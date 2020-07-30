    Advertisement

    OPKO Health: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    MIAMI (AP) _ Opko Health Inc. (OPK) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $33.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

    The Miami-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share.

    The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

    The holding company with investments in pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies posted revenue of $301.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $234.6 million.

    OPKO Health shares have more than quadrupled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.91, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPK

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.