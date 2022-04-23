Opioid Settlement Distribution Begins: LI Patch Week In Review

LONG ISLAND, NY — Here are some of the biggest stories that Long Island Patches covered for the week of April 18-22.

"For far too long, our region has been plagued by the opioid epidemic."

Police say they found drugs and active prostitution when they investigated the home.

Elementary School student Anders Hart was remembered as a scholar, athlete, and musician who excelled.

More than two dozen LI districts made Niche's list of the best in New York. See how your district fared in the rankings.

Police say the man threw bricks at a garbage truck and shattered the window, then sprayed a chemical at the sanitation workers.

The woman was found dead after a house fire on Long Island, police say.

A Long Island cardiologist is accused of defrauding Medicare and Medicaid of more than $1.3 million during the COVID-19 pandemic.

