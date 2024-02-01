Opponents ask judge to bar Fresno from moving ahead with Cesar Chavez Blvd. name change

Opponents of a plan to rename a 10-mile stretch of a major southeast and southwest Fresno thoroughfare to recognize late labor leader Cesar Chavez are asking a court to block the city of Fresno from removing or replacing street signs along the route.

The opposition coalition, 1 Community Compact, filed a motion Wednesday for a preliminary injunction against the city. It comes on the eve of the Fresno City Council’s consideration Thursday to hire a contractor and spend about $142,000 to change more than 200 street signs renaming Kings Canyon Road, Ventura Street and California Avenue between Marks Avenue to the west and Peach Avenue to the east avenues across south Fresno.

The name change was approved by the City Council in March 2023 on a 6-1 vote — a move that fueled an intense debate between supporters and opponents of the change and later sparked a lawsuit, still pending against the city, by the 1 Community Compact coalition of residents and business owners along the route.

A court hearing on the coalition’s motion for an injunction is scheduled for March 12 before Fresno County Superior Court Judge Jonathan Skiles.

According to a staff report to the Fresno City Council by the city’s public works and capital projects departments, Kroeker Inc. submitted the lower of two bids for the sign-replacement project. If awarded Thursday, the $142,287 contract would call for removing existing street name signs along California Avenue, Ventura Street and Kings Canyon Road within the Fresno city limits. In their place, new street name signs would be installed.

A short portion of California Avenue between Hughes and West avenues, which falls outside the Fresno city limits in Fresno County’s jurisdiction, would remain unchanged. The Fresno County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in April 2023 to oppose the city’s action and reject the name change within the county’s jurisdiction.

The staff report to the city council notes that a total of 222 street signs would be changed, not only providing new signs for Cesar Chavez Boulevard but also replacing older signs for side streets along the route. Once the contract is awarded and signed, the contractor would have to seek city approval for the signs and then obtain the materials to produce the signs — a process anticipated to take weeks before the actual sign replacement could begin.

The City Council meeting begins at 9 a.m. Thursday at Fresno City Hall.

In a statement Wednesday, the 1 Community Compact group described the potential award of a sign-change contract a “clear dereliction of duty and due process” by the city.

“With a successful injunction, 1 Community Compact will be able to provide a pause to the City Council’s historic waste of public funds and defiant choice to rapidly erase Fresno’s history in their pursuit of political popularity,” the group’s statement added.

The motion for injunction prepared by the coalition’s attorney, Brian Leighton of Clovis, asks Skiles to block the city or any of its contractors “from removing or replacing any street signs on East and West California Avenue, Ventura Avenue and Kings Canyon Road in the city of Fresno and expending any money fabricating new signage” until the court rules on the pending lawsuit. The case is not scheduled to go to trial until March 2025.

When the City Council approved the name change almost 11 months ago, the proposal was championed by the three councilmembers whose districts include portions of the streets: Miguel Arias in southwest Fresno and Luis Chavez and Nelson Esparza in southeast Fresno. They were joined by Councilmembers Tyler Maxwell, Mike Karbassi and Annalisa Perea in voting for the change. Only Councilmember Garry Bredefeld, from northeast Fresno, voted against the change.

Notably, Arias and Chavez are among candidates running in the March 5, 2024, primary election for the Fresno County Board of Supervisors, challenging incumbent Supervisor Sal Quintero in the county’s District 3, which includes much of southeast and southwest Fresno. Quintero voted along with his fellow supervisors to reject the name change in the county’s jurisdiction.