opioids addictions literally arrived by air.

County Commissioners were waiting at the Mercer County Airport when attorney Truman Chafin of The Chafin Law Firm, which has represented southern West Virginia counties in the opioid lawsuits, arrived by private plane to present the county's first settlement check.

Chafin, who was once a state senator representing Mercer County and Senate Leader in the Legislature, presented a check for $1,997.51.09 to the county commission.

"And this is a good day. It's the first payment, a substantial payment for the opioid crisis," Chafin said. "And these commissioners had the foresight of bringing a lawsuit, which is not easy to do. It takes a lot of time and effort and money and sometimes it doesn't come out quite right. But you all had a foresight and a lot of wisdom, I think, doing this because you're right and the courts proved us to be right."

Other checks will be paid out to Mercer County during the coming years, Chafin said. The county should receive a total of $3.5 to $4 million from the settlement. A number of other southern West Virginia counties and municipalities including McDowell County and the City of Welch will receive settlement payments, he added.

"All this hopefully is going to help families that have been devastated," Chafin said after the presentation.

County Commission President Bill Archer said that Chafin spoke to him about joining opioid lawsuits during his first commission meeting in January 2017.

"I said it was something we would have to discuss as a commission and the we did," Archer recalled. "It took a few months, but I think we all realized it was something that was significant and something we could do to try and make a difference with what the situation is right now."

Archer said the commission is thinking about how to use the settlement money. Mercer County has existing facilities to help with the addiction recovery process, but a public relations campaign will be needed to help steer people away from addiction while helping others avoid the addiction cycle.

"There's a lot of addictions. People can be addicted to tobacco or alcohol or anything else, and all those are contributing to societal change," he said. They're problems. However, this is a pretty special problem that's almost erased an entire generation of West Virginians because so many people are addicted."

Addressing the addiction crisis will help the county's finances, which comes from local tax dollars, as well.

"I will point out one thing: our jails are filled," Archer said. "Since I was elected, our jail bill has exceeded $14 million in just that brief period of time. Eliminating addiction and getting these people help and helping them become citizens again will benefit our community and hopefully get those jail bills down. Our jails are packed with people and it's a shame people are living in bad conditions in those jails, but it's mostly brought on by this pandemic of opioid abuse."

Commissioner Gene Buckner thanked Chafin for his firm's work.

"We're just glad we found the right law firm. Chafin Law Firm was great to help us get what we needed done for this opioid crisis, "Buckner said. "We appreciate everything they've done. It's taken quite a bit of time, but it's been fruitful. And it's going to better."

Buckner said the money will help the county address the opioid abuse crisis.

"Oh lordy mercy, we need to make some changes," he said. "I don't know if it will be something like recovery homes or something of that nature, but we're going to support whatever we can to help people get off opioids."

"Today's a great day," said Commissioner Greg Puckett. "It's a day where we have a little bit of retribution on the problems we've seen with the opioid situation in the community. We've seen this for many, many years. It started back in 1998 when oxycodone first flooded the streets when they were calling it hillbilly heroin, and that was what was first documented back in the day."

The county is still seeing the impact of opioid addiction. Fatal overdoses are a common tragedy.

"I know that from numbers I've reviewed yesterday, we've already seen 67 deaths in Mercer County alone and we anticipate that to be over 70 by the end of the year," Puckett said. "And if you keep losing people like that because of the situation we've had, it's not a drug crisis. It's not about opioids. It's about the addiction crisis that we see and we've got to be able to address that at the front end. As long as we can keep kids from coming into the addiction cycle, that's where we need to focus our energies. And we can't backfill enough budgets to solve the problem, but what we can do is hopefully solve the problems moving forward."

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

