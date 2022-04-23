Opioid Settlement Distribution Begins: LI Patch Week In Review
LONG ISLAND, NY — Here are some of the biggest stories that Long Island Patches covered for the week of April 18-22.
1st 'Historic' Opioid Settlements Distributed To Long Island: AG
"For far too long, our region has been plagued by the opioid epidemic."
4 Arrested In Drug, Prostitution Investigation: Police
Police say they found drugs and active prostitution when they investigated the home.
Long Island School District Mourns Loss Of Elementary School Student To Suicide: Officials
Elementary School student Anders Hart was remembered as a scholar, athlete, and musician who excelled.
Long Island's Best Public High Schools: 2022 Rankings Released
More than two dozen LI districts made Niche's list of the best in New York. See how your district fared in the rankings.
Long Island Man Attacked Sanitation Workers: Police
Police say the man threw bricks at a garbage truck and shattered the window, then sprayed a chemical at the sanitation workers.
Woman Killed In House Fire Identified
The woman was found dead after a house fire on Long Island, police say.
LI Doctor Indicted In COVID-19 Health Care Fraud Scheme: DOJ
A Long Island cardiologist is accused of defrauding Medicare and Medicaid of more than $1.3 million during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Originally From LI, Woman To Lead Int'l Space Station Mission in 2023
Hacking Case Student's Lawsuit Against Sachem Schools Dismissed
Military Couple Wins Dream Wedding At 'Storied' North Fork Venue
Trapped Fire Victim Rescued, Hospitalized With 2 Other Residents: PD
Hochul Announces $157M To Fix Long Island's Pothole-Pitted Roadways
Next Week Is Spring Long Island Restaurant Week: South Nassau Guide
Founder Of LI's Ceriello Fine Food's Stores Andrea Ceriello Dies
Woman's Marathon Mission: 7 in 7 Days For Veterans 'Who Served' US
'Most Corrupt' Former NYPD Officer From LI Gets 8 Years In Jail
Long Island Man Stole Thousands In Horse Drugs From Manufacturer
Owls Found Dead Of Avian Influenza Pose 'Low Risk' To Humans: CDC
NY Attorney General Condemns Long Island Laundry For 'Unsafe Conditions'
