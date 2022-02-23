Opponents block settlement for woman dragged from car by police at Chicago mall days after George Floyd’s killing

Aldermen blocked a $1.675 million taxpayer-funded settlement Wednesday for a group including a woman who was dragged from her car by Chicago police at the Brickyard mall in the tumultuous days after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Four members of the City Council used a parliamentary maneuver to delay the vote on the proposed payment to Mia Wright and others. Several members of the City Council have opposed the deal, and the debate at a recent committee meeting spurred heated talk about Black Chicagoans’ rights and their treatment by police.

The aldermen who moved to defer the settlement were Raymond Lopez, Felix Cardona, Nick Sposato and Silvana Tabares.

Wright and family members said they were trying to visit the Brickyard in late May 2020. But they said they arrived to discover the Northwest Side mall closed because of civil unrest that occurred across the city in the aftermath of the killing of Floyd, a Black man who died under the knee of white Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin.

In the Wright case, police officers suddenly surrounded the car, broke the windows and pulled Wright out of the vehicle by her hair, she said. While Wright was prone on the ground, an officer placed his knee on her neck, she said. Wright was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, though the charge was later dropped.

A relative who was with Wright captured the incident on video. Five plaintiffs would share the settlement if it’s eventually approved.

Officers said they thought some members of Wright’s group were attempting to break into a store at the mall to steal goods, city lawyer Caroline Fronczak told aldermen during a hearing last week. but the officers also acknowledged nobody in the group matched the descriptions of the suspected looters, Fronczak said.

Last week during a committee hearing, Sposato wondered why Wright, who he said lived in the West Side North Lawndale neighborhood, drove to the Northwest Side mall to shop on a day when Chicago was experiencing extensive, well-publicized public disturbances following the Floyd murder.

Sposato’s comments prompted Ald. Jason Ervin, 28th,to ask: “What’s wrong with somebody who lives at Pulaski and Cermak coming to the Brickyard to shop?”

“People do have the right to move about the city or move about the nation as they choose,” Ervin said then.

Aldermen who support the settlement will have another shot at approving it at the next meeting.

Also Wednesday, the City Council passed a $1.2 million settlement for Jomner Orozco Carreto and Carlos Ramirez, two men who said an off-duty Chicago police officer shot at them while they were parked on Irving Park Road in the Albany Park neighborhood in December 2020.

The officer, Kevin Bunge, said he heard gunshots after the car pulled up behind his parked car on Irving Park, before he got out of his car and fired shots into their vehicle. One of the men was struck in the hand.

No gun was recovered from the men’s car, and they said they had pulled over simply to look up directions to a party. Bunge was charged in the case.