Opioid remediation grants available through Beltrami County

Jan. 18—BEMIDJI — Beltrami County's

Opioid Steering Committee

has opened up applications for grant funding and invited community organizations and partners to apply.

An estimated $250,000 is available for the first round of funding, which will run from May 2024 to December 2025 in two phases. The estimated minimum amount awarded will be $5,000 and the maximum $50,000.

The steering committee is looking to use the funds to help establish new, sustainable programs or to expand existing programs that will aid the community. The eligible areas of focus are harm reduction, prevention, criminal justice, and treatment and recovery.

The grants will be competitive, with applications reviewed by a committee of professionals with a broad range of relevant experience.

The applications for the grants are available on the

Beltrami County website

and should be submitted by email no later than 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 29. Recipients of the funds will be notified by April 22.

All questions about the process and application should be directed to Amy Bowles, Beltrami County's public health director, at

amy.bowles@co.beltrami.mn.us

or

(218) 333-8116.

These grants are a part of the funding provided by a multi-million dollar settlement with the state of Minnesota with opioid distributors and manufacturers. Beltrami County is expecting to receive $2,826,466 between 2022 and 2038.