Opponents gather to protest abortion ban + NIL deals for high school athletes coming to North Carolina

Hey, everyone! Drew here. Happy Hump Day!

We asked you to nominate people who work in Charlotte-area K-12 schools who make a big impact in the lives of students.

It’s down to the top 8! Voting in this round will continue until today at 5 p.m.

Let’s get to your news.

A crowd gathered for an abortion rights protest wraps around the NC Legislative Building during the security screening process before being allowed inside the building, on May 3, 2023.

Hours after Republican state lawmakers announced their plan to limit abortion rights across the state, opponents gathered to protest the ban.

By 2 p.m., more than 100 people had gathered outside the General Assembly in downtown Raleigh for the “Bans off Our Bodies” rally hosted by the local chapter of Planned Parenthood.

“Just because the illegitimate court tried to strip us of our human rights doesn’t mean we don’t still have them,” said one protestor.

Kristen Johnson and Heidi Perez-Moreno are on hand to witness the protest.

Cardinal Gibbons’ Jackson Fortney (11) and Will Mason (1) celebrate their team’s victory over Cleveland. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders and the Cleveland Rams met in the third round of the NCHSAA 4A football playoffs on November 19, 2021

Name, image and likeness (NIL) is coming to North Carolina high schools.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association Board of Directors approved a proposal today to allow in-state athletes to profit off their NIL beginning July 1.

The new rule faces potential scrutiny from lawmakers, who are considering several bills that would alter the NCHSAA’s power to govern.

Langston Wertz Jr. reports on the major decision by the NCHSAA today.

A Cornelius Police officer was arrested on April 28, 2023, and jailed on a fugitive/extradition warrant from York County, South Carolina.

A former police officer in Cornelius was charged in South Carolina late yesterday with alleged sex crimes involving a minor.

Erickson Douglas Lee was booked in York County jail on four charges from the York County Sheriff’s Office.

According to sheriff’s office arrest warrants, Lee allegedly had illegal contact with a minor more than 30 times between December 2020 and June 2022.

Andrew Dys has more on Lee’s arrest.

8-year-old Olivia Velez was shot in her Charlotte home while sleeping on April 24. Police are offering a reward for information leading to a suspect in her case.

An 8-year-old girl is in the hospital with bullet fragments in her head after multiple shooters fired dozens of round into her home last week.

Story continues

Olivia Velez was shot while sleeping in her home in the University Park neighborhood on April 24 just after 1 a.m. As of this afternoon, no one had been arrested for the shooting.

Authorities are offering a reward for information on the suspects who shot her.

Kallie Cox shares more details.

5. Some more stories to read

---

That’s it for now. Thanks for reading! If you don’t already, subscribe to the Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to stay connected.

Find more updates at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok to see more from us. Enjoy your day!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.