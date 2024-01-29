Opponents, not enemies: What I learned meeting my state senator

A remarkable thing happened this month. The Iowa Legislature convened. One hundred fifty women and men from across the state gathered to represent us. Iowa is a small state. Our elected officials are really our neighbors, the people we run into at the grocery store and the local high school football game.

These part-time legislators will adopt legislation addressing issues the state faces and set a course for the future. The Iowa Legislature began convening as an assembly in 1838 and was formalized in 1846 when Iowa became a state. From the beginning, legislative action changed the lives of Iowans. Our highway system was the result of legislation. The Legislature established our state park system.

In 2023 the Legislature adopted a school voucher program that reframes education moving in a private direction rather than public. This action will have long-term impact. In July during a special session, the Legislature voted to limit reproductive health care. What happens at the Legislature matters.

I vote and I hope that you do too, but in Iowa we can do more than vote. We can get involved. Our representatives are accessible. We can participate in the legislative process by communicating with our legislators. Email addresses for all our legislators are available at www.legis.iowa.gov. Every citizen can easily email their legislator sharing their concerns and asking questions. Beyond email, citizens can also ask to meet with their representatives in their home districts or at the Capitol in Des Moines. In 2023, I did just that.

In 2022, I moved to a different Senate district. I wanted to meet the person who represented me in the Iowa Senate. That person is Sen. Brad Zaun. When Zaun votes in the Senate, he votes on behalf of the people of his district. I am one of those people. I wanted to know who he was, and I wanted him to know me. I could have researched him online or in social media, but I didn’t want to do that. I wanted to talk with him, hear his story, and his positions and I wanted him to hear mine.

I emailed him, explained that I was new to the district, and asked if I could meet with him. Within a day or two he responded. He would be happy to meet with me.

On Feb. 7, I went to the Capitol for the meeting. My friend Bob lives in the same district, and he went along with me.

Visiting the Capitol is an adventure in itself. (Don’t let that intimidate you. This is YOUR state government.)

The Capitol building is impressive. The golden dome can be seen for miles. The building is iconic and beautiful and nearly inaccessible for anyone with mobility issues. We huffed and puffed our way up the hill. We entered through an entrance beneath a set of stairs.

Just outside the entrance there was an official looking sign that read “ONLY CONCEALED PISTOLS AND REVOLVERS ARE ALLOWED IN THE CAPITOL BUILDING. NO OTHER WEAPONS OR EXPLOSIVES ARE ALLOWED. ALL PERSON [sic] AND PACKAGES ARE SUBJECT TO SEARCH.” Just inside the door we were met by security guards and a screening device. I placed my purse on the conveyor belt. We passed through without setting off an alarm.

The basement is a busy, casual place. Visitors, lobbyists, legislators and legislative aides gather for conversation and lunch. A broad set of stairs leads to the first floor, and the building becomes more formal. The governor’s office is on this floor. The ceiling on the first floor is open in the center. Lean back and you can see all the way to the top of the rotunda. Any noise on the first floor carries up to the second floor, where the House and Senate chambers are. Throughout the legislative session presentations and protests take place on the first floor.

My friend and I made our way up yet another flight of stairs to the second floor. Elected officials and lobbyists in business suits zipped by, phones pressed against their ears.

Zaun met us near the Senate chambers. We introduced ourselves, and he led us to a lounge area where we sat down at a long table and began our conversation.

I asked Zaun about his background and how he came to serve in the Senate. He explained that at one time he owned a hardware store on a busy street in Urbandale. The City Council decided to restrict parking on the street near his store. This hurt his business. This prompted him to get involved in city government. He served on the city council and as mayor of Urbandale. He was proud of the development that occurred during his tenure. When the Iowa Senate seat came open, he ran and won. He has served since 2004.

I asked Zaun what his priorities were for the state of Iowa. What was most important to him? He felt Iowans needed tax relief. After he explained his position, he turned the question on us. What were our priorities? Bob grew up in rural Iowa. Clean water was his priority. I am a product of Iowa’s public schools and universities. Public education was my priority.

Even though the Legislature had been in session less than a month when we met, it had already passed the school voucher bill to provide funds to parents who wanted to send their children to private schools. Zaun supported that law and enthusiastically described its importance, saying that he had seen amazing achievements in private schools. I replied that all children should have opportunities to achieve.

I also said that people would remember the voucher bill when election time came around. Zaun asked if that was a threat. No, that is just how the system works. Voters decide who they want to represent them.

This was all very civil, people sitting across the table, disagreeing on priorities, but respecting one another’s positions. We had agreed to meet for half an hour. We talked for longer, and when we left, we shook hands. Formalities were set aside. I was Cindy and he was Brad.

After our meeting, I continued to follow the work of the legislature. When there was a bill I questioned, I emailed Brad. He was generally quick to respond.

Brad introduced a bill supporting the death penalty when a child is sexually assaulted and killed. I am opposed to the death penalty based on my faith. When we met, I noticed that Brad was wearing a bracelet with a verse from 2 Timothy on it. I emailed Brad and explained my position on the death penalty and asked about his. He said he was “for the most part opposed to the death penalty” but under certain circumstances change was needed. The bill did not advance.

Brad voted to limit SNAP benefits. I opposed the measure. No one should go hungry. We emailed back and forth.

My cousin grew up on a farm and manages a forested area on the edge of his land. He was concerned about the forest reserve bill. I emailed Brad and asked about it. Brad shared my cousin’s position.

A few weeks ago I was hiking around Saylorville Lake and I noticed how dirty the water was. I thought about my friend Bob. Water had not been my priority until he talked about it. So I emailed Brad and asked what actions the Legislature might take this year regarding water. He replied “Cindy- Good to hear from you! I support the Nutrient Reduction Strategy, bottom line more dollars needed to fund this program. Thanks, Brad.” I have some work to do researching this strategy and finding out if it could be effective.

Iowa State Senator Brad Zaun speaks as the legislative session continues at the Iowa Statehouse Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Did my conversation change Brad’s positions? No, I don’t think so. That’s politics. But I voiced my thoughts and he listened.

In my experience, our representatives are people with different experiences and different perspectives. My friend Bob says we are opponents, not enemies. The deep divisions between us cost us time and resources. We forget that the people who represent us are our neighbors, local people and a guy who used to run a hardware store. We are Iowans and that means we are in relationship.

I don’t agree with the positions my senator has taken. Will I vote for him in the fall election? No. I want to be represented by someone whose priorities align with mine. I think he knows that. But I am glad that I met with him. Our Legislature is really just people making decisions according to how they see the world. I respect this democratic system we are lucky to be part of.

The remarkable thing is, we can sit across the table from someone we disagree with. And even if we disagree, we can listen to one another and when we do, we are better informed. I think we forfeit the right to complain about our leaders if we are not participating in the process. Outrage muttered at the coffee shop among friends doesn’t achieve anything. What are your priorities? Does your legislator know where you stand?

In a democracy, we all have a vote and a voice.

So vote.

And then use your voice. Contact your senator and representative. Ask them their positions and share yours. Civilly. How will your legislator know your position if you don’t tell them?

Right now, our legislators are making decisions that will affect Iowans for generations. The strength of our democracy depends on our participation.

Cindy Hickman, pastor for the West Des Moines United Methodist Church stands outside the church, on the foundation of the church bell on Wednesday morning, Aug. 19, 2020, in West Des Moines.

Cindy Hickman is a United Methodist pastor.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: My state senator and I don't agree, but we keep talking