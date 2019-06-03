Oppo teases functional under-display front camera

Oppo's VP has shared a video of a notchless handset with an in-display selfie camera -- no pop-up necessary.

On Monday Oppo posted a brief clip of a prototype smartphone without a notch and without a pop-up front camera; instead, the lens is located beneath the display, rendering it completely invisible when using the phone for anything besides selfies.

Engadget spotted the video -- originally uploaded by company VP Brian Shen on his Weibo account and then later shared on Oppo's Twitter -- that demonstrates the device skimming through a series of images, all of which extend to the top edge of the screen without notch obstruction, before the front camera is activated. When it is, a top bezel appears, presumably to allow the lens to 'see through' the screen, and a live feed of a ceiling is displayed on the phone. Shen is then seen moving his finger over the lens proving that, though we can't see the lens, it can see us.

For those seeking the perfect, notchless smartphone screen experience – prepare to be amazed.



You are taking a very first look at our under-display selfie camera technology. RT! pic.twitter.com/FrqB6RiJaY — OPPO (@oppo) June 3, 2019

In response to this video, Xiaomi president Lin Bin published his own video of a notchless and nearly bezel-less device featuring an in-display camera that appears to function similarly to the Oppo rendition. According to Bin, the clip was shot last month.

The age of notches, tear-drop shaped or otherwise, looks to be coming to an end. Likewise, pop-up front cameras look to already be a thing of the past. Though both the models in these videos are prototypes, it likely won't be long until this technology is integrated into the companies' latest flagships.