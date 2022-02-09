Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks

TipRanks
·6 min read

The stock market has always been a volatile environment – but the last several weeks have seen an increase in that phenomenon. The bull market of 2021 shifted into reverse in January, and increased intraday swings, along with a partial reversal of losses, have been the order of the day in February. Unsurprisingly, much of the market’s currently unsettled character can be attributed to set of conflicting currents that are pushing in multiple directions at once.

A new report on market and economic conditions from Oppenheimer lays out the situation. Chief asset manager John Stoltzfus writes: “In our view many things are actually getting better even as a number of problems that appear quite vexing seem even to appear to worsen. Consider the huge upside surprise in the jobs numbers for January and the massive upside revisions for December reported last Friday and their implications for economic growth ahead as a positive and the immediate challenge for monetary policy makers this presents near term."

With Stoltzfus’ outlook in mind, we took a closer look at two stocks Oppenheimer is backing. The firm’s analysts see over 60% upside potential in store for each. We used TipRanks’ database to find out what the rest of the Street has to say.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

The first Oppenheimer pick we’re looking at is Intellia, a clinical stage biotherapeutic company founded in 2014 to develop new drug candidates for genetic diseases, specifically using CRISPR gene editing technology. Today, the company has an active and varied research pipeline, featuring both in vivo and ex vivo research tracks and developing therapeutic agents to treat a wide range of conditions, from hemophilia to myeloid leukemia to sickle cell disease to angioedema. The company works both independently and in partnerships with other biotech firms.

There are several important milestones lying ahead in the company's clinical programs. Going forward in 2022, the company expects to continue its ongoing development of NTLA-2001, a treatment for transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis. This drug candidate is potentially a one-dose agent and is undergoing a Phase 1 clinical study. Intellia expects to present data from that study during 1Q22.

The company also expects to see progress on NTLA-2002, an investigation therapy for hereditary angioedema. This drug candidate is in early-stage clinical testing, and is undergoing a first-in-human study. Interim data is scheduled for release in 2H22.

Finally, in a third upcoming catalyst, Intellia is anticipating progress on NTLA-5001. This is the company’s most advanced program, currently in a Phase 1/2a study as a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia. Intellia will be giving an update on the timing of the data readouts later this year.

Intellia isn’t just relying on its drug development pipeline. The company is actively moving to expand its capabilities – and early this month it announced the acquisition of Rewrite Therapeutics. Rewrite is a private biotech firm whose work involves developing new DNA writing technologies. Intellia’s acquisition adds Rewrites tech to its own gene editing programs. The move was worth $160 million, transacted in cash and stock.

Oppenheimer’s Jay Olson covers Intellia, and he has upgraded his rating on the shares from Neutral (i.e. Hold) to Outperform (i.e. Buy). Backing his stance, Olson writes: "Our belief [is] that the current share price represents an attractive entry point with several catalysts ahead. We're optimistic about a clinical update on NTLA-2001 in 1Q22 from two higher-dose cohorts and longer follow-up building on the initial results... Meanwhile, progress made on gene insertion looks promising as the AATD and hemophilia programs continue advancing. Our thesis on NTLA-2001 is increasingly bullish although we recognize potential commercialization challenges. We consider NTLA underappreciated..."

These comments support Olson’s $150 price target on NTLA, a target that suggests the stock has room to gain ~61% this year. (To watch Olson’s track record, click here)

Overall, Intellia is a leader in its research field, and Wall Street has been lining up behind it – the firm has 11 recent analyst reviews which include 10 Buys against a single Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target is a bullish $158.88, implying a one-year upside of ~70% from the current share price of $93.25. (See NTLA stock forecast on TipRanks)

PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

The next stock on Oppenheimer's radar is another biopharma company, PDS Biotechnology. PDS has a research program focuses on immuno-oncology, the science of using the body’s own immune system to combat various cancers, as well as having applications to infectious diseases. The company has a proprietary platform, Versamune, which it uses in drug development.

PDS’s leading drug candidate is PDS0101. This investigational drug is under development to treat cancers linked to or caused by the human papilloma virus, HPV. It’s now known that a wide range of cancers are linked to viral infections, and HPV is one of the chief culprits. This common virus has been connected to cancers of the head and neck, and the genital areas. In women, HPV is linked to cervical cancers. PDS has clinical-stage research programs evaluating PDS0101 as a treatment on all three of these tracks.

In earlier clinical work, PDS0101 demonstrated efficacy in tumor regression. The big news on the drug candidate now comes from the Phase 2 VERSATILE-002 trial, which evaluated the drug in combination with Keytruda as a treatment for HPV-associated head and neck cancer. On February 2, the company announced that the trial had met its preliminary objective response benchmarks. The company is now moving to complete the study, with full enrollment of 54 patients.

PDS takes its intellectual property seriously, and in January the company announced that it had been granted a new patent on part of the PDS0101 technology.

Analyst Leland Gershell, in his write-up on PDS for Oppenheimer, stresses the importance of the recent Phase 2 update for PDS0101, writing: “With PDSB's Phase 2 trial of PDS0101 w/Keytruda in recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer having achieved its pre-specified threshold of at least four objective responses (OR) among the first 17 evaluable checkpoint inhibitor-naive (1st line) patients, this arm will now progress to full enrollment (N=54). The trial's CPI-refractory arm (2nd-3rd line) continues to accrue, and we expect both arms to complete enrollment by ~YE."

"We see PDSB as one among a handful of small cap stocks in our universe for which a broader market recovery could be particularly supportive,” Gershell summed up.

To this end, Gershell gives PDSB an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, along with a $25 price target implying a robust upside potential of 309% by the end of this year. (To watch Gershell’s track record, click here)

All in all, other analysts echo Gershell's sentiment. 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are trading for $6.11, and the $18.50 average target suggests ~203% upside from that level. (See PDSB stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in February

    Remember how financial stocks and oil stocks crashed during the March 2020 sell-off? With tech stocks now in a downdraft, the January sell-off may have opened up a great long-term opportunity, provided, of course, you pick the right stocks that can withstand higher rates. Here are two tech stocks -- one high-growth stock and one value stock -- with significant upside from today's levels.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

    The analyst said he thought retail cannabis sales in the U.S. would reach $64 billion by 2030 -- up from $17.2 billion in 2020 -- and one of the stocks he recommended to cash in on this trend is Trulieve Cannabis. This vertically integrated medical cannabis company is a leader in the state of Florida, but it also boasts a presence in 10 other states, with a combined 159 retail dispensaries across the nation as of early January. Trulieve Cannabis has had a more careful and disciplined strategy than that of most of its competitors in the marijuana industry, many of whom splurged on acquisitions in the hopes of dominating the market, even at the expense of a strong balance sheet and profitability.

  • These 2 Stocks Will Probably Be Wednesday's Big Winners

    Gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) were more modest but still considerable. Investors got even more good news after the closing bell, as favorable earnings reports from two industry giants helped stoke more enthusiasm about the stock market. Restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) and solar power specialist Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) have very different businesses, but what they both shared was a rosy outlook for the future that investors liked seeing.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Set to Beat Earnings This Week

    We’re well into earnings season, and so far, investors should be gratified by the results. Cumulatively, some 56% of the S&P 500 companies have reported so far; of those, 79% have beaten earnings estimates. Overall, earnings are up 45% in the past 12 months, and this is the fourth quarter in a row with sequential gains of 25% or more. While the earnings season has been solid, there is one cautionary note – the immediate comparison is to 2020, when the COVID pandemic had a negative impact on a wi

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks May Follow Alphabet and Enact a Stock Split

    Alphabet's surprising 20-for-1 split announcement might roll out the red carpet for more high-profile stock splits.

  • Nvidia's Terrific Position in This Nascent Market Could Supercharge Its Growth

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), as it turns out, was the biggest player in this space -- the tech giant pointed out last month that its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service had crossed 15 million subscribers. Cloud gaming allows gamers to stream and play high-end games even on underpowered devices thanks to remote servers that are equipped with powerful hardware. All that they need is a fast network and a subscription to a cloud gaming service such as GeForce NOW.

  • WhatsApp: The Best Meta Purchase Ever?

    With so much cash thrown around in Silicon Valley, it’s not easy for an acquisition to cause a stir. Facebook's (FB) (now Meta) acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014 did just that—surpassing Google's $3.2 billion purchase of Nest Labs and Apple’s $3 billion Beats Electronics procurement—to become one of the largest tech buys of all time. WhatsApp, a text messaging app used widely across the globe, stole headlines with its initial $16 billion bid from Facebook.

  • Oil Prices Inch Closer To $90 On Surprise Crude Draw

    The American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated the inventory draw this week for crude oil to be 2.025 million barrels after analysts predicted a build of 675,000 barrels.

  • Fed's Daly says U.S. inflation could get worse before it gets better

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -High U.S. inflation may get even higher before subsiding in the face of Federal Reserve action and as supply chain strains recede, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Tuesday. "We could have it be worse before it gets better but it is definitely going to get better," Daly told CNN, adding that even so she doesn't expect inflation to have fallen to 2% by the end of the year. The Fed is expected to begin raising interest rates from near-zero levels next month, a move Daly said she supports.

  • My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Right Now

    In 2015, Ethereum became the first programmable blockchain, a decentralized platform on which developers could build self-executing computer programs known as smart contracts. Not surprisingly, Ethereum has parlayed its first-mover status into a substantial competitive advantage. According to DappRadar, there are over 9,300 total dApps deployed across all blockchains, and over 3,000 of them are accessible from Ethereum.

  • German official: Berlin "must give up its bilateral approach toward China"

    A top German lawmaker representing Chancellor Olaf Scholz's party says the Chinese government's coercion of Lithuania has underscored the need to abandon Germany's bilateral approach to Beijing in favor of a unified European position.Why it matters: China has been Germany's largest economic partner since 2015. As broader European attitudes toward Beijing have soured over its human rights abuses and unfair trade practices, Germany has faced calls to rethink the pro-engagement policies favored by

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks According to Howard Marks’ Oaktree Capital Management

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best dividend stocks according to Howard Marks’ Oaktree Capital Management. You can skip our detailed analysis of the hedge fund and its investment strategy, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks According to Howard Marks’ Oaktree Capital Management. Howard Marks co-founded Oaktree Capital Management in […]

  • Nvidia expects to book $1.36 billion charge in Q1 fiscal 2023 due to termination of Arm deal with Softbank

    Nvidia Corp. said Tuesday it expects to book a charge of $1.36 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 due to the termination of its agreement to acquire Arm Ltd. from Softbank Group Corp. . The parties agreed to terminate the deal due to "significant regulatory challenges" the company

  • Nvidia Stock Is in a Bear Market. Why It’s Time to Buy the Highflying Chip Maker.

    The company's shares have tumbled from their 2021 high. But with the "metaverse" providing a tailwind, it may be time to buy.

  • India: Malala weighs into Karnataka hijab row

    The education activist's plea comes after hijab-wearing students were denied entry to classrooms.

  • Fed joins central banks around the world in race to raise rates

    The United States is not only racing in the Olympics, but in the global competition for higher interest rates as inflation pushes policymakers to raise borrowing costs.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Retirement in 2022 According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for retirement in 2022 according to Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Retirement in 2022 According to Reddit. Dividend stocks are all the rage as inflationary pressures plague the economy […]

  • Gas prices spike in Myrtle Beach, foreboding future increases this spring

    Brace for impact: it looks like fuel costs are only going to get worse in the coming weeks and months.

  • 'Where can we go?' Fear and self-defence near Ukraine's eastern frontiers

    Viktor, a pensioner, goes to sleep in breakaway eastern Ukraine, listening out for shelling in case he needs to take cover. In the city of Kharkiv, Viktoria Makarova, a building firm manager, is learning to fire a rifle in case of an invasion. Far from the rarefied rounds of diplomacy aimed at easing soaring East-West tensions over a Russian military build-up, people in Ukraine are trying to get on with their daily lives.