Opollo Johnson rape trial postponed as defense claims 'late disclosure' of records

The jury trial for Opollo Johnson, the former youth advocate accused of raping a teenage girl, is now scheduled to begin Sept. 5.

Johnson's trial was to start Monday, July 24, but prior to that appearance before Superior Court Judge Penny Haas Freesemann, Johnson's defense attorney withdrew a motion for a speedy trial and filed for a continuance. Freesemann ruled on those motions on Wednesday, July 26.

Attorney Michael Schwartz asked for the postponement citing “late disclosure” of records by the Savannah Police Department.

Johnson stands accused of raping a girl he met through his mentoring duties. Johnson worked with both the Deep Center, a nonprofit which lists its mission as "to empower Savannah’s young people to thrive as learners, community leaders, and agents of change," and with the Chatham County Work Readiness Enrichment Program (WREP) program.

Johnson has been in the Chatham County Jail since July 27, 2022.

Schwartz justified his request for this week's continuance based on delayed delivery of subpoenaed records he requested documents seven weeks before the July 24 trial date but claims he only recently received the files. Savannah Police records indicate the subpoenaed documents were produced on July 10 and 13. The files included 327 surveillance videos, according to court records. On July 14, the state produced GBI lab reports it intends to introduce at trial.

File photo of Opollo Johnson in his former office at the Deep Center.

Schwartz also told Judge Freesemann the court was slow to enforce two other subpoenas, including a motion for Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center records and a motion for Department of Juvenile Justice records.

“The two productions of information on July 13 and 14, 2023, required more analysis — review of voluminous video footage and analysis of raw data underlying a new GBI lab report — than any defendant could be expected to accomplish in the final 10 days before trial,” Schwartz wrote in his court filing.

Schwartz lays out argument

Recent court filings also reveal Schwartz’ main argument, which is that a “reasonable probability of falsity exists.” A reasonable probability of falsity is a probability sufficient to undermine confidence in the outcome.

Schwartz bases the argument on the allegation that the alleged victim has filed seven separate claims against others, including family members and strangers, about “sexual touching, sex trafficking or rape,” according to court records.

“These seven false allegations, individually and collectively, are evidence of the complainant’s pattern of falsely claiming she is a victim, as she has done here. That pattern, supported by the complainant’s own parents’ acknowledgement that she 'lies' and the fact that state-employed social workers appear to have disbelieved her claims, undermines her allegation against Mr. Johnson, for which there is more contradicting than corroborating forensic evidence,” Schwartz wrote.

“Her calculation of this benefit to claiming rape is informed by her past experiences and her understanding of what gets her out of trouble,” Schwartz wrote. “A jury is even more likely to find the individual claims to be false when viewing all seven allegations together."

Freesemann hasn't yet ruled on whether the court will allow the alleged seven false allegations to be heard at trial.

