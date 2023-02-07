Oppenheimer Says These 2 Stocks Have Double-Digit Gains in Sight

TipRanks
·5 min read

2023 is well underway now, and the key story is the sudden change in sentiment on the financial front. Last year’s bearish trend and headwinds are well known. Stubborn inflation, the Fed’s rapid increase in interest rates, the risk of recession, China’s shutdowns, and Russia’s Ukraine invasion; they all weighed on investors.

But after the calendar change, the mood changed, turning to a strong positive sentiment. Inflation data from December came in much better than expected, and with the Fed’s anti-inflationary rate policy seeming effective, the central bank could start slowing down its monetary tightening efforts. Russia is still on the move against Ukraine, but China is clearly moving away from ‘Zero COVID’ and toward normal economic activity.

“Thus far the New Year has ushered in enough positive sentiment to offset uncertainty that remains on the landscape as the Federal Reserve’s efforts to curb inflation appear to be gaining traction and even credibility among enough investors and traders to see stocks worldwide move higher on increased expectations that a hard landing in the US might be avoided," said John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer.

"Such a scenario could lead to a recovery in the US and elsewhere around the globe as countries tweak their monetary policies and China pivots from zero-COVID tolerance and reboots its economy," Stoltzfus added

Taking Stoltzfus’ outlook into consideration, Oppenheimer analyst Matthew Biegler is pounding the table on two stocks, noting that each has the potential to generate double-digit returns for investors in 2023. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also on board, as each boasts a “Strong Buy” consensus rating.

Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

First up is Relay Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech company using its proprietary Dynamo platform to create novel, first-in-class drug candidates targeting intractable or treatment-resistant conditions, particularly cancers. The company’s leading candidates, currently undergoing human clinical trials, are RLY-4008 and RLY-2608. The former is a treatment for FGFR-2 altered cholangiocarcinoma, a bile duct cancer, and the latter is a treatment for PIK3CA mutant breast cancer.

Relay saw a significant jump in share price last month, after the company released highly positive proof-of-concept data on RLY-4008. The drug candidate, a small-molecule selective FGFR2 inhibitor, showed an impressive 88% response rate across all doses – reportedly more than double that achieved by pan-FGFR inhibitors currently on the market. While further clinical trials are planned, this drug candidate has clearly demonstrated a high potential for success.

Additionally, Relay has a strong candidate in RLY-2608. Breast cancer gets a lot of press, and so a potentially effective treatment is bound to attract investor attention. On RLY-2608, Relay is continuing to enroll patients in a first-in-human trial, across two dose escalation cohorts.

Relay has deep financial pockets to cover the expenses of developing novel drug candidate. As of the end of 3Q22, the company had $1.1 billion in cash and liquid assets, almost 15% more than it had reported at the end of 2021.

Oppenheimer's Biegler sees RLY-4008 as the key point for investors here. He writes: “Underscoring the power of Relay’s platform, RLY-4008 is (to our knowledge) the only pure FGFR2- selective inhibitor and has roughly doubled response rates in FGFR2-driven cholangiocarcinoma relative to earlier-generation pan-FGFR inhibitors. We believe the FGFR2 opportunity provides a nice floor for the stock, and it also validates the power of Relay’s discovery platform.”

Taking this stance forward, Biegler rates RLAY shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy) and his price target of $33 implies a one-year gain of ~55%. (To watch Bielger’s track record, click here)

Overall, this early stage clinical research firm has picked up reviews from 6 Wall Street analysts in recent weeks – and they are all in agreement that it’s one to Buy, making the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. Shares are priced at $21.32 and their $39 average price target indicates potential for a ~83% upside on the 12-month horizon. (See RLAY stock forecast)

Tyra Bioscience (TYRA)

Next from the Oppenheimer picks is Tyra Bioscience, a precision oncology company working on the development of purpose-built therapies designed to overcome tumor resistance for better patient outcomes. The company has an extensive pipeline of drug candidates at the pre-clinical level, and one program, TYRA-300 that has begun human clinical trials. This drug candidate is worth a second look.

TYRA-300 is selective inhibitor of FGFR3, with a potent action. The drug is intended to overcome two major limits in currently approved FGFR inhibitors: their activity against ‘treatment-emergent resistance mutations,’ and their selectivity for FGFR3 over other isoforms. TYR-300, which is under investigation as a treatment for bladder and solid tumors, has entered the clinical phase and the company has already begun dosing patients. TYRA-300 is the first orally dosed FGFR3 inhibitor to enter a clinical trial — the SURF301 study was initiated during Q4 of last year.

This clinical trial should spark investor interest, according to Oppenheimer's Biegler. He writes, "Tyra is a straightforward story that we believe is flying under investors’ radar. The company is following a familiar path—we’ve seen time and again that next-generation inhibitors (seeking to mitigate resistance mutations and improve selectivity) have been able to drastically improve outcomes for patients… We think Tyra is poised to accomplish [this] in urothelial carcinoma with lead candidate TYRA-300."

These comments back up Biegler’s Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock, and his $17 suggests ~26% upside for the next 12 months.

As Biegler pointed out, Tyra has not attracted much notice; in fact, there are only 3 recent analyst reviews on record for the stock. However, they are all positive, giving the shares their Strong Buy consensus rating. (See Tyra stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

    Exact Sciences (EXAS) closed the most recent trading day at $67.14, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • Google unveils ChatGPT rival Bard

    STORY: Competition for the best in artificial intelligence, or AI, is heating up.Google parent Alphabet on Monday announced plans to launch Bard - an artificial intelligence chatbot service.Bard will be released to test users before being released to the public in the coming weeks.Powering Bard is LaMDA, Google's AI that can generate prose so human-like that a company engineer last year called it sentient - or able to perceive or feel things - a claim the technology giant and scientists widely dismissed.This news follows recent statements by Microsoft that it aims to infuse AI into all its products following the launch of the explosively popular ChatGPT - the chatbot sensation which can generate articles, essays, jokes and even poetry in response to prompts.Microsoft is an investor in and partner with ChatGPT's maker, OpenAI.It has been rated the fastest-growing consumer app in history.Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said Google also plans to add AI-powered features to its search engine to synthesize information to answer complex queries.Pichai said Google will give tools, first powered by LaMDA and later by other AI technology, to web developers, creators and enterprises starting next month.

  • Anavex Life Sciences Stock Shows Improved Price Strength Rating

    Anavex Life Sciences shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating

  • Interest Rates Are on the Rise. Why Aren't Savings Rates?

    There was a time when rising interest rates had a silver lining. As the rate for products like auto loans and home mortgages crept up, so did the APY banks paid on savings accounts. As of this writing, the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.40%, while the national average APY on savings accounts is a measly 0.24%.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights American Electric Power, Xcel Energy, Consolidated Edison and PPL

    American Electric Power, Xcel Energy, Consolidated Edison and PPL have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Chipotle Earnings Not Spicy Enough, CMG Stock Tumbles

    Chipotle earnings and revenue missed analysts' targets late Tuesday. CMG stock tumbled in afterhours trade.

  • Earnings Wrap: VF Corp. Reports Latest Results + More

    Stay on top of all the earnings news from footwear brands and retailers here.

  • Marketmind: Powell's state of the union

    While U.S. President Joe Biden gets set to deliver his second "State of the Union" address late on Tuesday, world markets will be more in thrall to what his Federal Reserve Chair makes of an increasingly confusing economic picture. Jerome Powell makes his first speech since the Fed's latest quarter-point interest rate rise last week. For markets that appeared comfortable as recently as Thursday that the Fed was signalling peak interest rates ahead and open to easing after that, the jobs report was a huge shock that's prompted dramatic re-pricing of the interest rate space.

  • Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • 'He was leaving everybody in the dust': When Eagles first knew Jalen Hurts would be great

    "He was just leaving everybody in the dust." How Eagles knew early on that Jalen Hurts would be a great QB.

  • Simon Cowell Shares Rare Photos of Son Eric, 8, as They Meet Chelsea FC Soccer Stars: 'Best Time'

    Simon Cowell shares son Eric, 8, with fiancée Lauren Silverman

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • Impressed Tesla Stock Is Up 60%? 7 Stocks Leave It In The Dust

    Think Tesla stock's 60% year-to-date gain is impressive? Other stocks, including a few in the S&P 500, are blowing its doors off.

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Devon Energy (DVN) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Solar SunRun Stock Trying To Close In On Key Technical Measure

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for SunRun shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • Top-Notch Medical Stocks Incyte, Haemonetics Beat — And Shares Crumbled

    Incyte stock fell Tuesday after topping quarterly expectations, while fellow medical outlet Haemonetics tumbled on its beat.

  • Marketmind: Powell has spoken - bullish or bearish?

    Fed Chair Jerome Powell has spoken and luckily for bulls and bears, there was something for everyone, so where Asian markets go on Wednesday is something a coin flip. With an expected interest rate rise in India taking center stage regionally, investors in Asia will be digesting the mixed U.S. picture that saw stocks rise but the dollar and Treasuries ease lower on Tuesday. Wall Street was boosted and the dollar was dented by Powell's reluctance - indeed, refusal - to say January's blowout jobs data necessarily means interest rates need to be higher than Fed officials estimated late last year.

  • Nintendo Stock Falls on Weaker Outlook

    The videogame company said semiconductor and other component supply shortages hampered hardware production until late summer.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Still Look Cheap Despite This Year’s Rally

    It might be obvious to point out that an important part of the investing game is to find the stocks that are undervalued — that is, the companies with sound fundamentals that the market is presently not fully appreciating. Luckily for investors, after 2022’s widespread carnage, there are still plenty of names out there still at relatively depressed levels. In fact, even after the strong rallies seen in the year’s opening stretch, such was 2022’s merciless bear, there are scores of stocks out the