Opioid Settlement Distribution Begins: LI Patch Week In Review

Alex Costello
·1 min read

LONG ISLAND, NY — Here are some of the biggest stories that Long Island Patches covered for the week of April 18-22.

1st 'Historic' Opioid Settlements Distributed To Long Island: AG

"For far too long, our region has been plagued by the opioid epidemic."

4 Arrested In Drug, Prostitution Investigation: Police

Police say they found drugs and active prostitution when they investigated the home.

Long Island School District Mourns Loss Of Elementary School Student To Suicide: Officials

Elementary School student Anders Hart was remembered as a scholar, athlete, and musician who excelled.

Long Island's Best Public High Schools: 2022 Rankings Released

More than two dozen LI districts made Niche's list of the best in New York. See how your district fared in the rankings.

Long Island Man Attacked Sanitation Workers: Police

Police say the man threw bricks at a garbage truck and shattered the window, then sprayed a chemical at the sanitation workers.

Woman Killed In House Fire Identified

The woman was found dead after a house fire on Long Island, police say.

LI Doctor Indicted In COVID-19 Health Care Fraud Scheme: DOJ

A Long Island cardiologist is accused of defrauding Medicare and Medicaid of more than $1.3 million during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also worth a read:

This article originally appeared on the Massapequa Patch

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories