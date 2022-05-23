Opponents of federal vaccine mandate seek rehearing

FILE - A nurse holds a vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, right, and a vial of the vaccine for adults, which has a different colored label, at a vaccination station in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KEVIN McGILL
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court is being asked to reconsider its decision allowing the Biden administration to require that federal employees get vaccinated against COVID-19.

A panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month vacated a lower court ruling blocking the mandate and ordered dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the policy, which was ordered by President Joe Biden in September.

However, that 2-1 ruling by the appellate panel doesn't take effect until May 31. On Saturday, opponents of the mandate, led by a group called Feds for Medical Freedom, filed a petition asking that the April ruling be vacated and that the full 17-member court hear new arguments in the case.

On Monday, the 5th Circuit asked the government to respond by June 2; it was unclear if the court would take any action before then.

Biden issued an order Sept. 9 that more than 3.5 million federal executive branch workers undergo vaccination, with no option to get regularly tested instead, unless they secured approved medical or religious exemptions.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown, who was appointed to the District Court for the Southern District of Texas by then-President Donald Trump, issued a nationwide injunction against the requirement in January. At the time, the White House said 98% of federal workers were already vaccinated.

In February, one 5th Circuit panel refused to block Brown's ruling pending appeal. After hearing arguments in March, a different panel ruled 2-1 that Brown didn’t have jurisdiction in the case and those challenging the requirement could have pursued administrative remedies under Civil Service law.

Judges Carl Stewart and James Dennis, both nominated to the court by Democratic President Bill Clinton, were in the majority. Judge Rhesa Barksdale, a senior judge nominated by Republican President George H.W. Bush, dissented, saying the relief the challengers sought does not fall under the Civil Service Reform Act cited by the administration.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gov. Doug Ducey grows a spine and takes on Kari Lake. More of this, please

    Gov. Doug Ducey finally called out Kari Lake. It's about time he started to fight back against the far-right poison that threatens to sicken our state.

  • World economy has 'buffer' against recession says IMF's Gopinath

    While the world economy faces headwinds, current growth forecasts offer a buffer against a potential global recession, the International Monetary Fund's No. 2 official said Monday. Among the major threats to economic growth, IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath told Reuters that the conflict in Ukraine could escalate, adding: "You could have sanctions and counter sanctions". Gopinath said in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos that the other challenges included inflation, a tightening of interest rates by central banks and a slowdown in Chinese growth.

  • Biden’s Taiwan vow creates confusion not clarity – and raises China tensions

    President’s blunt response appears to undercut US ‘strategic ambiguity’ on Taiwan as White House forced to walk back remarks

  • Video shows tree-faring salamander adopting skydiving pose as it falls, a talent that only just became known to science

    The salamander was seen jumping off these tall trees when threatened. Scientists have found that the "skydiving" posture slowed its fall by 10%.

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy On Its Big First-Quarter Covid Vaccine Number?

    Is Moderna stock a buy after beating first-quarter Covid vaccine sales expectations? Is MRNA stock a buy right now?

  • Biotech is in ‘a Category 5 storm, the same as energy in 2020’ — why contrarians say the sector is a buy

    If you want to know how much investors hate the biotech sector right now, consider this simple statistic: More than 25% of small biotech companies have stock-market capitalizations that are smaller than how much they have in cash. “The market is saying a quarter of these companies are literally worth nothing,” says Jefferies biotech analyst Michael Yee, who recently published this insight. “This is the worst drawdown we have seen in our careers,” says biotech analyst Charmaine Chan with the Cambiar Opportunity Fund (CAMOX) “No one has seen anything worse unless they have done this for over 20 years.”

  • Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson East helps mothers connect in a baby formula exchange

    West Des Moines native and Olympic gymnastics star Shawn Johnson East is helping mothers find baby formula with a new website exchange.

  • Saudi crown prince planning international trip soon - sources

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is planning a trip to Turkey, Cyprus, Greece, Jordan and Egypt where he will discuss regional and international issues and ink agreements in energy and trade, four sources familiar with the plans said on Monday. This would be the prince's first tour outside the region since the 2018 murder of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Saudi government's media office did not respond to a Reuters' query on the planned tour.

  • Don’t ‘Enable The Liar’: Liz Cheney Wins Profile In Courage Award, Warns Of Trump

    “We face a threat we have never faced before: a former president attempting to unravel our constitutional republic,” said the Republican congresswoman.

  • N.Y.C. Mayor Eric Adams Declares State of Emergency to Prevent Baby Formula Price Gouging

    "The nationwide infant formula shortage has caused unimaginable pain and anxiety for families across New York — and we must act with urgency," Mayor Adams wrote in his executive order

  • Second senior aide to Israeli PM quits in less than two weeks

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's chief of staff resigned on Monday, less than two weeks after another senior aide bolted in a double blow to a leader who has yet to complete his first year in power and is due to host U.S. President Joe Biden soon. A statement from the prime minister's office gave no reason for the departure of Tal Gan Zvi after a decade at Bennett's side. Israeli media have reported feuding among Bennett's inner circle as his political fortunes appear increasingly tenuous.

  • WATCH: Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark share hug at IIHF World Championships

    Boston Bruins goaltenders Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark have crossed paths once again at IIHF World Championships.

  • Report says top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims

    According to an investigative report issued Sunday, leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention stonewalled and denigrated survivors of clergy sex abuse for over two decades. The SBC is the largest Protestant denomination in the U.S.

  • BLM gave $200,000 to Chicago group whose leader calls cops 'pigs'

    The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation donated $200,000 during its 2021 fiscal year to a Chicago-based nonprofit led by a defund the police activist.

  • U.S. appeals court rejects most of Florida social media law

    Most of a Florida law that sought to stop social media companies from restricting users' political speech violates the companies' free speech rights and cannot be enforced, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday, agreeing with a lower court. However, a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a part of the law requiring companies like Meta Platforms' Facebook, Alphabet Inc's Google and Twitter Inc to disclose the standards they use to moderate content on their platforms.

  • Hundreds protest Biden's Tokyo visit for Quad meeting

    STORY: "Their (Japan and U.S.) actions are extremely dangerous now. Japan and the U.S. are trying to conduct a war of aggression on China," said protest organiser Shunkichi Takayama, who said Biden's trip to Japan and holding the Quad summit could stoke tensions with neighbouring China.On the second leg of his first Asia trip as president, Biden will meet with leaders of Japan, India and Australia, the "Quad," another cornerstone of his strategy to push back against China's expanding influence.Biden is also expected to launch the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) - a programme to bind regional countries more closely through common standards in areas including supply-chain resilience, clean energy, infrastructure and digital trade.Washington has lacked an economic pillar to its Indo-Pacific engagement since former President Donald Trump quit a multinational trans-Pacific trade agreement, leaving the field open to China to expand its influence.

  • Cardi B Says She Feels a 'Responsibility' to Talk Politics with Fans: 'I Use the F— Out of My Platform'

    "Because you might think that people are not looking, but they are," Cardi B said in a new interview with David Letterman for his Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction

  • Blake Lively Says She's "Never Felt More Myself" Since Having Her Daughters

    Actress, entrepreneur, and mother Blake Lively recently revealed how her daughters have helped her navigate who she is. "I think having children, for me, made me feel so much more in my skin," the actress said in a recent interview with Forbes.

  • Did Biden just end US strategic ambiguity on Taiwan?

    This is the third time US president Joe Biden has said the US is committed to defending Taiwan in case of an attack by China.

  • Book bans in prison cut inmates' lifeline to outside world

    Books about Black and Indigenous people, Latinos and the LGBTQ community are often banned in prisons, but prohibited titles vary widely from state to state,